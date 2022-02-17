Gary Harris not really pushing for a buyout

Marc Stein on Gary Harris: I think he was widely assumed to be a buyout guy if he wasn’t traded. And there’s really been no discussion there to this point. He hasn’t really pushed to move on. And if he doesn’t push to move on, I think the magic would be happy to finish out the season with him.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I knew that Monte Morris buzzer beater looked familiar.
Throwback to Gary Harris in 2018! pic.twitter.com/32b7WIGihe – 12:54 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
This tweet is going to self-destruct in 3… 2… 1… but the Hawks should hope they’ve made a favorable impression on Gary Harris tonight. – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Saw some vintage Gary Harris in Denver the other night. A long list of contenders would be interested if he got bought out. pic.twitter.com/9BwVsj5AWY – 2:18 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Since Jan. 1, #Hornets are 27th (32.5%) 3P%. For the season, that number is 36.1%. If Charlotte could promise more playing time for Gary Harris (38% 3P this season) than other suitors, it’s a call worth making when he’s bought out. (*whispers: I’m talking about the Oubre mins) – 9:32 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris just busts through the transition defense (like old times) and Michael Malone bursts off the bench to call a timeout (like always).
Nuggets’ lead down to 14. – 10:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets smother the Magic for a 29-14 lead after 1.
First quarter featured five Denver 3-pointers (AG, Joker, Bones, Bryn and Boogie).
A little State on State crime, too, with Forbes burying two jumpers in Gary Harris’ grill. – 9:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nikola Jokic gave Gary Harris such a strong hug not too long ago that he lifted Harris off the ground lol
Tonight’s Gary’s first time playing in Denver since being traded to Orlando last March. – 9:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić just hugged Gary Harris so hard he picked him up off the ground at half court – 8:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Gary Harris just got out to the floor to warmup and the first thing I see is him hugging Tim Connelly and Tim’s son. pic.twitter.com/wPkehBl1Nc – 8:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris, back in his old stomping grounds. pic.twitter.com/pZ9kP2TKfp – 8:01 PM
Scotto: Gary Harris has averaged 30 minutes per game for Orlando. I’m not sure he’s a buyout guy. Before the trade deadline, I asked someone if he’d be a buyout candidate, and a source close to Harris said he didn’t believe so. That thinking has seemed to be on track. In my opinion, you’re not giving a guy a buyout that you’re playing 30 minutes a game. -via HoopsHype / February 16, 2022
Keith Smith: It’s unclear if the Orlando Magic will buy out Gary Harris or not, per sources. Harris is a natural buyout candidate, due to his expiring deal, but Orlando likes what he’s given them. He’s helped a young backcourt, and the Magic are dealing with guard injuries now, as well. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / February 11, 2022