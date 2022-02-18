Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway headline Hall of Fame finalists for Class of 2022

Howard Beck: Finalists for the Naismith @Hoophall of Fame, Class of 2022: Leta Andrews Swin Cash Michael Cooper Hugh Evans Manu Ginobili Tim Hardaway Bob Huggins Marques Johnson George Karl Marianne Stanley Lindsay Whalen
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Isiah Thomas said Manu’s competitive fire would have made him a great fit for the Pistons’ Bad Boy teams.
“He would have thrived in our system,” Thomas said. – 6:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Manu Ginobili, Marques Johnson, Swin Cash headline finalists for 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame class
cbssports.com/nba/news/manu-… – 6:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Isiah Thomas said he’s rooting for Manu to join him in the @Hoophall as a member of the Class of 2022. “He fit in so perfectly with the Spurs…and was just fantastic with Argentina (in the Olympics) with the way they moved the basketball.” – 6:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Announced a little bit ago: Tim Hardaway again a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. – 6:06 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame names 11 finalists for 2022 class: Leta Andrews, Swin Cash, Michael Cooper, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, Marques Johnson, George Karl, Marianne Stanley & Lindsay Whalen pic.twitter.com/DLxKhHqYIn – 5:48 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Finalists for the Naismith @Hoophall of Fame, Class of 2022:
Leta Andrews
Swin Cash
Michael Cooper
Hugh Evans
Manu Ginobili
Tim Hardaway
Bob Huggins
Marques Johnson
George Karl
Marianne Stanley
Lindsay Whalen – 5:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, Marques Johnson are finalists for the @Hoophall as is former #Spurs player and longtime NBA coach George Karl. – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Heat guard Tim Hardaway just now again named a finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame. – 5:44 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Basketball Hall of Fame finalists for 2022:
Texas high school coach Leta Andrews
College and WNBA star Swin Cash
Lakers great Michael Cooper
Referee Hugh Evans
Spurs and Argentine star Manu Ginobili
NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway
College coach Bob Huggins – 5:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Warriors star Tim Hardaway is a finalist for the @Hoophall. – 5:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Manu Ginobili has just been announced as a @Hoophall finalist for the Class of 2022. – 5:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Spurs star Manu Ginobili officially a @Hoophall finalist. – 5:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The presser to announce finalists from the North America & Women’s committees for @Hoophall‘s Class of 2022 is for 4:30 Central. Manu & Becky are nominees.
The finalists will be presented to the Honors Committee and must receive a minimum of 18 of 24 votes to be elected to HOF. – 4:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“An iconic game-changer” and “a leader…a star.” That’s how Pop views Manu Ginobili and Becky Hammon as the #Spurs await word on whether two beloved members of their family will be the newest Silver & Black additions to the Hall of Fame.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:28 PM
“An iconic game-changer” and “a leader…a star.” That’s how Pop views Manu Ginobili and Becky Hammon as the #Spurs await word on whether two beloved members of their family will be the newest Silver & Black additions to the Hall of Fame.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Reggie Bullock (hip), Trey Burke (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (ankle) are all out tonight vs. #Pelicans, according to Jason Kidd. They all had been listed as questionable by Dallas. Already ruled out for Mavericks were Marquese Chriss, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Mavs: Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Mavs: Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:09 PM
