ESPN poll: Joel Embiid the media favorite to win MVP (but it's close)

After Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid battled for the right to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player all last season, it appears this year’s chase for the award could once again come down to the two All-Star big men. Embiid, after coming in second to Jokic in last year’s voting, holds a 35-point lead over the Denver Nuggets’ reigning MVP in the second edition of ESPN’s NBA MVP Straw Poll for the 2021-22 season. Embiid’s razor-thin edge is the closest the top two spots have been over the nine iterations of this poll over the past six seasons.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN.com
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give 'Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight's #Sixers vs. #MilwaukeeBucks game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Joel Embiid: 15.9
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.88
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.74
5. LeBron James: 14.61
6. Trae Young: 13.94
7. Luka Doncic: 13.77
8. Stephen Curry: 13.73
9. Ja Morant: 13.47
10. Chris Paul: 13.24
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/1jXOQibFAd – 10:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan has scored 114 points more than any other player in the NBA this month.
DeRozan has scored more points than Joel Embiid and LeBron James COMBINED.
DeRozan has scored:
358 points on 236 FG attempts.
Embiid and LeBron have scored:
357 points on 264 FG attempts. – 9:11 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The latest edition of my MVP Straw Poll is the closest vote I’ve ever had, as it’s shaping up to be Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic for a second straight season. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:34 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@CamilleMonae 🦌
The Bucks are Sixers are set to meet again so we discussed the recent history, Embiid the elite troll, the dominance of Giannis, what the matchup could mean for the standings and more.
📺 https://t.co/Rn8Hya8pOm
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/LZGR9hD1nL – 10:22 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka coached both Joel Embiid and James Harden in the past. He knows exactly what Harden can bring to Philly when he does make his debut. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/16/cel… via @SixersWire – 9:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka said he put up Joel Embiid’s quote about the Celtics being an easier to guard iso team to make sure the guys saw it before last night’s game – 5:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: James Harden expects a fruitful partnership with Joel Embiid: ‘We complement each other’ https://t.co/bFldJeO7jz #NBA pic.twitter.com/KNqfTppYiv – 9:35 AM
More on this storyline
Embiid and Jokic were followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (512 points, nine first-place votes) in third, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (one first-place vote, 211 points) in fourth and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (two first-place votes, 157 points) in fifth. -via ESPN.com / February 17, 2022
Domantas Sabonis had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds and eight assists for Sacramento. Justin Holiday made six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Harrison Barnes added 17. DeRozan came into the game on a hot streak after averaging 37.6 points over the previous seven games, including a 40-point game against the San Antonio Spurs and a 45-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He’s playing like the MVP right now, I think we can all agree,” Fox said. -via Sacramento Bee / February 17, 2022
Etan Thomas: And Giannis, he’s MVP status again this year and, like you said, has actually improved since last year. Kenyon Martin: “Listen, Giannis is the new Lebron. He can be in the MVP convo every season. And the only reason you don’t give it to him is because someone else is playing out of their mind that season. So yeah a lot has to happen before they’re the favorites over Milwaukee.” -via basketballnews.com / February 14, 2022