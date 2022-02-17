Heat vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (37-21) play against the Charlotte Hornets (30-30) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 17, 2022
Miami Heat 31, Charlotte Hornets 26 (Q1 01:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Something Gabe Vincent is so good at
When he gets a big to switch, he walks him ALL the way back out to the perimeter
The next step is either a potential blow-by 1 on 1
Or
A quick swing without their big for any help
So smart – 7:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Since being reunited two weeks ago tonight (for the first time since Thanksgiving weekend), Heat starting 5 has outscored opponents by exactly 50 points, including 21-12 tonight before first subs (Yurtseven, Vincent). – 7:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Borrego trying to hide LaMelo on PJ Tucker and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen so much offense go his way. Heat playing through him in the half court, Melo did better on the last possession deflecting the pass – 7:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Biggest thing from Kyle Lowry tonight:
He looks like he wants to score and shoot
A look I expect to see much more in the post-season – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s second defensive rebound was the 3,600th of his career. – 7:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Best way to start the game ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/D3PN2EZYKC – 7:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker drawing eyes in the post leading to easy cutters is still insane to me lol – 7:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Time to ball out.
Tune in: https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/vq4ZeIYoI5 – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s GAME TIME!
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Miami Heat
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/FDhuTYkUm1 – 7:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mitch Kupchak just presented LaMelo with a money ball to signal his participation in Sunday’s All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/kDPFAcr8yX – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First up! 🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/kN1laO0SN7 – 6:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The again-usual Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, JImmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Only available reserves: Vincent, Strus, Yurtseven, Guy, Highsmith and Haslem. – 6:33 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Pregame Show youtu.be/3uq1nLt7OFo via @YouTube – 6:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Look for two things tonight from Miami against Charlotte:
– One of the few teams they can switch everything against
– Big Butler game. When Lowry returned recently, the Charlotte game spearheaded a ton with Butler attacking mismatches and thriving
Both should happen tonight – 6:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/cUx376SqKs – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Caleb Martin will not play tonight. So both Martin twins out due to Achilles soreness. – 5:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsCHA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hornets. – 5:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Caleb Martin out tonight for Heat with Achilles. He said it’s not serious. – 5:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Hornets coach James Borrego said he wishes LaMelo Ball could fly to all Star game with Butler “and soak up his knowledge, experience, DNA.” – 5:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Reel Access Preview: @Montrezl Harrell is back home 🏡
Catch the new episode tonight!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/MokvKt2fYK – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Borrego on Heat, “they really have four generals out there defensively.” – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Borrego on Omer Yurtseven, “The big kid, he just plays with a ton of energy.” With Dedmon out, an opportunity for Yurtseven tonight in Charlotte. – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
James Borrego says Montrezl Harrell bringing the type of leadership to Charlotte locker room that the Heat have had for years. – 5:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
What’s up, Coach? Checking in… #AllFly #MIAvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You know there will be some “situations” discussed during tonight’s game on @BallyHEAT 📺
@Miami Heat // @betwayusa – 5:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Talked to Lowry today about why he’s shooting less often than anytime in past nine years. And Spoelstra addresses Oladipo, Smart. And Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:29 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
What’s up with Victor Oladipo? Spo provides an update #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ‘Wow’ factor: Heat have had it all (only) for 65 minutes, as waiting game continues with core four sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Have the Heat lost their way against contenders? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra cautions against expectations of imminent Victor Oladipo return to Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat’s latest two-way addition to remain in G League for now. – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ball Star gets his #NBAAllStar 💍
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/2HJEX7l7AX – 3:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
If you have trouble identifying the Martin twins… just know you’re not alone 😂
@Caleb Martin x @cody_martin15 pic.twitter.com/wIrSuVjzhW – 2:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Let’s mix some sports metaphors as the Mavs need to keep their eye on the ball in this last game pre All Star in NO and build on their win in MIA. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:10 @theeagledallas – 1:47 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Only 3 players have shot 40+% from three and 90+% from the foul line within their first two seasons:
Stephen Curry (10-11), Duncan Robinson (19-20), and Desmond Bane (this yr). Of those, only Curry and Bane have done it with a USG above 20%.
(500+ FGA; h/t @stathead) – 1:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra cautions against expectations of imminent Victor Oladipo return to Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra, “He’s done four-on-four, he’s done three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one one. The next thing is five-on-five. I do not think we’re going six-on-six.” – 1:16 PM
