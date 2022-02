Warriors among those interested in Goran Dragic

And there certainly are spots elsewhere that could guarantee more playoff-race playing time than the Heat. — But also consider that Dragic has regularly been working out in South Florida at Stan Remy’s gym . — Including working with Markieff Morris, as the sidelined Heat forward sought more work. — Dragic also has been a regular at FTX Arena, including while still on Toronto’s roster. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / February 16, 2022