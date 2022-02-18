Damian Lillard: 'I'm loyal to what I believe'

But an accurate assessment, post-deadline, of Lillard’s commitment to the only team he’s played for over his 10 seasons in the league? For those still wondering, or holding out hope that he wants out of Portland? Especially after the organization completely revamped the roster? That we can provide with 100 percent certainty. Because we asked him for an update. “I’m loyal to what I believe,” Lillard tells Complex Sports. “I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers. But I’ve built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years. I’ve been part of the change here and us being a successful franchise. I know what means something to me in my heart. And that’s winning a championship here.”
Source: Adam Caparell @ complex.com
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Wonder where Luka Doncic’s 49-point game ranks vs New Orleans? Most points scored against the Pelicans franchise in a game:
54 – Damon Stoudamire
53 – Stephen Curry
50 – Damon Lillard, Kobe Bryant
49 – Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic
48 – Russell Westbrook, Vince Carter – 10:18 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
⌚️ I created something next level with @TISSOT for you to experience this weekend at #NBACrossover as part of #NBAAllStar in Cleveland.
Tissot’s #DAMETIME activation is an immersive XR experience that brings you into my world like never before.
#ThisIsYourTime #YKWTII pic.twitter.com/18VwQuvgxH – 4:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I asked Anfernee Simons if Damian Lillard should return for a playoff run if the Blazers keep winning. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/MX0hGFfUiK – 3:18 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
There is a really bizarre thing going on with Blazers fans where a non-trivial number of them think Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard would make the current Portland NBA team worse. It’s surprising! – 1:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I just asked Chauncey Billups if it’s time to consider bringing back Damian Lillard and making a playoff run. He said he hadn’t even thought about such things. Fair. But he needs to after the team just captured its fourth consecutive victory at Memphis. – 11:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers win 123-119 at Memphis, which had won 9 of 10 and got 44 from Ja Morant.
Bring back Damian Lillard and make a run.
The tank is dead. – 10:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons clearly paid close attention while watching Damian Lillard. That was a cold-blooded, step-back three to give the Blazers a 122-117 lead over Memphis with 44 seconds remaining. – 10:34 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
When I prepped Cam Thomas for his draft interview, I asked “who do you play like?”
A: Damian Lillard
That answer might turn teams off but shows you how confidence he is.
Some huge shots in the Nets comeback win tonight. – 10:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Lillard out injured, three other starters traded away in salary dumps … and the Blazers just won three in a row against the Lakers, Knicks, and Bucks? What the hell? truehoop.com/p/not-everyone… – 10:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Buddy Hield 3rd game with the Pacers:
36 PTS
14-20 FG
8-12 3P
That’s his 9th career game with 8+ threes. Only Steph, Dame, Harden, Klay and JR have more. pic.twitter.com/xcqje2BpQq – 10:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow) are out for Wednesday’s game at Memphis. – 5:41 PM
His future has been up in the air since last offseason when he sounded tired of not getting out of the first round of the playoffs and hinted he wanted to play somewhere he could compete for a title. However, Blazers insiders feel the Lillard is likelier to want to stay one more season now that blazers GM Neil Olshey was let go. -via New York Post / February 14, 2022
“If they’re going to be in the hunt for Lillard, they’d have to have a good lottery pick this year,’’ one NBA executive said. “Because they’d have to give up RJ Barrett. I don’t see how they get him otherwise.’’ -via New York Post / February 14, 2022