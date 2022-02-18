Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past James Edwards and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
February 18, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Jrue Holiday No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of David Wesley and Russell Westbrook with 1,125 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Gary Payton and Rudy Gay
Kyle Lowry No. 145 in points now
Moved ahead of James Edwards and Monta Ellis with 14,882 points. He’s now 22 away from Richard Jefferson
Terry Rozier No. 170 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donovan Mitchell with 880 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jim Jackson
Nicolas Batum No. 195 in assists now
Moved ahead of Lucius Allen with 3,176 assists. He’s now 26 away from Rafer Alston
Jrue Holiday No. 207 in points now
Moved ahead of Corey Maggette with 13,212 points. He’s now 8 away from Jalen Rose
Davis Bertans No. 224 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Salmons and Steve Kerr with 727 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Hubert Davis
Tony Snell No. 233 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 713 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Keith Bogans
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 233 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steven Smith and Don Buse with 2,928 assists. He’s now 3 away from Bob Weiss
Reggie Jackson No. 235 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell, Dave Cowens, Gilbert Arenas and KC Jones with 2,920 assists. He’s now tied with Don Buse
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson’s 14 assists tonight vs Rockets were the most by a Clipper since Chris Paul had 14 in March 2017 at Denver. – 1:22 AM
Rich Hoffman
@rich_hofmann
Furkan Korkmaz on being picked up by Giannis: “I felt like I got the rebound. And then he grabbed me from my arms and everything. Sometimes refs don’t see it or call it. That happens, game of basketball, but it’s a pretty funny look.” pic.twitter.com/6b3iWX7uE1
– 12:51 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson with 13 dimes. His most in four seasons.
If Clippers second unit handles their business, he won’t add to that. – 12:10 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
This is only Reggie Jackson’s fourth game of 10+ points and 10+ assists since joining the Clippers. In the three previous instances he did it in 34, 38 and 38 minutes. He’s done it tonight in 19. – 11:43 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 71, Rockets 59
Luke Kennard: 19 points
Reggie Jackson: 12 points, 10 assists
Marcus Morris: 10 points
LAC shooting 58% and 12-19 from 3. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
It looked like Silas’ timeout came just as Reggie Jackson was about to return a pick-six. Good timing, I guess.
LA up 48-37 with 7:58 left in first half. – 11:16 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
FINAL: Sixers 123, Bucks 120
– Antetokounmpo 32pts/11reb/9ast
– Holiday 24pts/5reb/3ast
– Middleton 19pts/5reb/2ast
– Nwora 18pts/3reb
– Portis 17pts/7reb/3ast – 11:03 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 111-107 2OT victory in Charlotte: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Lowry steps up when needed.
2. Robinson keeps Heat alive in fourth.
3. Top of the standings at All-Star break.
4. Butler misses until he hits a big one.
5. But ugly early. – 11:02 PM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
Ref Sean Wright, on the Lowry 3 that seemed like it should have been a 2: “By rule, the basket by Lowry must be reviewed at the next clock stoppage which was at the 2:00 mark. Once the ball was inbounded by Charlotte, by rule, the window to review the shot was now closed.” – 10:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck
@KyleNeubeck
Korkmaz has made some quietly great plays here down the stretch. Embiid the guy doing the heavy lifting obviously, but some good off-ball defense and a great effort to (at least) get a tie up with Giannis there – 10:51 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Asked crew chief Sean Wright why the Kyle Lowry 3-pointer wasn’t reviewed. Here’s his explanation.
“Unfortunately, we did not have doubt at this time,” he said, “which is the reason we didn’t stop the play.” – 10:51 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Sixers up, 120-116, with 41.6 seconds left.
Bucks were right where they needed to be, but didn’t execute in the final three minutes. Missed 3s by Middleton and Holiday. Antetokounmpo turnover. Middleton turnover. Holiday airballed pullup. – 10:50 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Not-Giannis’ two free throws gives the Sixers a 120-116 lead with 41.6 seconds to play. He’s up to 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting (and 11-of-14 from the FT line), 15 boards and five assists. – 10:49 PM
Dan Favale
@danfavale
between jokic and giannis and embiid and demar and cp3 and more this year’s mvp race is so far shaping up to be a matter of many answers coupled with more viable alternatives still rather than an absolute choice or three – 10:47 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
The Bucks’ cheering section is chanting “You’re not Giannis!” while Embiid is at the line.
I suppose that’s a…factually correct statement? – 10:45 PM
Gina Mizell
@ginamizell
Not sure I ever envisioned a closing lineup for a game against the Bucks with Niang and Korkmaz, but here we are.
Bucks 116, Sixers 115 with 3:34 to play after Niang buries his fifth 3-ball of the night (on a night he’s guarded Giannis) – 10:40 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Embiid has cooled off a little bit and the Bucks are taking advantage.
Bucks up, 111-109, with 5:47 left. Antetokounmpo up to 25/10/9ast (9 in Q4). – 10:33 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
Embiid vs. Giannis in the postseason is five years in the making. We get a little taste like this in the regular season every year, but that would be a bloodbath in the playoffs. – 10:31 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
The Kyle Lowry takeover was fun
Erik Spoelstra inbounds are great
But man did Miami really settle in defensively late
I can remember multiple big time stops that Bam, PJ, and Jimmy made in those spots – 10:27 PM
Micah Adams
@MicahAdams13
First Team All-NBA entering the break:
G: Steph Curry
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Nikola Jokic (yes, he’ll be F eligible)
C: Joel Embiid
Last one in:
Steph
First three out:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
LeBron James – 10:25 PM
Andrew Lopez
@_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Mavs 125, Pels 118
– CJ: 38p, 5a, 7/10 3P
– JV: 16p, 18r
– Jaxson: 18p, 6r
– BI: 12p, 8a, 5r
– Graham: 12p, 5r
– Snell: 11p, 4r
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 12/28 3P, 14/21 FT
Mavs: 53.7 FG%, 19/40 3P, 18/25 FT
Pels go 2-4 on 6-game homestand. Cut 24p lead to 4, but can’t get W. – 10:21 PM
Rich Hoffman
@rich_hofmann
Very entertaining game. Jrue has been so good offensively, keeping the Bucks in it.
This little stretch with Giannis on the floor and Embiid off looms large. – 10:17 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
After three quarters, the Sixers lead, 101-93.
Jrue Holiday leading the Bucks offensively with 21pts/2reb/3ast. Antetokounmpo has 16/7/7. And Middleton has 15/3/2. – 10:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Game 61 — which ties record, they say, for number of contests before an All-Star break.
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
HOU
Garrison Matthews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Jalen Green
Dennis Schroder – 10:05 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Rockets going with #2 pick Jalen Green, trade acquisition Dennis Schroder, former two-way Garrison Mathews, glue guy Jae’Sean Tate, and Palmdale native Christian Wood as starters in LA
Same dozen Clippers as Tuesday in Phoenix, starting with Jackson, Mann, Batum, Morris, Zubac. – 10:05 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
I’d be surprised if Nwora is in the game after the timeout. After his latest heat check Giannis threw his hands in the air. Playing from behind, a few of these shots have not been what Milwaukee need if they want to cut into the deficit. – 10:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck
@KyleNeubeck
The Niang on Giannis strategy is working about as well as you could hope so far, I think. Embiid has done a good job with help at the rim, Sixers simply forcing somebody else to try to beat them – 10:04 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
PJ not throwing the ball in there and just standing in corner makes no sense there
I leave Lowry on the floor as a threat
Not like Kyle can get it back after the inbound with 1 second – 9:47 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Double overtime, but it sounds like the #Hornets
should have “won” by a point because the Kyle Lowry 3-pointer was actually a 2-pointer. Apparently replays show Lowry was over the line. Officials never reviewed the play. – 9:46 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone #Hornets
assistant coaches are insisting that last shot by Kyle Lowry was a two-pointer and not a 3. Officials are not reviewing it, however. – 9:39 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Half: Sixers 69, Bucks 61
– Nwora 13pts
– Antetokounmpo 12pts/4reb/3ast
– Portis 12pts/4reb
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 124.4
DefRtg: 138.0
Net Rtg: -13.6
ORB%: 24.0%
DRB%: 76.2% – 9:34 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
Tired: The Bucks acquired Serge Ibaka as Brook Lopez insurance.
Wired: They plan on rolling out Lopez-Serge-Giannis lineups in the playoff matchup against Cleveland. – 9:19 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Yoooooooooo. That’s a dime from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Takes a long look at Khris Middleton on the left wing and then throws it to the right to Bobby Portis on the run. Nasty. – 9:18 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
Most players: Last game before all-star break, let’s just get through unscathed.
Giannis: I’m gonna dive full body into a photographer to save a random ball in the second quarter, get up, sprint up the floor to work on the glass for two offensive rebounds and a put back. – 9:11 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Second game Giannis Antetokounmpo has dived out of bounds to save a ball. Ridiculous.
This time, he saved it and then got it back from Jrue Holiday for a full-speed rim run. Missed twice, but got his own rebound and finished.
Bucks up, 39-35, with 8:09 left in the first half. – 9:09 PM
Jake Madison
@NOLAJake
I’d still rather Trey Murphy over Tony Snell, but it’s not Garrett Temple so I’m not complaining right now – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
Tony Snell gets a shooter’s roll on a three and the Pelicans have stormed back to make it a 54-42 game.
Really think Snell is going to prove to be a great addition, one deserving well over 20 minutes per game. – 8:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck
@KyleNeubeck
Excellent start to this one for Tobias Harris after a brutal game the other night.
Sixers rolling with a combo of Niang and Harris on Giannis so far, leaving Embiid as the last line of defense and roaming a bit off of Portis when he spaces – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
I’m just glad to see that Kyle Lowry has shot 7 threes up to this point
Especially in games like this, get them up
4 for 7 from deep – 8:36 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday gets into the post, gets fouled and hits one of two at the line for tonight’s first points. – 8:34 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Biggest thing from Kyle Lowry tonight:
He looks like he wants to score and shoot
A look I expect to see much more in the post-season – 7:17 PM
Justin Kubatko
@jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and shot 17-20 from the field on Feb. 8, then scored 50 points and shot 17-21 from the field on Feb. 15.
No other player in NBA history has scored at least 40 points on 80% shooting from the field twice in a three-game span. pic.twitter.com/6TEnc9zJqE
– 7:02 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone #Hornets
are going with the same starting five tonight against Miami as they did in Minnesota on Tuesday:
LaMelo
Terry Rozier
Miles Bridges
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee – 6:50 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
The again-usual Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, JImmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Only available reserves: Vincent, Strus, Yurtseven, Guy, Highsmith and Haslem. – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Look for two things tonight from Miami against Charlotte:
– One of the few teams they can switch everything against
– Big Butler game. When Lowry returned recently, the Charlotte game spearheaded a ton with Butler attacking mismatches and thriving
Both should happen tonight – 6:24 PM