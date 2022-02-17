DeMar DeRozan on Tristan Thompson: Great addition for us

Julia Poe: DeRozan on Tristan Thompson signing: “Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obv. we all know what he brings on the court. I think this would be a great addition for us with what he’s able to bring: veteran leadership, understanding what it takes to win a championship.”
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
Source: Twitter @byjuliapoe
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history with 35-point scoring streak not even Wilt Chamberlain could match
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:16 AM
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history with 35-point scoring streak not even Wilt Chamberlain could match
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 1:16 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson thanks the #Pacers on Instagram after his four-game stint:
“Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it.”
Thompson is headed to the first-place #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/g9ErealypR – 1:10 AM
Tristan Thompson thanks the #Pacers on Instagram after his four-game stint:
“Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it.”
Thompson is headed to the first-place #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/g9ErealypR – 1:10 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan ‘playing like the MVP’; outduels De’Aaron Fox in win over Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:32 AM
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan ‘playing like the MVP’; outduels De’Aaron Fox in win over Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:32 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan made NBA history Wednesday night.
“As a fan of the history of the game, being in the league as long I’ve been in the league, things like that continue to make me even more humble.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:46 PM
DeMar DeRozan made NBA history Wednesday night.
“As a fan of the history of the game, being in the league as long I’ve been in the league, things like that continue to make me even more humble.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Rick Carlisle took the ‘you see something new every day in the NBA’ adage to another level on Wednesday
Tristan Thompson will soon be a Bull, per the Pacers coach
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:43 PM
Rick Carlisle took the ‘you see something new every day in the NBA’ adage to another level on Wednesday
Tristan Thompson will soon be a Bull, per the Pacers coach
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
DeMar DeRozan against any pick-and-roll scheme this season. pic.twitter.com/3DgWfQTX4n – 11:43 PM
DeMar DeRozan against any pick-and-roll scheme this season. pic.twitter.com/3DgWfQTX4n – 11:43 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
DeMar DeRozan just passed Wilt Chamberlain in the record books. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 11:32 PM
DeMar DeRozan just passed Wilt Chamberlain in the record books. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 11:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan this season:
— 28/5/5 on 52% shooting
— 2nd in clutch points
— Shooting 54/67/90% in clutch
— 7 straight 35 PTS, 50 FG% games
— Did something Wilt never did
— First seed in the East
— Rest of starters missed 97 games combined
MVP? pic.twitter.com/duS2dsvDRH – 11:18 PM
DeMar DeRozan this season:
— 28/5/5 on 52% shooting
— 2nd in clutch points
— Shooting 54/67/90% in clutch
— 7 straight 35 PTS, 50 FG% games
— Did something Wilt never did
— First seed in the East
— Rest of starters missed 97 games combined
MVP? pic.twitter.com/duS2dsvDRH – 11:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls win fifth straight, DeMar erases Wilt from the record books, Zach is back, and Tristan Thompson is a Bull … all in one click … say it ain’t so, Joe.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:18 PM
Bulls win fifth straight, DeMar erases Wilt from the record books, Zach is back, and Tristan Thompson is a Bull … all in one click … say it ain’t so, Joe.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
10 observations: DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history in win over Kings
Quite an end to the Bulls’ pre-All-Star weekend slate
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:14 PM
10 observations: DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history in win over Kings
Quite an end to the Bulls’ pre-All-Star weekend slate
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan last 7 games:
38.6 ppg
60.7% FG
86.2% FT (9.2 attempts)
5.7 rebounds
5.6 assists
Insane. – 11:12 PM
DeMar DeRozan last 7 games:
38.6 ppg
60.7% FG
86.2% FT (9.2 attempts)
5.7 rebounds
5.6 assists
Insane. – 11:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan on Tristan Thompson signing: “Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obv. we all know what he brings on the court. I think this would be a great addition for us with what he’s able to bring: veteran leadership, understanding what it takes to win a championship.” – 10:59 PM
DeRozan on Tristan Thompson signing: “Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obv. we all know what he brings on the court. I think this would be a great addition for us with what he’s able to bring: veteran leadership, understanding what it takes to win a championship.” – 10:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on Tristan Thompson: “Known Tristan for years. Great dude. Championship experience. Good friend of mine. Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obviously, we all know what he brings on the court. Think it will be great addition for us. Veteran leadership.” – 10:58 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Tristan Thompson: “Known Tristan for years. Great dude. Championship experience. Good friend of mine. Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obviously, we all know what he brings on the court. Think it will be great addition for us. Veteran leadership.” – 10:58 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on becoming the first player in NBA history with seven straight games of at least 35 points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. pic.twitter.com/pJlu67G9LC – 10:51 PM
DeMar DeRozan on becoming the first player in NBA history with seven straight games of at least 35 points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. pic.twitter.com/pJlu67G9LC – 10:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan after his record-breaking 38-point performance: “I felt like I had a bad shooting night, that’s the crazy thing.” – 10:48 PM
DeMar DeRozan after his record-breaking 38-point performance: “I felt like I had a bad shooting night, that’s the crazy thing.” – 10:48 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
My full exchange with Rick Carlisle in which he shared that Tristan Thompson would be waived by the Pacers and join the Bulls: pic.twitter.com/vXESRiuCk9 – 10:47 PM
My full exchange with Rick Carlisle in which he shared that Tristan Thompson would be waived by the Pacers and join the Bulls: pic.twitter.com/vXESRiuCk9 – 10:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
NBA buyout signings are underway, with Tristan Thompson reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls and DeAndre Bembry joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here are 8 other veterans who may hit the free-agent market soon: basketballnews.com/stories/here-a… – 10:44 PM
NBA buyout signings are underway, with Tristan Thompson reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls and DeAndre Bembry joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here are 8 other veterans who may hit the free-agent market soon: basketballnews.com/stories/here-a… – 10:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For those #Cavs fans that were thinking about the possibility of Tristan Thompson getting a buyout and coming back to Cleveland, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said tonight that Thompson is being waived tomorrow to join the Chicago Bulls. – 10:29 PM
For those #Cavs fans that were thinking about the possibility of Tristan Thompson getting a buyout and coming back to Cleveland, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said tonight that Thompson is being waived tomorrow to join the Chicago Bulls. – 10:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan sets an NBA record–the first player in the 75 year history of the Association to record seven straight games of 35 or more points-shooting 50% in each game…WOW. Congratulations ! Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win 5 straight -sole posession of first. 125 -Sac 118 – 10:27 PM
DeMar DeRozan sets an NBA record–the first player in the 75 year history of the Association to record seven straight games of 35 or more points-shooting 50% in each game…WOW. Congratulations ! Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win 5 straight -sole posession of first. 125 -Sac 118 – 10:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118. DeMar DeRozan posted his eighth consecutive 30-point game, finishing with 38 to outduel De’Aaron Fox, who scored 33. Domantas Sabonis had 22-12-8. Twenty-two games remaining after the All-Star break. – 10:27 PM
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118. DeMar DeRozan posted his eighth consecutive 30-point game, finishing with 38 to outduel De’Aaron Fox, who scored 33. Domantas Sabonis had 22-12-8. Twenty-two games remaining after the All-Star break. – 10:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35 points and 50% shooting in 7 straight games.
He beats a record from Wilt Chamberlain record in 1963 – 10:26 PM
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35 points and 50% shooting in 7 straight games.
He beats a record from Wilt Chamberlain record in 1963 – 10:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson leads #Pacers to victory then waived so he can join Bulls indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:26 PM
Tristan Thompson leads #Pacers to victory then waived so he can join Bulls indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings unable to make many stops, keep pace with the Bulls, but fall 125-118 as DeMar DeRozan drops 38. Kings enter the All-Star break at 22-38. – 10:25 PM
Kings unable to make many stops, keep pace with the Bulls, but fall 125-118 as DeMar DeRozan drops 38. Kings enter the All-Star break at 22-38. – 10:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls enter the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak. DeMar DeRozan punctuates it by making it a little history. And the team is reportedly set to add some much-needed size. Busy night in Chicago. – 10:25 PM
The Bulls enter the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak. DeMar DeRozan punctuates it by making it a little history. And the team is reportedly set to add some much-needed size. Busy night in Chicago. – 10:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118
DeMar DeRozan (38 pts, 16-27 FG) sets NBA record with 7th straight game of 35+ points on 50%+ shooting
Coby White scores season-high 31 points, hits six 3s
Bulls are 38-21, and will have at least a share of 1st in the East, entering All-Star break – 10:24 PM
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118
DeMar DeRozan (38 pts, 16-27 FG) sets NBA record with 7th straight game of 35+ points on 50%+ shooting
Coby White scores season-high 31 points, hits six 3s
Bulls are 38-21, and will have at least a share of 1st in the East, entering All-Star break – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.
38 PTS | 59 FG%
40 PTS | 67 FG%
38 PTS | 50 FG%
35 PTS | 64 FG%
36 PTS | 68 FG%
38 PTS | 59 FG%
45 PTS | 60 FG% pic.twitter.com/LjNqZAxnpB – 10:24 PM
It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.
38 PTS | 59 FG%
40 PTS | 67 FG%
38 PTS | 50 FG%
35 PTS | 64 FG%
36 PTS | 68 FG%
38 PTS | 59 FG%
45 PTS | 60 FG% pic.twitter.com/LjNqZAxnpB – 10:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 16-27 FG
DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last seven games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/QKUarWgSLw – 10:24 PM
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 16-27 FG
DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last seven games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/QKUarWgSLw – 10:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/6/6
Coby White: 31/5/6
Nikola Vučević: 21/10/3
Javonte Green: 15/6/1(blk)
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/6/6
The Bulls go into the All-Star break 38-21. – 10:23 PM
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/6/6
Coby White: 31/5/6
Nikola Vučević: 21/10/3
Javonte Green: 15/6/1(blk)
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/6/6
The Bulls go into the All-Star break 38-21. – 10:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to post seven straight 35-point games on 50% or better shooting – 10:23 PM
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to post seven straight 35-point games on 50% or better shooting – 10:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls in on signing Tristan Thompson … that was quick … investigation??? – 10:14 PM
Bulls in on signing Tristan Thompson … that was quick … investigation??? – 10:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Pacers are waiving Tristan Thompson.
Once Thompson clears waivers he will sign with the Bulls, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/WLT3jpfg1d – 10:14 PM
The Pacers are waiving Tristan Thompson.
Once Thompson clears waivers he will sign with the Bulls, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/WLT3jpfg1d – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Curious to see who the Bulls waive to bring in Tristan Thompson. – 10:11 PM
Curious to see who the Bulls waive to bring in Tristan Thompson. – 10:11 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers will waive center Tristan Thompson, coach Rick Carlisle says. Thompson will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers. – 10:10 PM
The Indiana Pacers will waive center Tristan Thompson, coach Rick Carlisle says. Thompson will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers. – 10:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson will be waived tomorrow, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 10:09 PM
Tristan Thompson will be waived tomorrow, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 10:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tristan Thompson’s final game with the Pacers was his best of the season.
He will be bought out and joining the Chicago Bulls, Rick Carlisle says. – 10:08 PM
Tristan Thompson’s final game with the Pacers was his best of the season.
He will be bought out and joining the Chicago Bulls, Rick Carlisle says. – 10:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That’s seven straight 35-point games for DeMar DeRozan… and there’s 4:35 left in this one.
I think ‘herculean’ is the best word I’ve landed on to sum up his effort to lead the Bulls amid injuries. – 10:05 PM
That’s seven straight 35-point games for DeMar DeRozan… and there’s 4:35 left in this one.
I think ‘herculean’ is the best word I’ve landed on to sum up his effort to lead the Bulls amid injuries. – 10:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 113, Wizards 108.
Indiana snaps its seven-game losing streak.
Tyrese Haliburton with 21 pts, 14 asts, 5 rebs and 4 TOs. Terry Taylor with 18 pts and 9 rebs. Tristan Thompson with 17 pts on 8-for-9 shooting. Oshae Brissett with 17 pts. – 9:59 PM
Final: #Pacers 113, Wizards 108.
Indiana snaps its seven-game losing streak.
Tyrese Haliburton with 21 pts, 14 asts, 5 rebs and 4 TOs. Terry Taylor with 18 pts and 9 rebs. Tristan Thompson with 17 pts on 8-for-9 shooting. Oshae Brissett with 17 pts. – 9:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan…( 14-24-58%)-30pts)–on the verge of making NBA history if the shooting percentage holds. He’s 5pts away..surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 60 year old record. – 9:59 PM
DeMar DeRozan…( 14-24-58%)-30pts)–on the verge of making NBA history if the shooting percentage holds. He’s 5pts away..surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 60 year old record. – 9:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo! Tyrese Haliburton just threw an alley-oop DIME to Tristan Thompson for a one-handed jam. Didn’t think Thompson could reach that! Wow! #Pacers – 9:32 PM
Yo! Tyrese Haliburton just threw an alley-oop DIME to Tristan Thompson for a one-handed jam. Didn’t think Thompson could reach that! Wow! #Pacers – 9:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 84, Wizards 76
Tyrese Haliburton with 13 points and 10 assists. Oshae Brissett with 13 points, Tristan Thompson 12. – 9:20 PM
End of 3Q: #Pacers 84, Wizards 76
Tyrese Haliburton with 13 points and 10 assists. Oshae Brissett with 13 points, Tristan Thompson 12. – 9:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bulls lead the Kings 65-59 at halftime. After his 17 points in the opening quarter, De’Aaron Fox sits with 19, Domantas Sabonis with 10pts, 5 rebs & 5 ast for Sac. Coby White and DeMar DeRozan with 14 points each for Chicago. – 9:09 PM
Bulls lead the Kings 65-59 at halftime. After his 17 points in the opening quarter, De’Aaron Fox sits with 19, Domantas Sabonis with 10pts, 5 rebs & 5 ast for Sac. Coby White and DeMar DeRozan with 14 points each for Chicago. – 9:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 56, Wizards 51
Washington closed on a 12-4 run.
Tristan Thompson with 12 points and five rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton with eight points and four assists. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: #Pacers 56, Wizards 51
Washington closed on a 12-4 run.
Tristan Thompson with 12 points and five rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton with eight points and four assists. – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 56-51 on the Wizards at half despite being in control most of the way. Tristan Thompson has 12 & 5, Brissett scored 11. Haliburton has 8-3-4.
They’ve outscored the Wizards 40-14 in the paint, but have missed 11 of 13 3s. – 8:36 PM
Pacers up 56-51 on the Wizards at half despite being in control most of the way. Tristan Thompson has 12 & 5, Brissett scored 11. Haliburton has 8-3-4.
They’ve outscored the Wizards 40-14 in the paint, but have missed 11 of 13 3s. – 8:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson is going off. He’s 6-for-6 after that and-1. Didn’t get to shoot the FT due to a lane violation on the #Pacers. He’s still got 12 points in 10 minutes. – 8:33 PM
Tristan Thompson is going off. He’s 6-for-6 after that and-1. Didn’t get to shoot the FT due to a lane violation on the #Pacers. He’s still got 12 points in 10 minutes. – 8:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
What a sequence. Lance with a dime to Tristan Thompson and then Haliburton with a steal and slam on the next play. #Pacers up 41-29. – 8:18 PM
What a sequence. Lance with a dime to Tristan Thompson and then Haliburton with a steal and slam on the next play. #Pacers up 41-29. – 8:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ish Smith just turned in a nice hustle effort as he attempted to draw a charge against Tristan Thompson. Smith gave up 79 pounds in weight on that collision. Smith was called for the blocking foul. – 8:16 PM
Ish Smith just turned in a nice hustle effort as he attempted to draw a charge against Tristan Thompson. Smith gave up 79 pounds in weight on that collision. Smith was called for the blocking foul. – 8:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson providing a spark off the bench with six points and four rebounds. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
Tristan Thompson providing a spark off the bench with six points and four rebounds. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at Goran Dragic’s buyout market, including the Bucks, Lakers and Nets. Why the Lakers are a possible suitor for Tristan Thompson. Plus, futures of Dennis Schroder, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Lu Dort on the @Jorge Sierra podcast with @Yossi Gozlan hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
A look at Goran Dragic’s buyout market, including the Bucks, Lakers and Nets. Why the Lakers are a possible suitor for Tristan Thompson. Plus, futures of Dennis Schroder, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Lu Dort on the @Jorge Sierra podcast with @Yossi Gozlan hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
More on this storyline
Draymond Green: Question… What if Tristan had a deal that paid him money to announce the team he’s going to? And Carlisle blew that money for him? I got fined for less. -via Twitter @Money23Green / February 17, 2022
The Pacers will waive Tristan Thompson on Thursday, and the veteran big man will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday night. In a surprising moment, Carlisle announced the news following the Pacers’ 113-108 win against the Washington Wizards in Indianapolis. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022