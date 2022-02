Bucks aggresive in Goran Dragic sweepstakes

As Wojnarowski reported, the Bucks have been very aggressive in trying to sign Goran Dragić. “They need guard depth. There’s an opportunity for Goran Dragić to come in, play some meaningful minutes for the Bucks and certainly have a chance to have a run in the playoffs. … Dragic, I think, is closer to a decision but Milwaukee’s been aggressive and they can offer him, not just a chance at being a part of the defending champions, but a chance to play a pretty significant role and I think that’s really been their sell to him, Mike Budenholzer and Jon Horst, as they talk to him.”Source: Peter Dewey @ Behind The Buck Pass