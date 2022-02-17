NYC mayor struggling with vaccine rules that affect Kyrie Irving

Emma G. Fitzsimmons: Mayor Eric Adams, asked if he’d change vaccine rules for Kyrie Irving, says he thinks the rules are “unfair.” He says “honestly I’m struggling” over what to do because it’s not fair for hometown teams to face different rules than visiting teams.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Knicks squander a 28-point lead to a Nets team without KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, and Joe Harris.
I don’t think anyone is walking out of the Garden chanting “We want Brooklyn…” – 10:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Knicks led the Nets (w/o Durant, Irving & Simmons) by 28 midway thru the 2ndQ. Led by 18 w/ 11 minutes left. Lost by 5. Nets have won 2 in a row – 10:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets have their first lead of the game. Who needs Kyrie Irving when Cam Thomas is doing a darn good impression of him in this fourth quarter. – 9:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 20 after the first quarter. The Nets better hope Kyrie gets cleared by Eric Adams and NYC soon — or start scouring the playgrounds for vaccinated players. – 8:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets ‘hopeful’ for NYC vaccination rule change so Kyrie Irving can play at home nypost.com/2022/02/16/net… via @nypostsports – 7:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Crazy that Kyrie Irving still hasn’t played in MSG since signing with the Nets almost three years ago. – 7:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG. Last time here was the day of the James Harden trade (the first one). What a weird day that was. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Can Brooklyn make it two in a row? Knicks are w/out RJ Barrett & Derek Rose. If you haven’t heard, Kyrie Irving is ineligible tonight. – 7:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Nash if he’s optimistic about Kyrie after Silver and Adams comment:
“Everyone realizes there is a little bit of a strange loophole that there are other (unvaccinated) athletes and entertainers who can come to New York and perform. So we’re hopeful there’s a resolution.” – 6:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he’s still hopeful that the NYC vax mandate will get rolled back and Kyrie will be able to play— but the organization remains in a holding pattern waiting to city what the mayor will ultimately decide. – 6:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on NYC vaccine mandates being lifted, which would allow Kyrie Irving to play: “Obviously we’re hopeful. But its out of our hands…We’ll wait hopefully for the best outcome.” #Nets #NBA – 6:06 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls on New York City to fix vaccine mandate that bars #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving from playing in Brooklyn but not unvaccinated visiting players: Mayor Eric Adams admits the rule is ‘unfair’ mol.im/a/10520185 via @MailOnline – 4:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NYC mayor Eric Adams says vaccine mandate keeping Kyrie Irving out at home games is “unfair” bc it says away players can play unvaxxed. He’s “struggling” with it.
“I am really, really leery about sending the wrong message. Having the city close down again keeps me up at night.” pic.twitter.com/s29LR030ks – 4:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adam Silver says New York vaccine mandate rule affecting Nets’ Kyrie Irving ‘doesn’t quite make sense to me’
https://t.co/5kUuOm2Qd0 pic.twitter.com/jht5LRYniP – 1:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Instead of saying Kyrie Irving should get his vaccination shot, NBA’s commissioner is questioning New York City’s arena rule. Very sad, Adam Silver. Very. – 12:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If Adam Silver doesn’t believe in the application of NYC’s vaccine mandate as it relates to Kyrie Irving, as he just said on ESPN, he should let the Nets pay the fine so Irving can play. – 11:35 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Adam Silver is right — the rules regarding vaxed/unvaxed players should be uniform in New York. Effectively: If Kyrie can’t play, unvaccinated visiting players shouldn’t be able to play, either. This isn’t a vaccine debate. The mandate, as written, makes no sense. – 11:17 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Adam Silver thinks New York City “should take a look at” its vaccine mandate, he said on ESPN. The one that keeps Kyrie Irving from playing Nets home games. Says he could see Mayor Eric Adams changing it.
Silver: “The oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players.” pic.twitter.com/wmhXNgF0cS – 11:14 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver makes a great point: Why should NYC vaccine mandate, which is keeping Kyrie Irving sidelined, only apply to players from the home team? Another example of crazy COVID rules in New York making less and less sense. – 9:36 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Nets.
The Nets will be without KD, Kyrie, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons. – 9:19 AM
Andy Larsen: Jazz announce that vaccination or a negative test will no longer be required to attend Vivint Arena events starting Feb. 25. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / February 15, 2022
Eric Koreen: In a statement, MLSE says it hasn’t determined whether or not its facilities will still mandate full vaccination in coming games. Says decision will be made “based on further discussions with public health officials.” -via Twitter @ekoreen / February 14, 2022
Asked whether he felt Irving’s part-time status had an impact on Harden’s decision to push for a trade, Durant said, “I wouldn’t know.” “There’s obviously going to be rumors about that,” Durant said. “Kyrie has always been an easy scapegoat for everybody, especially for the media and the fans, they love to use him as a scapegoat for a lot of problems. So it’s easy to blame him, but I can’t speculate on how James is feeling. I know a lot of the media will put that on him.” -via ESPN / February 13, 2022