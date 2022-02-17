Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (34-24) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (35-35) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 17, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 67, New Orleans Pelicans 56 (Q2 00:38)
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Fans are 1,000,000 percent behind Herb right now in his duel with Luka, who has actually missed a few shots lately, mostly very heavily contested – 9:01 PM
Fans are 1,000,000 percent behind Herb right now in his duel with Luka, who has actually missed a few shots lately, mostly very heavily contested – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes is having another great half with his plays at the rim.
He’s already up 17 points and 6 rebs. Unfortunately, he just picked up his 4th foul. He’s done for the half. – 8:59 PM
Jaxson Hayes is having another great half with his plays at the rim.
He’s already up 17 points and 6 rebs. Unfortunately, he just picked up his 4th foul. He’s done for the half. – 8:59 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes has 17 points and 6 rebounds in the first half… but he also just picked up his fourth foul. – 8:59 PM
Jaxson Hayes has 17 points and 6 rebounds in the first half… but he also just picked up his fourth foul. – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes already up to 17 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal in 14 minutes of action.
Starting definitely agrees with him. – 8:59 PM
Jaxson Hayes already up to 17 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal in 14 minutes of action.
Starting definitely agrees with him. – 8:59 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In 14 minutes, Luka Doncic (5 of 7) has hit as many 3-pointers as the entire Pelicans lineup (5 of 13). – 8:54 PM
In 14 minutes, Luka Doncic (5 of 7) has hit as many 3-pointers as the entire Pelicans lineup (5 of 13). – 8:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Rolling the dice with Jaxson Hayes back in the game mid 2Q with 3 fouls. He has 8 pts, 5 reb, so need his production with Valanciunas subbing out for rest – 8:51 PM
Rolling the dice with Jaxson Hayes back in the game mid 2Q with 3 fouls. He has 8 pts, 5 reb, so need his production with Valanciunas subbing out for rest – 8:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Mavs’ 40-point quarters this season:
*45, 1st quarter at NOP (2/17/22)
43, 1st quarter at HOU (1/7/22)
41, 1st quarter at NOP (12/1/21)
40, 1st quarter at POR (1/26/22)
Dallas shot 70% from the field in 1Q, after setting an @NBA record of 68.7% FG in their last visit to NOP. pic.twitter.com/fl0AP5ASFa – 8:48 PM
Mavs’ 40-point quarters this season:
*45, 1st quarter at NOP (2/17/22)
43, 1st quarter at HOU (1/7/22)
41, 1st quarter at NOP (12/1/21)
40, 1st quarter at POR (1/26/22)
Dallas shot 70% from the field in 1Q, after setting an @NBA record of 68.7% FG in their last visit to NOP. pic.twitter.com/fl0AP5ASFa – 8:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell gets a shooter’s roll on a three and the Pelicans have stormed back to make it a 54-42 game.
Really think Snell is going to prove to be a great addition, one deserving well over 20 minutes per game. – 8:46 PM
Tony Snell gets a shooter’s roll on a three and the Pelicans have stormed back to make it a 54-42 game.
Really think Snell is going to prove to be a great addition, one deserving well over 20 minutes per game. – 8:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas’ previous high first quarters this season were 43 points at Houston and 41 in the aforementioned Dec. 1 game in New Orleans. – 8:40 PM
Dallas' previous high first quarters this season were 43 points at Houston and 41 in the aforementioned Dec. 1 game in New Orleans. – 8:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Live by the three, die by the three except the Pelicans are die by the three and die by the three – 8:40 PM
Live by the three, die by the three except the Pelicans are die by the three and die by the three – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Work to do after one.
#Pelicans | @taxact pic.twitter.com/WRjcuGZVxi – 8:39 PM
Work to do after one.
#Pelicans | @taxact pic.twitter.com/WRjcuGZVxi – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Fortunately Luka can’t play all 48 minutes, as he rests to open 2Q. But Bertans nails a deep 3 to keep Mavs rolling. Dal is 10/14 on threes – 8:39 PM
Fortunately Luka can't play all 48 minutes, as he rests to open 2Q. But Bertans nails a deep 3 to keep Mavs rolling. Dal is 10/14 on threes – 8:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks roll up 45 points in the first quarter. Take an 18-point lead over New Orleans. Luka scores 19. Brunson 10. It’s like an early Mardi Gras. – 8:39 PM
Mavericks roll up 45 points in the first quarter. Take an 18-point lead over New Orleans. Luka scores 19. Brunson 10. It's like an early Mardi Gras. – 8:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Stop it, Luka! Luka doing Luka things already. He drained that 3 at the buzzer and already has 19-5-4 as the Mavs lead the Pelicans 45-27 after the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Stop it, Luka! Luka doing Luka things already. He drained that 3 at the buzzer and already has 19-5-4 as the Mavs lead the Pelicans 45-27 after the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
When the Mavs won in New Orleans on December 1, they shot a franchise-record 68.7%. After one quarter tonight they lead 45-27 behind Luka Doncic’s 19 points.
And they are shooting 70.0%. Good grief. – 8:37 PM
When the Mavs won in New Orleans on December 1, they shot a franchise-record 68.7%. After one quarter tonight they lead 45-27 behind Luka Doncic's 19 points.

And they are shooting 70.0%. Good grief. – 8:37 PM
And they are shooting 70.0%. Good grief. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Mavericks 45, Pelicans 27
Valanciunas 10 pts & 4 rebs
Hayes 8 pts & 5 rebs
Doncic 19 pts, 5 rebs & 4 assts
The Mavs shot 70 percent from the floor, 9-12 on 3s. Scorching hot. – 8:37 PM
End of the 1st: Mavericks 45, Pelicans 27
Valanciunas 10 pts & 4 rebs
Hayes 8 pts & 5 rebs
Doncic 19 pts, 5 rebs & 4 assts
The Mavs shot 70 percent from the floor, 9-12 on 3s. Scorching hot. – 8:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nobody has given the Pelicans more trouble than Luka over the past few years. Had 19 points and 4 assists in the first quarter. Capped it off with a deep stepback 3. – 8:37 PM
Nobody has given the Pelicans more trouble than Luka over the past few years. Had 19 points and 4 assists in the first quarter. Capped it off with a deep stepback 3. – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka hits a 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer and New Orleans trails 45-27. Mavericks hit 9 of 12 three-pointers (!!!) while CJ McCollum with a lone deep make for the Pelicans. Luka Doncic 19/5/4 start. Jonas Valanciunas leading the Pels with 10 points. Jaxson Hayes has 8 points. – 8:36 PM
Luka hits a 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer and New Orleans trails 45-27. Mavericks hit 9 of 12 three-pointers (!!!) while CJ McCollum with a lone deep make for the Pelicans. Luka Doncic 19/5/4 start. Jonas Valanciunas leading the Pels with 10 points. Jaxson Hayes has 8 points. – 8:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is doing a little bit of everything in this first quarter, including a celebratory gallop after hitting his third 3-pointer of the night. – 8:33 PM
Luka Doncic is doing a little bit of everything in this first quarter, including a celebratory gallop after hitting his third 3-pointer of the night. – 8:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Luka about to head to the line for his 5th and 6th FTs of the first quarter.
Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas each with 2 fouls for the Pelicans. – 8:29 PM
Luka about to head to the line for his 5th and 6th FTs of the first quarter.
Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas each with 2 fouls for the Pelicans. – 8:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka Doncic was allowed to get REALLY physically with Brandon Ingram right there.
You’ll never see it happen like THAT on the other end though. – 8:28 PM
Luka Doncic was allowed to get REALLY physically with Brandon Ingram right there.
You’ll never see it happen like THAT on the other end though. – 8:28 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hundreds reached for their phones as Garrett Temple bricks a 3 from the wing. – 8:24 PM
Hundreds reached for their phones as Garrett Temple bricks a 3 from the wing. – 8:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas with 10 points but is headed to the bench after picking up his 2nd personal foul. Pelicans trail 25-16 with 4:48 left in first quarter.
3-point shooting thus far:
Mavericks: 4/5
Pelicans 0/4 – 8:24 PM
Jonas Valanciunas with 10 points but is headed to the bench after picking up his 2nd personal foul. Pelicans trail 25-16 with 4:48 left in first quarter.

3-point shooting thus far:

Mavericks: 4/5

Pelicans 0/4 – 8:24 PM
3-point shooting thus far:
Mavericks: 4/5
Pelicans 0/4 – 8:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have had some early trouble vs. Jonas Valanciunas in the paint and on the offensive boards.
Mike Tobey’s probably somewhere ready to sing his 10-day. – 8:18 PM
Mavs have had some early trouble vs. Jonas Valanciunas in the paint and on the offensive boards.
Mike Tobey’s probably somewhere ready to sing his 10-day. – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dallas small lineup vs. NOLA big lineup is producing some of the oddest cross-matches you’ll see, such as Luka Doncic guarding Jaxson Hayes. Mavs have Jalen Brunson on Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM
Dallas small lineup vs. NOLA big lineup is producing some of the oddest cross-matches you'll see, such as Luka Doncic guarding Jaxson Hayes. Mavs have Jalen Brunson on Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones really picked up a personal foul 9 seconds into this game. – 8:11 PM
Herb Jones really picked up a personal foul 9 seconds into this game. – 8:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In the last two seasons, Devonte Graham has played 21 games off the bench. In those contests:
– 15.8 points per game
– 5.8 assists per game
– 41.9% from 3-pt range – 7:46 PM
In the last two seasons, Devonte Graham has played 21 games off the bench. In those contests:
– 15.8 points per game
– 5.8 assists per game
– 41.9% from 3-pt range – 7:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/fCWVKeEV9z – 7:44 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/fCWVKeEV9z – 7:44 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I think the Pelicans are going to win tonight and I have discernible reason for believing so.
Pels ML +130 – 7:43 PM
I think the Pelicans are going to win tonight and I have discernible reason for believing so.

Pels ML +130 – 7:43 PM
Pels ML +130 – 7:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans w/ Garrett Temple on the court: -310
Pelicans w/ Garrett Temple off the court: +128
It’s pretty wild to see how large the gap is between those two numbers. – 7:39 PM
Pelicans w/ Garrett Temple on the court: -310
Pelicans w/ Garrett Temple off the court: +128
It’s pretty wild to see how large the gap is between those two numbers. – 7:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Underway w/ the last night of Mavs coverage before the All-Star break. Mavs Live now with @TheRicRenner and @bdameris on BSSW. Mavs at Pelicans game broadcast at 7p. Tonight is the 59th game before the All-Star break, most ever for the Mavs. Record of 34-24 going into the game. – 7:34 PM
Underway w/ the last night of Mavs coverage before the All-Star break. Mavs Live now with @TheRicRenner and @bdameris on BSSW. Mavs at Pelicans game broadcast at 7p. Tonight is the 59th game before the All-Star break, most ever for the Mavs. Record of 34-24 going into the game. – 7:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NO starters: Ingram, Hayes, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum,
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:31 PM
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NO starters: Ingram, Hayes, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum,
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting hype for game night 🦾🦾
Getting hype for game night 🦾🦾
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First five on the court tonight against Dallas.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/npGGc1Omu1 – 7:27 PM
First five on the court tonight against Dallas.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/npGGc1Omu1 – 7:27 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs play in New Orleans tonight at 7. It’s the Mavs’ final game before the All-Star break. – 7:27 PM
The #Mavs play in New Orleans tonight at 7. It's the Mavs' final game before the All-Star break. – 7:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green is shifting Devonte’ Graham to the bench in favor of Jaxson Hayes ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Mavericks. It’s the correct move. Have a look at DG’s monthly true shooting percentages.
OCT – 53.0%
NOV – 50.9%
DEC – 54.5%
JAN – 51.3%
FEB – 36.0% – 7:19 PM
Willie Green is shifting Devonte' Graham to the bench in favor of Jaxson Hayes ahead of tonight's matchup against the Mavericks. It's the correct move. Have a look at DG's monthly true shooting percentages.

OCT – 53.0%

NOV – 50.9%

DEC – 54.5%

JAN – 51.3%

FEB – 36.0% – 7:19 PM
OCT – 53.0%
NOV – 50.9%
DEC – 54.5%
JAN – 51.3%
FEB – 36.0% – 7:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Do it big (before the All-Star break). Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:16 PM
Do it big (before the All-Star break). Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans are starting Jaxson Hayes tonight. Devonte Graham slides to the bench.
Graham is averaging 24.9 minutes in his last four games. I’d expect him around that tonight. – 7:15 PM
Pelicans are starting Jaxson Hayes tonight. Devonte Graham slides to the bench.
Graham is averaging 24.9 minutes in his last four games. I’d expect him around that tonight. – 7:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Devonte’ Graham goes to the bench. – 7:15 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Devonte’ Graham goes to the bench. – 7:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It’s a special one hour episode of The Jump tonight on @ESPNAusNZ 🔥
Hear from Richard Jefferson in Cleveland for All-Star weekend, Illawarra head coach Brian Goorjian and Dallas Maverick Josh Green, along with the usual crew of @Nat_Edwards, @AndrewGaze10 and @LanardCopeland! pic.twitter.com/StyAMQ2RI8 – 6:59 PM
It’s a special one hour episode of The Jump tonight on @ESPNAusNZ 🔥
Hear from Richard Jefferson in Cleveland for All-Star weekend, Illawarra head coach Brian Goorjian and Dallas Maverick Josh Green, along with the usual crew of @Nat_Edwards, @AndrewGaze10 and @LanardCopeland! pic.twitter.com/StyAMQ2RI8 – 6:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Reggie Bullock (hip), Trey Burke (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (ankle) are all out tonight vs. #Pelicans, according to Jason Kidd. They all had been listed as questionable by Dallas. Already ruled out for Mavericks were Marquese Chriss, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson – 6:37 PM
Reggie Bullock (hip), Trey Burke (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (ankle) are all out tonight vs. #Pelicans, according to Jason Kidd. They all had been listed as questionable by Dallas. Already ruled out for Mavericks were Marquese Chriss, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson – 6:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on Mavericks pre- and post-trade deadline: “They were (already) trending in the right direction defensively, but they added more shooting, another dynamic ballhandler who can create his own shot with (Spencer) Dinwiddie, and a bunch of other guys who can play.” – 6:32 PM
Willie Green on Mavericks pre- and post-trade deadline: "They were (already) trending in the right direction defensively, but they added more shooting, another dynamic ballhandler who can create his own shot with (Spencer) Dinwiddie, and a bunch of other guys who can play." – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green before the Pelicans take on the Mavericks
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green before the Pelicans take on the Mavericks
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Rob Mahoney on the “national disgrace” Knicks, Cam Thomas and the Nets, Anfernee Simons, Pelicans, the Mavs direction, Jokic, DeRozan leading the Bulls, and the MVP race. Such a fun convo. open.spotify.com/episode/5Ut5oX… – 5:38 PM
New pod with @Rob Mahoney on the "national disgrace" Knicks, Cam Thomas and the Nets, Anfernee Simons, Pelicans, the Mavs direction, Jokic, DeRozan leading the Bulls, and the MVP race. Such a fun convo. open.spotify.com/episode/5Ut5oX… – 5:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🎶 Go little r̶o̶c̶k̶s̶t̶a̶r̶ All-Star 🎶 #TBT
@chime | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/coxwbstLE9 – 4:03 PM
🎶 Go little r̶o̶c̶k̶s̶t̶a̶r̶ All-Star 🎶 #TBT
@chime | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/coxwbstLE9 – 4:03 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Finally made it for the first time to Jacques-Imo’s in New Orleans last night for some outstanding blackened redfish. A fantastic spot that lived up to the hype. Was in the mood for a banh mi for lunch and found an awesome one at Magasin Kitchen in the Warehouse District. pic.twitter.com/zRNKP18KU5 – 3:45 PM
Finally made it for the first time to Jacques-Imo's in New Orleans last night for some outstanding blackened redfish. A fantastic spot that lived up to the hype. Was in the mood for a banh mi for lunch and found an awesome one at Magasin Kitchen in the Warehouse District. pic.twitter.com/zRNKP18KU5 – 3:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds for the 3-Point Contest, via @betonline_ag:
VanVleet – 4/1
Mills – 17/4
Trae – 17/4
Kennard – 11/2
Bane – 6/1
LaVine – 15/2
McCollum – 10/1
KAT – 14/1
Who you got?? – 3:24 PM
Odds for the 3-Point Contest, via @betonline_ag:
VanVleet – 4/1
Mills – 17/4
Trae – 17/4
Kennard – 11/2
Bane – 6/1
LaVine – 15/2
McCollum – 10/1
KAT – 14/1
Who you got?? – 3:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds have surfaced for the NBA All-Star Game MVP, via @betonline_ag:
Giannis – 4/1
LeBron – 5/1
Embiid – 6/1
Morant – 7/1
Steph – 8/1
Luka – 12/1 – 3:20 PM
Odds have surfaced for the NBA All-Star Game MVP, via @betonline_ag:
Giannis – 4/1
LeBron – 5/1
Embiid – 6/1
Morant – 7/1
Steph – 8/1
Luka – 12/1 – 3:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Catching up with CJ at this morning’s shootaround: discussing his upcoming #NBAAllStar experience and break
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/XyH0lYl8J1 – 2:02 PM
Catching up with CJ at this morning’s shootaround: discussing his upcoming #NBAAllStar experience and break
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/XyH0lYl8J1 – 2:02 PM