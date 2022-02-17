Derrick Rose about to return?

After missing two months due to an ankle injury, there’s optimism guard Derrick Rose will return to the New York Knicks’ lineup out of the All-Star Break next week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Rose has been progressing on the court for a return, and barring setbacks, there’s confidence he’ll be ready to face the Miami Heat on Feb. 25, when the Knicks resume the season’s stretch run with hopes of reaching the play-in tournament, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared for contact. He’s running/shooting but no contact yet. Unclear if he’ll be available for Knicks’ next game on 2/25. – 5:55 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Rose told reporters on Jan. 30 that he hoped to return “a little after (the) All-Star” break, and that timetable remains firmly on course, sources said. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday before his team played the Brooklyn Nets that Rose wasn’t yet cleared for contact, but that’s expected to happen soon, sources said. Rose is a favorite of Thibodeau and there’s an urgency to get him back into the lineup to try and jumpstart the Knicks’ postseason hopes. New York (25-34) is in 12th place in the East, 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th and the final play-in spot in the conference. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
Nick Friedell: Thibs says he’s hopeful that Derrick will be back after the All Star break. He hasn’t been cleared for contact yet but he’s doing everything else in practice. A lot of years of my life flashed before me after listening to that answer. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 16, 2022