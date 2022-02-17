Tyrese Maxey replacing Davion Mitchell in Clutch Challenge

Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will replace injured Kings guard Davion Mitchell in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place tomorrow during the Rising Stars event at #NBAAllStar weekend.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey will replace Davion Mitchell in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place tomorrow during the Clorox Rising Stars, the #NBA announced – 4:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will replace injured Kings guard Davion Mitchell in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place tomorrow during the Rising Stars event at #NBAAllStar weekend. – 4:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is out of the Rising Stars game with a right hand injury: pic.twitter.com/hjkUAijfmc – 11:05 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland will replace injured Kings rookie Davion Mitchell in the Rising Stars game tomorrow night. – 10:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell will be out of the Rising Stars Challenge due to right hand soreness. – 10:08 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.43
2. Evan Mobley: 5.12
3. Franz Wagner: 4.77
4. Josh Giddey: 3.64
5. Herbert Jones: 3.6
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.13
7. Chris Duarte: 2.91
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.53
9. Omer Yurtseven: 2.17
10. Davion Mitchell: 1.38
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/LLuBxkt9vP – 9:55 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Chicago Bulls – 2/16:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) – OUT – 7:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report at Chicago Bulls – 2/16:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) – OUT – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell has a minor hand contusion. Gentry didn’t know whether or not it would impact Mitchell’s availability for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, but he didn’t sound too concerned. – 6:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Failed to mention earlier, but Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell’s All-Star weekend just got a little busier, as he will replace Indiana’s Chris Duarte in the Clorox Clutch Challenge shooting competition. – 6:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell (hand) is a scratch from tonight’s game in Chicago. – 6:37 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Davion Mitchell won’t play tonight and Jeremy Lamb is a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell (hand) is out for tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 6:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is ready to be a teacher for Tyrese Maxey as he has been impressed with the young man’s game thus far #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/16/jam… via @SixersWire – 12:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 101-58 after three
Brown – 29/8/3
Tatum – 28/12/6
Grant – 12 points
White – 11 points
Celtics – 53.9% shooting
Celtics – 18-34 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Embiid – 19/9/6
Maxey – 11 points
76ers – 27.8% shooting
76ers – 4-24 threes
76ers – 7 turnovers – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Tyrese Maxey – 7:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – February 15, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: R. Williams Philadelphia: James Harden pic.twitter.com/hiYR692CTk – 7:02 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Rookie and Sophomore Trade Deadline Losers
Tyrese Maxey
“When Harden and Maxey play together, Philly will be taking away the things Maxey does best and asking him to do more of what he struggles at.”
https://t.co/L8TMV1YSis pic.twitter.com/irqGDytrzI – 2:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Morey on @Tyrese Maxey and @Matisse Thybulle:
“Tyrese has a chance to be an All-Star in this league.
Thybulle easily could be Defensive Player of the Year, after Joel wins it first.
Both of them, sky’s the limit- and that’s a big reason we made sure they weren’t in this trade.” – 12:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey says keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in James Harden trade ‘was critical. Tyrese could be an all-star. Thybulle could be #NBA Defensive Player of the Year after Joel wins it first.’ – 12:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says Tyrese Maxey is capable of being an All-Star, and Matisse Thybulle can be Defensive Player of the Year. He said keeping both of them in a James Harden deal was “critical” moving forward. – 12:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on 2nd-year guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘His confidence is going through the roof. He attacks. … I’m coming in to help him as many ways as I can.’ – 12:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey mentions that making sure Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle remained Sixers were “big priorities” for the team. – 12:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Morey mentions that making sure Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle remained with the Sixers was a priority in making this trade. – 12:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yesterday, James Harden was doing his post-practice work with Tyrese Maxey. Today? Joel Embiid. The art of the step-back. pic.twitter.com/QBQv2qcLhw – 10:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Diving into Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s injury, 2 big games with the Celtics and Bucks, and Harden working with Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3556731728 – 6:44 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden did a lot of work today with Tyrese Maxey at practice. Doc Rivers said Harden was impressed with Maxey’s work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:28 PM
