Kristaps Porzingis back right after All-Star break?

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.”
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.” – 6:09 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.” – 6:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Mavs’ direction without Kristaps
🗣 How the Clippers have remained competitive
🗣 Nikola Jokic’s quiet leadership with the Nuggets
🗣 DeMar DeRozan’s stellar season with the Bulls
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/5Ut5oX… – 5:32 PM
🗣 The Mavs’ direction without Kristaps
🗣 How the Clippers have remained competitive
🗣 Nikola Jokic’s quiet leadership with the Nuggets
🗣 DeMar DeRozan’s stellar season with the Bulls
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/5Ut5oX… – 5:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
There are only five players in the NBA this season 6-foot-10 or taller who attempt at least five 3s per game. When Kristaps Porzingis returns, the Wizards will start two of them. So, what will that mean? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:28 AM
There are only five players in the NBA this season 6-foot-10 or taller who attempt at least five 3s per game. When Kristaps Porzingis returns, the Wizards will start two of them. So, what will that mean? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:28 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
We’re down brad, we don’t know the status of KP, but we are not out there trying to tank away games – Kyle Kuzma – 10:34 PM
We’re down brad, we don’t know the status of KP, but we are not out there trying to tank away games – Kyle Kuzma – 10:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are missing Porzingis and Gafford and the Pacers are taking advantage. Of their 49 points, 36 have come in the paint. They lead the Wizards by 10. – 8:27 PM
The Wizards are missing Porzingis and Gafford and the Pacers are taking advantage. Of their 49 points, 36 have come in the paint. They lead the Wizards by 10. – 8:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hopeful that Rui Hachimura (sprained ankle) will play tomorrow night in Brooklyn. But Unseld said Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play tomorrow. – 6:10 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hopeful that Rui Hachimura (sprained ankle) will play tomorrow night in Brooklyn. But Unseld said Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play tomorrow. – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tomorrow due to his right knee bone bruise, meaning he will make his Wizards debut after the All-Star break. – 6:07 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tomorrow due to his right knee bone bruise, meaning he will make his Wizards debut after the All-Star break. – 6:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ up-to-date injury report for tonight’s game in Indianapolis: Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery), Daniel Gafford (return-to-competition reconditioning), Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will NOT play. – 3:01 PM
The Washington Wizards’ up-to-date injury report for tonight’s game in Indianapolis: Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery), Daniel Gafford (return-to-competition reconditioning), Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will NOT play. – 3:01 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
time again for UPSIDE HIGH w/@JonathanTjarks
we talk trade deadline impact on young players, the end of the KP era in dallas, chapter 2 for marvin bagley, and ANFERNEE SIMONS
🏀🏀🏀🏀✌️🏀🏀🏀🏀
@ringer @ringernba
open.spotify.com/episode/0BhyNt… – 9:19 PM
time again for UPSIDE HIGH w/@JonathanTjarks
we talk trade deadline impact on young players, the end of the KP era in dallas, chapter 2 for marvin bagley, and ANFERNEE SIMONS
🏀🏀🏀🏀✌️🏀🏀🏀🏀
@ringer @ringernba
open.spotify.com/episode/0BhyNt… – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
With Porzingis gone, probably an unfair amount of interior defensive responsibilities fall to Kleber. – 8:57 PM
With Porzingis gone, probably an unfair amount of interior defensive responsibilities fall to Kleber. – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Charles Barkley: Mavericks made ‘right decision to move on’ from Kristaps Porzingis dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:37 PM
Charles Barkley: Mavericks made ‘right decision to move on’ from Kristaps Porzingis dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis have been getting acquainted at the end of the Wizards bench pic.twitter.com/alcamIxtKV – 6:55 PM
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis have been getting acquainted at the end of the Wizards bench pic.twitter.com/alcamIxtKV – 6:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards play the Pacers on Wednesday night, per the team’s injury report. Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 5:48 PM
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards play the Pacers on Wednesday night, per the team’s injury report. Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 5:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers with his right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT. – 5:42 PM
Rui Hachimura is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers with his right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT. – 5:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) and Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) remain OUT for Wizards at Pacers tomorrow.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is questionable. – 5:31 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) and Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) remain OUT for Wizards at Pacers tomorrow.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is questionable. – 5:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/YX1GEryp7F – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/YX1GEryp7F – 4:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/aLuC9PStOj – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/aLuC9PStOj – 2:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/TJXCpcDPPv – 12:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/TJXCpcDPPv – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Vcthc6tJ3V – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Vcthc6tJ3V – 11:00 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kristaps Porzingis as a Wizard is the closet thing Washington will get to Kevin Durant…Even down to the hashtag 😂
#KP2DC – 10:57 AM
Kristaps Porzingis as a Wizard is the closet thing Washington will get to Kevin Durant…Even down to the hashtag 😂
#KP2DC – 10:57 AM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Last week, the Mavericks opted out of the Kristaps Porzingis experience. How they did it told us a lot about where they are as a team: theringer.com/nba/2022/2/15/… – 10:48 AM
Last week, the Mavericks opted out of the Kristaps Porzingis experience. How they did it told us a lot about where they are as a team: theringer.com/nba/2022/2/15/… – 10:48 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/uM3PRe30RJ – 9:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/uM3PRe30RJ – 9:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/NmvESN0AB5 – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/NmvESN0AB5 – 8:00 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija says the first thing Kristaps Porzingis told him when he came in the Wizards locker room was that he is going to beat him in FIFA. pic.twitter.com/CpYCmW66Cr – 10:24 PM
Deni Avdija says the first thing Kristaps Porzingis told him when he came in the Wizards locker room was that he is going to beat him in FIFA. pic.twitter.com/CpYCmW66Cr – 10:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up with @Danny Leroux
Join up! duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:51 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: News; Porzingis Trade Retrospective; WATFO Catch-Up with @Danny Leroux
Join up! duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:51 PM
More on this storyline
Neil Dalal: Daniel Gafford is not on the Wizards injury report presumably indicating he will return from his bout with COVID tonight at Nets Rui Hachimura is listed as questionable with his right ankle sprain Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal are out -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / February 17, 2022
Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. says he hopes Kristaps Porzingis will be able to debut before the All-Star break, but he remains day-to-day with a right knee bone bruise. The Wizards have two games left after tonight before the AS break. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 14, 2022