Luka Doncic not pushing for Goran Dragic signing (yet)

The Mavericks could arrange a reunion now that Dragic has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs to become a mid-season free agent. But general manager Nico Harrison said after the trade deadline he didn’t plan to make another roster move. Doncic hasn’t pushed any more for his fellow Slovenian to join him — yet. “He’s my guy,” Doncic said. “Everybody would want their guys on their team, so we’ll see.”
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic 1-on-1: Changing diet to transform Mavs’ season, hope for Goran Dragic reunion and more dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 49 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 8 AST
Doncic is averaging 35.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 9.8 APG over his last 10 games.
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 350p/100r/75a over a 10-game span (Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, and Russell Westbrook). pic.twitter.com/lo9wmhPVjD – 9:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“We played well, we shared the ball, we had stops on defense”.
Dallas Mavericks added another one win in the book after a magnificent Luka Doncic 49-point game, showing how high their ceiling is.
@SdnaGr #Mffl sdna.gr/mpasket/935003… – 8:44 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So much of the fun of seeing Luka go off the last month is that it brings so much NBA history into play. People who, if you’re younger, you might not ever have heard of, (Walt Bellamy & Alvan Adams) or just reminds you how magnificent & trail blazing they were (Elgin Baylor). – 8:06 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Even though it’s a shortened week because of All-Star, @NBA does award Players of the Week. Is Luka winning for a 2nd straight week, or, wanting to spread it out do they give West PoW to Anfernee Simons who had 31 in wins at both MIL & MEM? #mindlessallstarbreakthought – 8:02 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Luka Doncic
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/XmQYEDaA4v – 7:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic ties Dallas Mavericks record for the most 45-point games #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic (49pts) powers Mavericks
Antetokounmpo (32pts) was not enough for Bucks
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:54 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka was an absolute show-stopper tonight in pacing the @Dallas Mavericks to a 125-118 win over the Pelicans. Luka finished with 49 pts, 15 reb. and 8 assists as the Mavs went into the All-Star break with a 35-24 record, including 19 wins in their last 25 games.
https://t.co/dbyclEr6gs pic.twitter.com/6H7it35Cmw – 1:25 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber on Luka Doncic: “What he’s doing right now is unbelievable. I didn’t even realize that he had already 40 points [in the third quarter]. It felt so quiet and easy. It just comes to him.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A classic Luka Doncic postgame assessment after another huge game: “Today I played good for three quarters. The last quarter was just very bad, bad shots. But we got a win, so I’m happy.” – 11:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s 49-point show tonight as part of a 199-point run over the last 5 games: “I think I’ve used every noun, adjective to describe his game, and he just gets better when the stage is big.” – 11:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Joel Embiid is the only player this season with a better 5-game scoring stretch than what Luka is doing right now. 199 pts in the last 5 games for Doncic, the Mavs 3-time All-Star. Embiid had 202 pts in 5 game run from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25. – 10:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka since Porzingis got traded:
41.5 PPG (1st in NBA)
22 3PM (1st in NBA) pic.twitter.com/4unH81kt5o – 10:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
22 times in NBA history a player has had games of at least 45 pts, 15 rebs and 8 assists. Luka has done this twice in the last four days. He joins Elgin Baylor 7x, Wilt and Westbrook 3x and Harden 2x as the only players to ever have multiple 45-15-8 games. – 10:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs close out play before the break with a 125-118 win in New Orleans. So many things of note tonight, of course topped by another extraordinary Luka performance. One week after a 51 point game vs the Clippers, Luka drops 49 on the Pelicans. – 10:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic tonight:
✅ 49 PTS
✅ 15 REB
✅ 8 AST
Doncic is averaging 35.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 9.8 APG over his last 10 games.
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 350p/100r/75a over a 10-game span (Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, and Russell Westbrook). pic.twitter.com/yEddly4FUI – 10:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Luka Doncic’s 49 point-performance and Dallas red-hot three-point shooting as a team (19/40) allows Mavericks to hold off #Pelicans late rally and prevail 125-118 in New Orleans. CJ McCollum tops Pels with 38 pts. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/idqS14qEOI pic.twitter.com/jYwK01Xz3z – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
First Team All-NBA entering the break:
G: Steph Curry
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Nikola Jokic (yes, he’ll be F eligible)
C: Joel Embiid
Last one in:
Steph
First three out:
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant
LeBron James – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic since receiving 0 All-Star stater votes from the media (10 games):
35.4 PPG
10.3 RPG
9.8 APG
43.3 3P% on 9.7 attempts
He had 49/15/8 and 7 threes tonight. pic.twitter.com/wTbB81oMBi – 10:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic’s parting words to @BallySportsSW: “I need some rest, man.” – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Mavs 125, Pelicans 118
McCollum 38 pts (season-high)
Hayes 18 pts
Ingram 12 pts (6-21 FG) & 8 assts
Luka Doncic goes for 49 points to thrash the Pelicans once again on their home court. Pels made a big comeback in the 4th but it wasn’t enough. They fall to 1-4 with CJ. – 10:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks hang on for a 125-118 victory to head into the All-Star break at a season-best 35-24. They have 23 games left when they return in nine days. Luka bricked two free throws at the end to finish a point shy of 50 for the night. Also 15 rebounds, eight assists. – 10:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Mavericks 125, Pelicans 118
Insane Luka performance. 49 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists.
CJ McCollum (38 points) was excellent again.
New Orleans heads into the ASB 2 games out of 10th. – 10:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Can a 49-15-8 performance be considered disappointing? Luka Doncic missed two free throws that would have given his second 50-point night in a week. He’s as dominant as he’s ever been right now. – 10:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Wonder where Luka Doncic’s 49-point game ranks vs New Orleans? Most points scored against the Pelicans franchise in a game:
54 – Damon Stoudamire
53 – Stephen Curry
50 – Damon Lillard, Kobe Bryant
49 – Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic
48 – Russell Westbrook, Vince Carter – 10:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ladies and gentlemen, your Mavericks starting backcourt tonight: 72 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists.
Doncic accounted for 49 points, season-high tying 15 rebounds, 8 assists. Teammates razzing him about those two missed free-throws that would have put him over 50. – 10:18 PM
Ladies and gentlemen, your Mavericks starting backcourt tonight: 72 points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Feels like last year’s playoffs … Luka has done so much and looks exhausted late – 10:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
22-6 Hornets run. Looks like Doncic (47) will have to score over 50 again for Mavs to put this one away. – 10:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka Doncic sits down with 47 points and 9:59 remaining in the 4th quarter. Considering it’s a 24-point lead for the Mavericks, odds are his night is finished.
47 points
13 rebounds
8 assists
7 threes
Ridiculous production in 31 minutes of action. – 9:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Luka Doncic subs out with 9:59 left and 47 pts scored. #Pelicans goal now should be to force Mavs to need Doncic back in the game at some point, but it’s going to take a lot for that to happen, down 24 – 9:51 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Ok. Luka is scoring quicker than I can type. Slow down young man. Luka has 45 pts after he hammered home a dunk with 19.5 seconds left in the third quarter. I think Dirk’s franchise record of 53 pts is in jeopardy. – 9:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It’s not about 20 point halves for Luka. It’s 20 pt QUARTERS. 20 in the 3rd tonight. 3rd 20+ qtr in last 5 – 9:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m supposed to be able to describe this. I’m damn close to running out of words #Luka – 9:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Luka Doncic has 45 points in three quarters. Looks like the Pels are gonna head into the All-Star break 1-4 since their trade. – 9:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Mavs 105, Pelicans 81
McCollum 20 pts
Hayes 18 pts & 6 rebs
Ingram 10 pts (5-17 FG) & 7 assts
Doncic 45 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts – 9:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Luka with 45 points through three quarters. Hope the Mavs let him play enough to go for 60+ – 9:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
After a career-high 51 points last Thursday, Luka Doncic is up to 45 points in 29 minutes (and 8 of 10 from three) through 3 quarters this Thursday. – 9:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Only reason Luka isn’t gonna get 50 is because he won’t play in the 4th – 9:44 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka already has 40 pts. And we’re still in the 3rd quarter. My, my, my. – 9:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic has 40 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists with a minute left in the 3rd quarter – 9:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I get Alvarado’s height may be an issue in this game. But you’re down 17. Luka has 37/9/8. Clearly everything you’ve tried hasn’t worked. Maybe now would be a time to try? If it’s worse does it actually matter? – 9:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA Courtside stats, Doncic has accounted for all 16 Mavs points in the quarter — 12 scored and four off of assists. – 9:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has his 14th 30-point performance of the season, this one with plenty of time to go in the third quarter. Ten of those nights have occurred over the last month. – 9:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum steals the ball from Luka Doncic, hits the pull-up three. He’s up to 16 points. Valanciunas scores on next possession and Pelicans to within 71-63 of the Mavericks lead. – 9:22 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In his last 4 vs NO coming into tonight Luka avg 30.5 pts on 50.4% FG. Tonight 25 in the 1st half (19 in 1st qtr) on 7-15 FG as Mavs lead NO 71-58. Mavs made 12-24 from 3pt (Missed their last 4) Trying to make it 6 out of 7 headed into the ASB. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Mavs 71, Pelicans 58
Hayes 17 pts & 6 rebs
McCollum 13 pts
Valanciunas 12 pts
Doncic 25 pts, 7 rebs & 5 assts
Mavs put on an incredible offensive display, which included them going 12-24 on 3s. Pels gotta get some stops if this is gonna be a game. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Mavs 71, Pelicans 58
– Jaxson: 17p, 6r, 4 fouls
– JV: 12p, 5r, 3 fouls
– CJ: 13p, 3a,
– Ingram: 4p, 6a, 3r, 2/8 FG
– Graham: 7p off the bench
Pels: 44.2 FG%, 5/14 3P, 7/7 FT
Mavs: 57.5 FG%, 12/24 3P, 13/16 FT
– Luka: 25p, 7r, 5a – 9:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Fans are 1,000,000 percent behind Herb right now in his duel with Luka, who has actually missed a few shots lately, mostly very heavily contested – 9:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In 14 minutes, Luka Doncic (5 of 7) has hit as many 3-pointers as the entire Pelicans lineup (5 of 13). – 8:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Fortunately Luka can’t play all 48 minutes, as he rests to open 2Q. But Bertans nails a deep 3 to keep Mavs rolling. Dal is 10/14 on threes – 8:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks roll up 45 points in the first quarter. Take an 18-point lead over New Orleans. Luka scores 19. Brunson 10. It’s like an early Mardi Gras. – 8:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Stop it, Luka! Luka doing Luka things already. He drained that 3 at the buzzer and already has 19-5-4 as the Mavs lead the Pelicans 45-27 after the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Stop it, Luka! Luka doing Luka things already. He drained that 3 at the buzzer and already has 19-5-4 as the Mavs lead the Pelicans 45-27 after the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
When the Mavs won in New Orleans on December 1, they shot a franchise-record 68.7%. After one quarter tonight they lead 45-27 behind Luka Doncic’s 19 points.
And they are shooting 70.0%. Good grief. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Mavericks 45, Pelicans 27
Valanciunas 10 pts & 4 rebs
Hayes 8 pts & 5 rebs
Doncic 19 pts, 5 rebs & 4 assts
The Mavs shot 70 percent from the floor, 9-12 on 3s. Scorching hot. – 8:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nobody has given the Pelicans more trouble than Luka over the past few years. Had 19 points and 4 assists in the first quarter. Capped it off with a deep stepback 3. – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka hits a 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer and New Orleans trails 45-27. Mavericks hit 9 of 12 three-pointers (!!!) while CJ McCollum with a lone deep make for the Pelicans. Luka Doncic 19/5/4 start. Jonas Valanciunas leading the Pels with 10 points. Jaxson Hayes has 8 points. – 8:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is doing a little bit of everything in this first quarter, including a celebratory gallop after hitting his third 3-pointer of the night. – 8:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Luka about to head to the line for his 5th and 6th FTs of the first quarter.
Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas each with 2 fouls for the Pelicans. – 8:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Luka Doncic was allowed to get REALLY physically with Brandon Ingram right there.
You’ll never see it happen like THAT on the other end though. – 8:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dallas small lineup vs. NOLA big lineup is producing some of the oddest cross-matches you’ll see, such as Luka Doncic guarding Jaxson Hayes. Mavs have Jalen Brunson on Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NO starters: Ingram, Hayes, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum,
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds have surfaced for the NBA All-Star Game MVP, via @betonline_ag:
Giannis – 4/1
LeBron – 5/1
Embiid – 6/1
Morant – 7/1
Steph – 8/1
Luka – 12/1 – 3:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mood is light at Mavs’ shootaround this morning.
Coaches won the half-court shooting contest, and Luka Doncic got ready to also play soccer tonight vs. New Orleans, if need be. pic.twitter.com/C3hsVIh9WR – 12:23 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.61
2. Joel Embiid: 15.9
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.88
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.74
5. LeBron James: 14.61
6. Trae Young: 13.94
7. Luka Doncic: 13.77
8. Stephen Curry: 13.73
9. Ja Morant: 13.47
10. Chris Paul: 13.24
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/1jXOQibFAd – 10:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: More talk about the Heat’s halfcourt offense and how big of a concern it is. Also, a discussion about a stacked Eastern Conference, Victor Oladipo, Goran Dragic and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple; podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:10 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goran Dragic gave up $819,835 in his buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac.
That should be roughly what Dragic will make back in a prorated veteran minimum deal for the rest of this season. – 9:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan: Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs GM Nico Harrison: “You only have so many roster spots.”
Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs announced they have waived guard Goran Dragić.
Dragić was acquired along with a protected first round pick from Toronto last week. SA sent Thad Young to the Raptors in the deal. @Shams Charania reported Dragic agreed to a contract buyout with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo – 11:19 AM
Spurs announced they have waived guard Goran Dragić.
Dragić was acquired along with a protected first round pick from Toronto last week. SA sent Thad Young to the Raptors in the deal. @Shams Charania reported Dragic agreed to a contract buyout with SA. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo – 11:19 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have officially waived Goran Dragic.
1 open roster spot now – 10:16 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Goran Dragic is the No. 3 player on my buyout board, and the first of the top tier to wriggle free:
theathletic.com/3122682/2022/0… – 9:56 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs-Dragic reach buyout agreement sportando.basketball/en/spurs-dragi… – 9:44 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
As expected, Goran Dragic has agreed to a buyout with the #Spurs. Sources say the #Bucks, #Lakers, #Clippers and #Warriors – among others – are all interested in acquiring the veteran PG. – 9:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic reportedly agrees to buyout with Spurs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:38 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: I think (Goran Dragic) wants to play. Somebody just brought up the Warriors, they’re another team that has interest. I don’t know yet where Dragic is going. But he has a lot of options. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 17, 2022
Keith Smith: Although it was announced yesterday, it appears Goran Dragic was actually waived by the Spurs on Monday. That means Dragic will clear waivers at 5PM ET today, assuming he’s not claimed. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team with the ability to claim Dragic off waivers. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / February 16, 2022
And there certainly are spots elsewhere that could guarantee more playoff-race playing time than the Heat. — But also consider that Dragic has regularly been working out in South Florida at Stan Remy’s gym. — Including working with Markieff Morris, as the sidelined Heat forward sought more work. — Dragic also has been a regular at FTX Arena, including while still on Toronto’s roster. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / February 16, 2022