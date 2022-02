Derrick Rose about to return?

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday before his team played the Brooklyn Nets that Rose wasn’t yet cleared for contact, but that’s expected to happen soon, sources said. Rose is a favorite of Thibodeau and there’s an urgency to get him back into the lineup to try and jumpstart the Knicks’ postseason hopes. New York (25-34) is in 12th place in the East, 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th and the final play-in spot in the conference. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022