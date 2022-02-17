No imminent date or announcement on Victor Oladipo return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra cautions against expectations of imminent Victor Oladipo return to Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra, “He’s done four-on-four, he’s done three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one one. The next thing is five-on-five. I do not think we’re going six-on-six.” – 1:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Lowry is shooting less than he has in nearly a decade but dishing out more assists than almost any time in a decade. Lowry today explained the thinking behind that. PLUS Spoelstra updates Oladipo, Smart. And injury news: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said Oladipo return not imminent. Butler to play, Martin questionable – 11:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Oladipo, “There is no imminent date or announcement” about a return. – 11:51 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: More talk about the Heat’s halfcourt offense and how big of a concern it is. Also, a discussion about a stacked Eastern Conference, Victor Oladipo, Goran Dragic and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Victor Oladipo continues his recovery with the Heat’s G League team. What it means, as he moves closer to a potential return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Victor Oladipo works out with Heat G League team, a possible precursor to a return sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updates with comment from Oladipo: Victor Oladipo works out with Heat G League team, a possible precursor to a return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Updated with Victor Oladipo’s first public comments since September: Oladipo practiced with the Heat’s G League affiliate in South Dakota today. He’s going through his first real 5-on-5 work since undergoing surgery last year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo on his G League stint told the Skyforce in-house website, “You go through stuff in life, and you have to battle. I’ve gone through this twice, so I know how to prep mentally. But each time is new, and those challenges arise, and you have to adapt.” – 4:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo practiced with the Heat’s G League affiliate in South Dakota today. He’s going through his first real 5-on-5 work since undergoing surgery last year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro and Dedmon among those out for tomorrow’s final game before the break – 4:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets:
Oladipo (knee) out
Morris (neck) out
Herro (knee) out
Dedmon (personal reasons) out
Smart (G League) out
Martin (Achilles) questionable
Butler (shoulder) questionable
Haslem (eye) questionable – 4:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Thursday night in Charlotte:
Oladipo, knee, out
Morris, neck, out
Herro, knee, out
Dedmon, personal, out
Martin, Achilles, questionable
Smart, 2 way, out
Butler, shoulder, questionable
Haslem, eye, questionable – 4:11 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Can Victor Oladipo help the Heat this season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:50 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Can Oladipo help the Heat when he comes back? #miamiheat The Heat’s guard is almost back to being healthy – 3:48 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: As part of story on @SFSkyforce website, Victor Oladipo said: “It feels good to be able to play the game I love. You go through stuff in life, and you have to battle. I’ve gone through this twice, so I know how to prep mentally.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 16, 2022
Victor Oladipo, working his way back from a major offseason knee surgery, moved around very well on the Heat’s practice court following Tuesday’s session, lofting jumpers in a vigorous workout, running without any visible limp and working with Heat assistant coaches. His jump shot was generally on target and he was the last player to leave the court. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he returns at some point in February, which was the original expectation of the Heat. -via Miami Herald / January 26, 2022
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021