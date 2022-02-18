Daily statistical milestones: Kyle Lowry moves past James Edwards and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Jrue Holiday No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of David Wesley and Russell Westbrook with 1,125 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Gary Payton and Rudy Gay

Kyle Lowry No. 145 in points now

Moved ahead of James Edwards and Monta Ellis with 14,882 points. He’s now 22 away from Richard Jefferson

Terry Rozier No. 170 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donovan Mitchell with 880 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jim Jackson

Nicolas Batum No. 195 in assists now

Moved ahead of Lucius Allen with 3,176 assists. He’s now 26 away from Rafer Alston

Jrue Holiday No. 207 in points now

Moved ahead of Corey Maggette with 13,212 points. He’s now 8 away from Jalen Rose

Davis Bertans No. 224 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Salmons and Steve Kerr with 727 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Hubert Davis

Tony Snell No. 233 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 713 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Keith Bogans

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 233 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steven Smith and Don Buse with 2,928 assists. He’s now 3 away from Bob Weiss

Reggie Jackson No. 235 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell, Dave Cowens, Gilbert Arenas and KC Jones with 2,920 assists. He’s now tied with Don Buse


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson’s 14 assists tonight vs Rockets were the most by a Clipper since Chris Paul had 14 in March 2017 at Denver. – 1:22 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Georges Niang was asked to stick Giannis Antetokounmpo and he did a solid job against the Greek Freak all night in the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/18/six… via @SixersWire #NBA1:20 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Good times build weak people and bad times build strong people. We rest, learn and get better. #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/Ofdq43pVJF12:56 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Joel Embiid’s 42 points and a balanced scoring attack power 76ers past Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, 123-120 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:52 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Furkan Korkmaz on being picked up by Giannis: “I felt like I got the rebound. And then he grabbed me from my arms and everything. Sometimes refs don’t see it or call it. That happens, game of basketball, but it’s a pretty funny look.” pic.twitter.com/6b3iWX7uE112:51 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson with 13 dimes. His most in four seasons.
If Clippers second unit handles their business, he won’t add to that. – 12:10 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif This is only Reggie Jackson’s fourth game of 10+ points and 10+ assists since joining the Clippers. In the three previous instances he did it in 34, 38 and 38 minutes. He’s done it tonight in 19. – 11:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Halftime: Clippers 71, Rockets 59
Luke Kennard: 19 points
Reggie Jackson: 12 points, 10 assists
Marcus Morris: 10 points
LAC shooting 58% and 12-19 from 3. – 11:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Lowry: “But hey, we had fun, right? Right.”
Bam: “Damn, we all had double doubles. Except for Kyle.”
Lowry: “You took the rebound from me.”
Bam: “Which one?”
Lowry: “I don’t know I’m lying.”
Bam: “Exactly.” pic.twitter.com/V8JqAhE6Il11:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU It looked like Silas’ timeout came just as Reggie Jackson was about to return a pick-six. Good timing, I guess.
LA up 48-37 with 7:58 left in first half. – 11:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 “Me and Kyle and Duncan missed the same amount of threes, so don’t even do that.”
“Exactly.”
– Jimmy Butler to Bam and Lowry pic.twitter.com/PQQx2GB82311:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Sixers 123, Bucks 120
– Antetokounmpo 32pts/11reb/9ast
– Holiday 24pts/5reb/3ast
– Middleton 19pts/5reb/2ast
– Nwora 18pts/3reb
– Portis 17pts/7reb/3ast – 11:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 111-107 2OT victory in Charlotte: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Lowry steps up when needed.
2. Robinson keeps Heat alive in fourth.
3. Top of the standings at All-Star break.
4. Butler misses until he hits a big one.
5. But ugly early. – 11:02 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan Still wild to me this is what Giannis looked like his rookie year… and now he’s casually carrying grown men across the court. pic.twitter.com/Wn1HLZ4etg10:56 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale giannis just lifting 6’7″, 200-something-pound furkan korkmaz off the ground like it’s nothing pic.twitter.com/ALqb1Z4nUl10:53 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Challenge successful, which means Korkmaz will have to jump vs. Giannis. – 10:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Ref Sean Wright, on the Lowry 3 that seemed like it should have been a 2: “By rule, the basket by Lowry must be reviewed at the next clock stoppage which was at the 2:00 mark. Once the ball was inbounded by Charlotte, by rule, the window to review the shot was now closed.” – 10:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Korkmaz has made some quietly great plays here down the stretch. Embiid the guy doing the heavy lifting obviously, but some good off-ball defense and a great effort to (at least) get a tie up with Giannis there – 10:51 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Asked crew chief Sean Wright why the Kyle Lowry 3-pointer wasn’t reviewed. Here’s his explanation.
“Unfortunately, we did not have doubt at this time,” he said, “which is the reason we didn’t stop the play.” – 10:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Sixers up, 120-116, with 41.6 seconds left.
Bucks were right where they needed to be, but didn’t execute in the final three minutes. Missed 3s by Middleton and Holiday. Antetokounmpo turnover. Middleton turnover. Holiday airballed pullup. – 10:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Not-Giannis’ two free throws gives the Sixers a 120-116 lead with 41.6 seconds to play. He’s up to 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting (and 11-of-14 from the FT line), 15 boards and five assists. – 10:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale between jokic and giannis and embiid and demar and cp3 and more this year’s mvp race is so far shaping up to be a matter of many answers coupled with more viable alternatives still rather than an absolute choice or three – 10:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell The Bucks’ cheering section is chanting “You’re not Giannis!” while Embiid is at the line.
I suppose that’s a…factually correct statement? – 10:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Not sure I ever envisioned a closing lineup for a game against the Bucks with Niang and Korkmaz, but here we are.
Bucks 116, Sixers 115 with 3:34 to play after Niang buries his fifth 3-ball of the night (on a night he’s guarded Giannis) – 10:40 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram It feels wrong that we’ve still never seen a Giannis vs. Embiid playoff series – 10:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Embiid has cooled off a little bit and the Bucks are taking advantage.
Bucks up, 111-109, with 5:47 left. Antetokounmpo up to 25/10/9ast (9 in Q4). – 10:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports First time I’ve ever seen them call a charge on Giannis. – 10:32 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman Embiid vs. Giannis in the postseason is five years in the making. We get a little taste like this in the regular season every year, but that would be a bloodbath in the playoffs. – 10:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Of course it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo that hits the fourth quarter 3. – 10:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 The Kyle Lowry takeover was fun
Erik Spoelstra inbounds are great
But man did Miami really settle in defensively late
I can remember multiple big time stops that Bam, PJ, and Jimmy made in those spots – 10:27 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 First Team All-NBA entering the break:
G: Steph Curry
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Nikola Jokic (yes, he’ll be F eligible)
C: Joel Embiid
Last one in:
Steph
First three out:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
LeBron James – 10:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez FINAL: Mavs 125, Pels 118
– CJ: 38p, 5a, 7/10 3P
– JV: 16p, 18r
– Jaxson: 18p, 6r
– BI: 12p, 8a, 5r
– Graham: 12p, 5r
– Snell: 11p, 4r
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 12/28 3P, 14/21 FT
Mavs: 53.7 FG%, 19/40 3P, 18/25 FT
Pels go 2-4 on 6-game homestand. Cut 24p lead to 4, but can’t get W. – 10:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann Very entertaining game. Jrue has been so good offensively, keeping the Bucks in it.
This little stretch with Giannis on the floor and Embiid off looms large. – 10:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After three quarters, the Sixers lead, 101-93.
Jrue Holiday leading the Bucks offensively with 21pts/2reb/3ast. Antetokounmpo has 16/7/7. And Middleton has 15/3/2. – 10:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Lowry sparks Heat comeback from 14 down in 111-107 2OT victory in Charlotte. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…10:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Spo has 3 guys line up all the way down the court
Inbound to Duncan
Waits for Harrell to come over as it seems Duncan is trapped
Back door slip for Lowry to close it out
Genius
pic.twitter.com/DJRLHs1Pdy10:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg listened to the game on the radio while driving up to Orlando. not sure if i’m more impressed with kyle lowry, jimmy butler’s 3 or @Jason Jackson on the call. – 10:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Game 61 — which ties record, they say, for number of contests before an All-Star break.
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
HOU
Garrison Matthews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Jalen Green
Dennis Schroder – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Rockets going with #2 pick Jalen Green, trade acquisition Dennis Schroder, former two-way Garrison Mathews, glue guy Jae’Sean Tate, and Palmdale native Christian Wood as starters in LA
Same dozen Clippers as Tuesday in Phoenix, starting with Jackson, Mann, Batum, Morris, Zubac. – 10:05 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman I’d be surprised if Nwora is in the game after the timeout. After his latest heat check Giannis threw his hands in the air. Playing from behind, a few of these shots have not been what Milwaukee need if they want to cut into the deficit. – 10:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck The Niang on Giannis strategy is working about as well as you could hope so far, I think. Embiid has done a good job with help at the rim, Sixers simply forcing somebody else to try to beat them – 10:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Green, Schröder.
Clippers starters: Batum, Morris Sr., Zubac, Mann, Jackson. – 10:01 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz Terry Rozier with a complete disappearing act this second half and OT, strange game from him. – 9:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Kyle Lowry playing backyard basketball and I love it – 9:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Mike Budenholzer just got himself a technical for Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 9:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 PJ not throwing the ball in there and just standing in corner makes no sense there
I leave Lowry on the floor as a threat
Not like Kyle can get it back after the inbound with 1 second – 9:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Double overtime, but it sounds like the #Hornets should have “won” by a point because the Kyle Lowry 3-pointer was actually a 2-pointer. Apparently replays show Lowry was over the line. Officials never reviewed the play. – 9:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone #Hornets assistant coaches are insisting that last shot by Kyle Lowry was a two-pointer and not a 3. Officials are not reviewing it, however. – 9:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Kyle Lowry with 8 points in OT…Heat up 3 with 45 seconds left. – 9:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Playoff Kyle Lowry is here
This is the guy you go to – 9:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob Kyle Lowry is doing the damn thing here in OT – 9:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Kyle Lowry man – 9:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Half: Sixers 69, Bucks 61
– Nwora 13pts
– Antetokounmpo 12pts/4reb/3ast
– Portis 12pts/4reb
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 124.4
DefRtg: 138.0
Net Rtg: -13.6
ORB%: 24.0%
DRB%: 76.2% – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Aye, nobody is stopping Giannis but Georges Niang has been great defensively in the first half – 9:30 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer You have got to be kidding me. I cannot stand Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/LJR2YRQyiU9:26 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman Tired: The Bucks acquired Serge Ibaka as Brook Lopez insurance.
Wired: They plan on rolling out Lopez-Serge-Giannis lineups in the playoff matchup against Cleveland. – 9:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Yoooooooooo. That’s a dime from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Takes a long look at Khris Middleton on the left wing and then throws it to the right to Bobby Portis on the run. Nasty. – 9:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux That Giannis pass in transition – 9:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz You just can’t overturn this, Lowry is already falling backwards, the amount of contact is minimal – 9:18 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman Most players: Last game before all-star break, let’s just get through unscathed.
Giannis: I’m gonna dive full body into a photographer to save a random ball in the second quarter, get up, sprint up the floor to work on the glass for two offensive rebounds and a put back. – 9:11 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr Giannis diving for that ball out of bounds was Larry Bird-esque. – 9:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Second game Giannis Antetokounmpo has dived out of bounds to save a ball. Ridiculous.
This time, he saved it and then got it back from Jrue Holiday for a full-speed rim run. Missed twice, but got his own rebound and finished.
Bucks up, 39-35, with 8:09 left in the first half. – 9:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba That dive for that loose ball is everything I love about Giannis – 9:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell Giannis is here. – 9:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake I’d still rather Trey Murphy over Tony Snell, but it’s not Garrett Temple so I’m not complaining right now – 9:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Ty Lue on Nico Batum’s super-duper-quick release: “Just when he’s feeling good … I see a lot of times he turns down shots too!” – 8:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Tony Snell gets a shooter’s roll on a three and the Pelicans have stormed back to make it a 54-42 game.
Really think Snell is going to prove to be a great addition, one deserving well over 20 minutes per game. – 8:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad For Dinwiddie and Bertans, this must feel like Christmas. – 8:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Excellent start to this one for Tobias Harris after a brutal game the other night.
Sixers rolling with a combo of Niang and Harris on Giannis so far, leaving Embiid as the last line of defense and roaming a bit off of Portis when he spaces – 8:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer Fortunately Luka can’t play all 48 minutes, as he rests to open 2Q. But Bertans nails a deep 3 to keep Mavs rolling. Dal is 10/14 on threes – 8:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 I’m just glad to see that Kyle Lowry has shot 7 threes up to this point
Especially in games like this, get them up
4 for 7 from deep – 8:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Jrue Holiday gets into the post, gets fouled and hits one of two at the line for tonight’s first points. – 8:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 All that reviewing for Kyle Lowry to roll out the pocket for a dime down field – 7:39 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA I do not believe Giannis would have struggled in ANY era, and that’s pretty much all I have to say about that. – 7:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Biggest thing from Kyle Lowry tonight:
He looks like he wants to score and shoot
A look I expect to see much more in the post-season – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Kyle Lowry’s second defensive rebound was the 3,600th of his career. – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Lowry opens 2 of 2 on 3s. – 7:15 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 Tracy McGrady opting for the “back in my day” take about Giannis is wildly disappointing. – 7:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and shot 17-20 from the field on Feb. 8, then scored 50 points and shot 17-21 from the field on Feb. 15.
No other player in NBA history has scored at least 40 points on 80% shooting from the field twice in a three-game span. pic.twitter.com/6TEnc9zJqE7:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone #Hornets are going with the same starting five tonight against Miami as they did in Minnesota on Tuesday:
LaMelo
Terry Rozier
Miles Bridges
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee – 6:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat The again-usual Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, JImmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Only available reserves: Vincent, Strus, Yurtseven, Guy, Highsmith and Haslem. – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Look for two things tonight from Miami against Charlotte:
– One of the few teams they can switch everything against
– Big Butler game. When Lowry returned recently, the Charlotte game spearheaded a ton with Butler attacking mismatches and thriving
Both should happen tonight – 6:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Talked to Lowry today about why he’s shooting less often than anytime in past nine years. And Spoelstra addresses Oladipo, Smart. And Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…4:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Odds have surfaced for the NBA All-Star Game MVP, via @betonline_ag:
Giannis – 4/1
LeBron – 5/1
Embiid – 6/1
Morant – 7/1
Steph – 8/1
Luka – 12/1 – 3:20 PM

