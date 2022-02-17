Derrick Rose about to return?

Derrick Rose about to return?

After missing two months due to an ankle injury, there’s optimism guard Derrick Rose will return to the New York Knicks’ lineup out of the All-Star Break next week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Rose has been progressing on the court for a return, and barring setbacks, there’s confidence he’ll be ready to face the Miami Heat on Feb. 25, when the Knicks resume the season’s stretch run with hopes of reaching the play-in tournament, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared for contact. He’s running/shooting but no contact yet. Unclear if he’ll be available for Knicks’ next game on 2/25. – 5:55 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol — Zach LaVine gave @amathur25 his all-time Bulls starting 5.
More at @HeavySan :
heavy.com/sports/chicago…9:11 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks really miss Derrick Rose. – 9:58 PM

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday before his team played the Brooklyn Nets that Rose wasn’t yet cleared for contact, but that’s expected to happen soon, sources said. Rose is a favorite of Thibodeau and there’s an urgency to get him back into the lineup to try and jumpstart the Knicks’ postseason hopes. New York (25-34) is in 12th place in the East, 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th and the final play-in spot in the conference. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022

