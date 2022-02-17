Tristan Thompson officially waived by Indiana

The Indiana Pacers announced today they have waived Tristan Thompson. The Pacers roster currently stands at 16.
Source: NBA.com
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle: Pacers center Tristan Thompson signing with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/pac… – 11:01 AM
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle: Pacers center Tristan Thompson signing with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/pac… – 11:01 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran center Tristan Thompson scored a season-high 17 points last night in a Pacers win … and what was his final game with the team.
“Hell of a way to go out, huh?”
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/thompson-to-… – 10:32 AM
Veteran center Tristan Thompson scored a season-high 17 points last night in a Pacers win … and what was his final game with the team.
“Hell of a way to go out, huh?”
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/thompson-to-… – 10:32 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Say whatever you want about Tristan Thompson’s four-game stint with the #Pacers, but one thing is for certain: He’ll always be attached to the first win of a new era in Indiana.
“Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 9:51 AM
Say whatever you want about Tristan Thompson’s four-game stint with the #Pacers, but one thing is for certain: He’ll always be attached to the first win of a new era in Indiana.
“Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 9:51 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history — and Tristan Thompson is on his way to Chicago
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3135088/2022/0… – 9:19 AM
DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history — and Tristan Thompson is on his way to Chicago
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3135088/2022/0… – 9:19 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson thanks the #Pacers on Instagram after his four-game stint:
“Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it.”
Thompson is headed to the first-place #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/g9ErealypR – 1:10 AM
Tristan Thompson thanks the #Pacers on Instagram after his four-game stint:
“Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it.”
Thompson is headed to the first-place #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/g9ErealypR – 1:10 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Rick Carlisle took the ‘you see something new every day in the NBA’ adage to another level on Wednesday
Tristan Thompson will soon be a Bull, per the Pacers coach
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:43 PM
Rick Carlisle took the ‘you see something new every day in the NBA’ adage to another level on Wednesday
Tristan Thompson will soon be a Bull, per the Pacers coach
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls win fifth straight, DeMar erases Wilt from the record books, Zach is back, and Tristan Thompson is a Bull … all in one click … say it ain’t so, Joe.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:18 PM
Bulls win fifth straight, DeMar erases Wilt from the record books, Zach is back, and Tristan Thompson is a Bull … all in one click … say it ain’t so, Joe.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on Tristan Thompson: “Known Tristan for years. Great dude. Championship experience. Good friend of mine. Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obviously, we all know what he brings on the court. Think it will be great addition for us. Veteran leadership.” – 10:58 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Tristan Thompson: “Known Tristan for years. Great dude. Championship experience. Good friend of mine. Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obviously, we all know what he brings on the court. Think it will be great addition for us. Veteran leadership.” – 10:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
My full exchange with Rick Carlisle in which he shared that Tristan Thompson would be waived by the Pacers and join the Bulls: pic.twitter.com/vXESRiuCk9 – 10:47 PM
My full exchange with Rick Carlisle in which he shared that Tristan Thompson would be waived by the Pacers and join the Bulls: pic.twitter.com/vXESRiuCk9 – 10:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
NBA buyout signings are underway, with Tristan Thompson reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls and DeAndre Bembry joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here are 8 other veterans who may hit the free-agent market soon: basketballnews.com/stories/here-a… – 10:44 PM
NBA buyout signings are underway, with Tristan Thompson reportedly signing with the Chicago Bulls and DeAndre Bembry joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here are 8 other veterans who may hit the free-agent market soon: basketballnews.com/stories/here-a… – 10:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For those #Cavs fans that were thinking about the possibility of Tristan Thompson getting a buyout and coming back to Cleveland, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said tonight that Thompson is being waived tomorrow to join the Chicago Bulls. – 10:29 PM
For those #Cavs fans that were thinking about the possibility of Tristan Thompson getting a buyout and coming back to Cleveland, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said tonight that Thompson is being waived tomorrow to join the Chicago Bulls. – 10:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson leads #Pacers to victory then waived so he can join Bulls indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:26 PM
Tristan Thompson leads #Pacers to victory then waived so he can join Bulls indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 10:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls in on signing Tristan Thompson … that was quick … investigation??? – 10:14 PM
Bulls in on signing Tristan Thompson … that was quick … investigation??? – 10:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Pacers are waiving Tristan Thompson.
Once Thompson clears waivers he will sign with the Bulls, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/WLT3jpfg1d – 10:14 PM
The Pacers are waiving Tristan Thompson.
Once Thompson clears waivers he will sign with the Bulls, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/WLT3jpfg1d – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Curious to see who the Bulls waive to bring in Tristan Thompson. – 10:11 PM
Curious to see who the Bulls waive to bring in Tristan Thompson. – 10:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers will waive center Tristan Thompson, coach Rick Carlisle says. Thompson will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers. – 10:10 PM
The Indiana Pacers will waive center Tristan Thompson, coach Rick Carlisle says. Thompson will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers. – 10:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson will be waived tomorrow, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 10:09 PM
Tristan Thompson will be waived tomorrow, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 10:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tristan Thompson’s final game with the Pacers was his best of the season.
He will be bought out and joining the Chicago Bulls, Rick Carlisle says. – 10:08 PM
Tristan Thompson’s final game with the Pacers was his best of the season.
He will be bought out and joining the Chicago Bulls, Rick Carlisle says. – 10:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 113, Wizards 108.
Indiana snaps its seven-game losing streak.
Tyrese Haliburton with 21 pts, 14 asts, 5 rebs and 4 TOs. Terry Taylor with 18 pts and 9 rebs. Tristan Thompson with 17 pts on 8-for-9 shooting. Oshae Brissett with 17 pts. – 9:59 PM
Final: #Pacers 113, Wizards 108.
Indiana snaps its seven-game losing streak.
Tyrese Haliburton with 21 pts, 14 asts, 5 rebs and 4 TOs. Terry Taylor with 18 pts and 9 rebs. Tristan Thompson with 17 pts on 8-for-9 shooting. Oshae Brissett with 17 pts. – 9:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo! Tyrese Haliburton just threw an alley-oop DIME to Tristan Thompson for a one-handed jam. Didn’t think Thompson could reach that! Wow! #Pacers – 9:32 PM
Yo! Tyrese Haliburton just threw an alley-oop DIME to Tristan Thompson for a one-handed jam. Didn’t think Thompson could reach that! Wow! #Pacers – 9:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: #Pacers 84, Wizards 76
Tyrese Haliburton with 13 points and 10 assists. Oshae Brissett with 13 points, Tristan Thompson 12. – 9:20 PM
End of 3Q: #Pacers 84, Wizards 76
Tyrese Haliburton with 13 points and 10 assists. Oshae Brissett with 13 points, Tristan Thompson 12. – 9:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 56, Wizards 51
Washington closed on a 12-4 run.
Tristan Thompson with 12 points and five rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton with eight points and four assists. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: #Pacers 56, Wizards 51
Washington closed on a 12-4 run.
Tristan Thompson with 12 points and five rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton with eight points and four assists. – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 56-51 on the Wizards at half despite being in control most of the way. Tristan Thompson has 12 & 5, Brissett scored 11. Haliburton has 8-3-4.
They’ve outscored the Wizards 40-14 in the paint, but have missed 11 of 13 3s. – 8:36 PM
Pacers up 56-51 on the Wizards at half despite being in control most of the way. Tristan Thompson has 12 & 5, Brissett scored 11. Haliburton has 8-3-4.
They’ve outscored the Wizards 40-14 in the paint, but have missed 11 of 13 3s. – 8:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson is going off. He’s 6-for-6 after that and-1. Didn’t get to shoot the FT due to a lane violation on the #Pacers. He’s still got 12 points in 10 minutes. – 8:33 PM
Tristan Thompson is going off. He’s 6-for-6 after that and-1. Didn’t get to shoot the FT due to a lane violation on the #Pacers. He’s still got 12 points in 10 minutes. – 8:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
What a sequence. Lance with a dime to Tristan Thompson and then Haliburton with a steal and slam on the next play. #Pacers up 41-29. – 8:18 PM
What a sequence. Lance with a dime to Tristan Thompson and then Haliburton with a steal and slam on the next play. #Pacers up 41-29. – 8:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ish Smith just turned in a nice hustle effort as he attempted to draw a charge against Tristan Thompson. Smith gave up 79 pounds in weight on that collision. Smith was called for the blocking foul. – 8:16 PM
Ish Smith just turned in a nice hustle effort as he attempted to draw a charge against Tristan Thompson. Smith gave up 79 pounds in weight on that collision. Smith was called for the blocking foul. – 8:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson providing a spark off the bench with six points and four rebounds. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
Tristan Thompson providing a spark off the bench with six points and four rebounds. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
More on this storyline
Julia Poe: DeRozan on Tristan Thompson signing: “Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obv. we all know what he brings on the court. I think this would be a great addition for us with what he’s able to bring: veteran leadership, understanding what it takes to win a championship.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / February 17, 2022
Draymond Green: Question… What if Tristan had a deal that paid him money to announce the team he’s going to? And Carlisle blew that money for him? I got fined for less. -via Twitter @Money23Green / February 17, 2022