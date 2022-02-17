Zach LaVine cleared to return after All-Star break

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine’s visit with a knee specialist in Los Angeles this week went “very well,” according to coach Billy Donovan, who said Wednesday LaVine is cleared to resume play for the team after the All-Star break. LaVine had fluid drained to relieve the swelling in his left knee and he will stay away from basketball activities for 48 hours. Then, he will be cleared to participate in the All-Star Game this weekend and should return for the Bulls next week. “Right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing,” Donovan said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. “Zach felt very, very good about the meeting. … He’s probably going to be about 48 hours before he can do any activity really, but he should be able to resume any activity after that.”
Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
It looks like the Bulls and LaVine dodged a bullet. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/16/bil… – 11:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine just interrupted DeMar DeRozan’s postgame press conference to say See you in Cleveland, MVP.
They’re on same flight to All-Star weekend. – 10:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The one player that has the best chance of stopping DeRozan’s streak? LaVine. DeRozan got it with LaVine either sidelined or dealing with the bum knee. – 10:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls about to go to 7-5 without LaVine. However, only one of those wins came against a team .500 or better. – 10:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is on the Bulls bench now — in street clothes, but present in Chicago after having fluid drained from his left knee and an injection to ease soreness and swelling. – 9:21 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine is sitting on the Bulls’ bench in street clothes. – 9:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan one on one tonight on BUlls Radio @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. The latest on @Zach LaVine 6:45 pre. Fired up! – 7:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Some injury relief for the Chicago Bulls — Zach LaVine will be cleared following the All-Star break and could suit up for the All-Star Game this Sunday.
More on LaVine’s visit to a specialist for his left knee: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine had fluid removed from the knee, put a lubricant in to help manage swelling. LaVine will be back playing for the Bulls after the Break. – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine will resume playing. 48 hours until activity. All-Star weekend is a go. Will watch minutes. – 6:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: “The doctors feel totally fine about him resuming playing.” – 6:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) and Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) are both questionable today in Chicago. Terence Davis is out.
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are all out for the Bulls. – 1:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment
Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later” – 12:19 PM
KC Johnson: Per Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine’s visit went “very well” and some “swelling was taken out of his knee.” He was given a lubricant and he’s cleared for activity within 48 hours. LaVine is eligible physically to attend All-Star. There will be meeting with Bulls doctors about minutes -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2022
Jamal Collier: Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine’s visit with a specialist in LA went “very well.” He says the Bulls expect to have him back after the All-Star break: “The doctors don’t feel like he’s in any harms way of continuing to play” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / February 16, 2022
KC Johnson: Donovan on LaVine: “The doctors feel totally fine about him resuming playing.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2022