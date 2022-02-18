Marcus Smart's comments in November caught Jayson Tatum off guard

Back in November, Marcus Smart sent shockwaves across the Celtics roster when he publicly called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after an ugly home loss to the Chicago Bulls. “I would just like to play basketball,” Smart said in November when asked about the Celtics’ late-game offense. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn.”
New: Jayson Tatum opened up on @OldManAndThree about his reaction to Marcus Smart’s criticism and the follow up conversation that included an apology from the point guard after his scathing comments about Tatum’s passing masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:52 PM
Jayson Tatum laments a few media votes that cost him $30 million. Peeling back the system reveals pure absurdity when you look at all that went into it. ziller.substack.com/p/jayson-tatum… – 9:30 AM
New: Jayson Tatum opened up about why he believes there needs to be a change in the All-NBA voting system masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:51 AM
New: Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s final shot against the Pistons masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:45 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant: “Not only did he score, but he did a nice job on (Jayson) Tatum also (defensively).” – 10:15 PM
Casey on Grant: “Not only did he score, but he did a good job on Tatum down the stretch.” – 10:15 PM
Ime Udoka said Tatum got “not the worst look obviously”, but they were hoping to get him downhill towards the rim. – 10:05 PM
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s final shot: “He got a clean look…we would like to get him downhill.” – 10:04 PM
Pistons win 112-111. Win streak ends at 9 games
Brown – 31 points
Tatum – 22/4/5
Horford – 19/7/7
Grant – 17 points
Celtics – 54.5% shooting
Celtics – 17 turnovers
Grant – 24 points
Bey – 20/11/6
Cunningham – 20/8/6
Pistons – 18 offensive rebounds – 9:54 PM
Not sure why Tatum settled for a jumper, could have tried to draw a foul. – 9:51 PM
Jayson Tatum misses a decent look at the buzzer, and the Pistons win 112-111. Boston’s nine-game winning streak is snapped, and the Celtics head into the break with a 34-26 record, and in sixth place in the East. Boston opens up the post All-Star Break schedule against Brooklyn. – 9:51 PM
Jayson Tatum misses at the buzzer. Celtics’ nine-game winning streak comes to an end against Pistons who had lost eight straight. – 9:51 PM
Tatum misses a 20 footer, #Celtics lose, 9-game winning streak snapped. BOS gets trapped by a trap game. – 9:51 PM
Really tough shot by Jerami Grant, going across the lane and falling away with Jayson Tatum right on him, to put Detroit back up by 1 with 19.1 to go. This has become a wild final minute here in Boston, as the Celtics try to go to 10 straight wins and 12-1 in their last 13. – 9:46 PM
Great defense by Tatum, but an even better finish by Grant.
Pistons up 112-111. 19.1 seconds left. Celtics ball after the timeout. – 9:45 PM
Pistons briefly stopped switching, but went back to it and Tatum went right by Joseph for a layup. – 9:38 PM
Big-time dunk by Jayson Tatum, and Boston is now up 106-98 with 4:24 to go. This had the feel of a trap game for the first three-plus quarters – last game before the All-Star break, second night of a b2b against a rested team, two starters out – but Celtics have bounced back late – 9:33 PM
Celtics lead Detroit by eight with 4:24 left following that Tatum dunk. – 9:33 PM
Whew boy Tatum. That crossover completely froze Stewart and Grant and opened up the lane for that hammer. – 9:33 PM
At the end of the timeout, Ime Udoka had his arms around the shoulders of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and both were nodding emphatically at whatever Udoka’s message was. – 9:27 PM
During the timeout, Jaylen Brown is encouraging Jayson Tatum after some bad turnovers. He’s patting Tatum on the chest, telling him to keep his head up. DET 92, BOS 91 with 8:23 left. #Celtics #Pistons – 9:25 PM
6 turnovers for Tatum. Really sloppy ballhandling game from him tonight. – 9:21 PM
Pistons lead 84-83 after three
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 13 points, 6 assists
Horford – 13/7/6/1/2
Celtics – 56.1% FGs
Celtics – 13 turnovers
Cunningham – 15/6/4
Bey – 15/8/4
Grant – 13 points
Pistons – 43.7% FGs
Pistons – 13 offensive rebounds
Pistons – 11 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Celtics are running a ton of small-small actions to get Cory Joseph switched on Tatum or Brown. – 8:55 PM
Celtics lead 52-48 at the half
Brown – 15 points
Tatum – 11 points, 5 assists
Horford – 11 points, 6 rebounds
Celtics – 55.9% FGs
Celtics – 5-15 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Bey – 9 points
Cunningham – 8 points
Olynyk – 8 points
Pistons – 38.3% FGs
Pistons – 10 ORs
Pistons – 9 TOs – 8:39 PM
Sign the Pistons are bringing the energy and the Celtics aren’t: Detroit has 9 offensive rebounds already in the first half.
Between that and 9 Celtics turnovers (5 from Tatum), that’s how the Pistons have stayed in the game. – 8:30 PM
That was a really pretty pocket pass by Tatum in the PnR with Horford. Tatum is up to five assists already. – 8:26 PM
Celtics lead 25-23 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 5/1/4
Horford – 5/3/2/1/1
Celtics – 52.9% shooting
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Bey – 8 points
Stewart – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
Pistons – 37.5% shooting
Pistons – 4 offensive rebounds – 8:08 PM
Casey switches Bey onto Tatum and Cade onto Williams after he got his second foul. – 7:45 PM
The relentless blood feud between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum reached a boiling point when Jaylen gave him a hug presenting him with a ball commemorating Tatum making the All-Star game. Looks like they’re gonna have to break up the Jays. pic.twitter.com/0esUWU3iLN – 7:41 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pistons starters:
Isiaah Stewart
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 7:31 PM
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – February 16, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Detroit – Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Detroit: Frank Jackson, Luka Garza pic.twitter.com/I3fZHzCITW – 7:11 PM
New: Marcus Smart (ankle) and Rob Williams (calf) are both out tonight against Detroit but neither is expected to miss time ‘long-term’ according to Ime Udoka masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:05 PM
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard ruled out Wednesday vs. Pistons after hurting ankle in 48-point win
cbssports.com/nba/news/marcu… – 5:58 PM
Per Udoka: No Marcus Smart (ankle) or Rob Williams (calf tightness) tonight. They will have all-star break to heal. – 5:55 PM
Derrick White will start for Marcus Smart tonight. Grant Williams will again start for Robert Williams. – 5:51 PM
Tonight would have been Marcus Smart’s 500th NBA game… pic.twitter.com/31foFanyfX – 5:50 PM
Ime Udoka says he doesn’t think Marcus Smart is dealing with a long-term injury. He’s limping today, but he’s not in any kind of walking boot – 5:49 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both not play tonight. Smart hurt his ankle last night, and Williams missed last night’s game with a calf injury. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said both shouldn’t be long-term issues, and that the timing of the All-Star Break definitely helps. – 5:49 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Detroit Pistons.
Ime Udoka said “I don’t think it’s anything long-term.” – 5:49 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are out tonight according to Ime Udoka. “Don’t think it’s anything long-term.” – 5:49 PM
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both out after getting reevaluated today. – 5:48 PM
Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially out tonight – 5:48 PM
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard doubtful Wednesday vs. Pistons after hurting ankle in 48-point win
https://t.co/YQjwWYZ9Pg pic.twitter.com/x6Se7AW1Db – 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (tight calf) both listed as doubtful for tonight vs. Detroit – 1:35 PM
Marcus Smart listed as doubtful for TODAY with the sprained ankle. I suppose that’s good news since he’s not just “out.”
Robert Williams is also doubtful with his calf tightness.
(deleted the other tweet saying it was tomorrow. it’s today) – 12:43 PM
Marcus Smart and Rob Willians are doubtful tonight per Celtics. Smart had a nasty rolled ankle in last night’s game, but was able to walk out of the building last night and is not expected to miss much time with the break approaching. – 12:34 PM
The Celtics say Robert Williams (calf) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are both doubtful for tonight’s game against Detroit. Given how ugly Smart’s ankle turn looked last night, though, him even being doubtful today is pretty good news – especially with the All-Star Break coming up. – 12:31 PM
Celtics say both Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (calf tightness) are DOUBTFUL vs. Pistons.
Still seem encouraging that Smart isn’t a full-blown out after rolling ankle. – 12:30 PM
Celtics Injury Report vs. Detroit tonight:
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – DOUBTFUL
Robert Williams – Right Calf Tightness – DOUBTFUL – 12:30 PM
This just looks like a team that has figured things out. Tatum drive and kick, Horford drives the close out, Tatum relocates, Horford to Tatum, Tatum extra pass to Grant, 3-pointer. Simple basketball, but very hard to make it look this easy. pic.twitter.com/IxUphNAbYa – 11:23 PM
Doc Rivers on the improved C’s: “You watch Boston play, and you can literally see the improvement of their ball movement. The old Boston is more isos, this Boston is driving and playing with each other. That’s what makes them so much tougher. Makes Tatum and Brown even tougher.” – 10:59 PM
Jayson Tatum on the strongest Celtic: “Me. Grant, he just weigh more. But I’m the strongest person on the team. Me and Al.” – 10:47 PM
Jayson Tatum said that something the Celtics have all bought into was pushing pace and getting the ball up quickly. He said it helps them get into their offense much quicker. – 10:46 PM
I’m assuming Marcus Smart is out tomorrow night at the Detroit Pistons. Possibly Robert Williams too.
That would leave Boston with only 11 players on the second night of a back-to-back, with travel.
You don’t want to waste a 10-day going into the ASB, but this isn’t great. – 10:27 PM
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart – “He rolled his ankle pretty good. Didn’t look good walking out. … See how it is tomorrow.” – 10:05 PM
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart spraining his ankle stepping on Joel Embiid’s foot: “Rolled his ankle pretty bad…he’s limping noticeably…Didn’t look great how he was walking out, but we’ll see.” – 10:05 PM
No real update on Marcus Smart but Ime Udoka says Smart didn’t look great walking out. Says they’ll check him out tomorrow and see, but Udoka says Smart rolled it pretty bad – 10:05 PM
The NBA’s clear Most Improved favorites: The Celtics.
All of them.
Maybe, just maybe, all of us idiots who said Boston SHOULD exhaust every last ounce of hope before breaking up Tatum and Brown didn’t have the worst idea.
This idiot still can’t type sometimes. – 10:00 PM
Celtics’ Marcus Smart leaves game with apparent ankle injury (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/15/cel… – 9:56 PM
Single-game franchise record-tying 24 three-pointers for the Celtics tonight.
Brown – 5
Tatum – 4
Grant – 4
Hauser – 3
Nesmith – 3
Horford – 2
Smart – 1
Theis – 1
Pritchard – 1 – 9:46 PM
Celtics lead 101-58 after three
Brown – 29/8/3
Tatum – 28/12/6
Grant – 12 points
White – 11 points
Celtics – 53.9% shooting
Celtics – 18-34 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Embiid – 19/9/6
Maxey – 11 points
76ers – 27.8% shooting
76ers – 4-24 threes
76ers – 7 turnovers – 9:25 PM
#Celtics lead #76ers 101-58 after 3Q. One of better performances of the season Only blemish is Marcus Smart’s injury. Brown 29, Tatum 28, GWilliams 12, White 11. – 9:23 PM
It is now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 57, Philadelphia 56 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter of this game. – 9:19 PM
This kind of night for Boston so far…. one errant pass ends up being a Marcus Smart breakaway and now a Jaylen Brown lost dribble goes to Derrick White for an and-1. – 9:02 PM
Marcus Smart is out the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. #Celtics – 8:58 PM
Derrick White starts the third quarter for Marcus Smart (ankle), who will not return. – 8:58 PM
As expected, Derrick White starts the second half in place of Marcus Smart.
Presumably, this will mean increased minutes for Payton Pritchard in the second half too. – 8:57 PM
Very latest on Marcus Smart’s ankle injury from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:45 PM
Celtics lead 69-42 at the half
Brown – 26 points, 6 rebounds
Tatum – 16/7/3
Smart – 7 points, OUT w/ sprained ankle
Celtics – 56.4% shooting
Celtics – 12-19 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Embiid – 17/7/5, 11-14 FTs
76ers – 34.3% shooting
76ers – 4-15 threes
76ers – 7 turnovers – 8:43 PM
Major answer by the Celtics after the Philly run. They took the punch and answered with a 9-0 run to push the lead to 27 at the half. They outscored Philly 32-22 in the 1st and 37-20 in the 2nd. Jaylen Brown has 26. Tatum has 16, which means it’s the Jays 42-Philly 42 – 8:42 PM
Marcus Smart is now out for the game with a sprained right ankle. – 8:42 PM
#Celtics end half on a 9-0 run, lead #76ers 69-42. Smart OUT with a sprained right ankle. Brown 26, Tatum 16; Embiid 17. – 8:41 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart is out for the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:37 PM
Marcus Smart is officially out for the rest of the game with his right ankle injury – 8:37 PM
Marcus Smart is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain, per the Celtics. – 8:36 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and is OUT for remainder of game. – 8:36 PM
Embiid trying to will them back into this one late in the half. The poster dunk, great block on Tatum, some free throws, slowly chipping away. Crowd is definitely back into it, too. – 8:33 PM
Marcus Smart hurting big-time. Unclear if he will be back in the second half. pic.twitter.com/nJEhSkXCOM – 8:29 PM
Just especially awful timing for that injury. Marcus Smart had been playing the best ball of his career for the past few weeks. – 8:27 PM
Marcus Smart being helped off, not putting any pressure on that right leg. Didn’t look good. – 8:27 PM
Marcus Smart was helped back to the bench by his teammates, not putting weight on one of his legs, looks like he’s going to shoot the free throws here so he can potentially come back in after he presumably gets looked at – 8:26 PM
Looks like Marcus Smart turned his ankle on that drive. He was in a lot of pain after the foul call – 8:26 PM
Marcus Smart is being helped off the floor by his teammates after that last drive. I couldn’t see what happened, but he’s not putting much weight on his right leg. They’re now looking at him on the bench. – 8:26 PM
Marcus Smart just went down with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. He’s putting no weight on his right leg. – 8:25 PM
The Celtics are absolutely demolishing the Sixers so far tonight. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have outscored Philadelphia by themselves (31-28). Boston is out to a 52-28 lead midway through the second quarter. – 8:16 PM
Tatum + Celtics bench unit just torching the 76ers bench right now. – 8:10 PM
Jayson Tatum has been defended by a smaller player pretty much, every possession in the second quarter. And he’s doing what you’re supposed to do when that happens AND Joel Embiid is on the bench… get downhill and attack the paint. C’s lead up by 19 now. – 8:09 PM
That’s an outstanding pass from White to Tatum with the smaller defender pinned under the rim. – 8:06 PM
Celtics lead 32-22 after one
Brown – 11 points, 5 rebounds
Smart – 7 points
Grant – 6 points
Tatum – 5/3/2
Celtics – 55.5% shooting
Celtics – 6-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Embiid – 7/4/4
76ers – 31.6% shooting
76ers – 3-8 three-pointers
76ers – 2 turnovers – 8:04 PM
#Celtics lead #76ers 32-22 after 1Q. Brown 11, GWilliams 6, Tatum 5; Embiid 7. – 8:02 PM
That was a great shot by Jayson Tatum to put Boston up 32-22, but with Joel Embiid on the bench resting, why not attack the rim? #justsaying – 8:00 PM
This first quarter has put on display the really interesting matchups in a potential playoff series between these teams. The 76ers will really struggle to stop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics will have the same issues stopping Joel Embiid. – 7:59 PM
Tatum swooping in for the block…or was it a goal tend? pic.twitter.com/Amb5vVxzrx – 7:46 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Tyrese Maxey – 7:32 PM
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – February 15, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: R. Williams Philadelphia: James Harden pic.twitter.com/hiYR692CTk – 7:02 PM
Celtics depth chart tonight:
Ballhandlers – M. Smart, D. White, P. Pritchard
Wings – J. Tatum, J. Brown, A. Nesmith, S. Hauser, B. Thomas
Bigs – A. Horford, G. Williams, D. Theis, L. Kornet – 6:12 PM
Grant Williams replaces Robert Williams in the starting lineup along with regular starters Smart, Tatum, Brown, Horford – 6:10 PM
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is available and Robert Williams (calf tightness) is out tonight against the Sixers. James Harden (hamstring) won’t play for Philadelphia. – 6:08 PM
Marcus Smart is available tonight.
Robert Williams is out tonight due to calf tightness. – 6:04 PM
Marcus Smart is available; Robert Williams is out with tightness in calf. – 6:04 PM
This is the third straight game the Celtics have seen one of the NBA’s leading scorers on the other side (Nikola Jokic Friday, Trae Young Sunday, Joel Embiid tonight.)
Jayson Tatum briefly took the league lead two weeks ago, but DeMar DeRozan making a mockery of it in February. pic.twitter.com/ihjb3KB7JU – 5:01 PM
In an appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick this week, Tatum opened up about his reaction to that criticism. “It caught me off guard for sure,” Tatum said. “I think you have to understand, with being in the NBA, especially sometimes after — we had just blown an 18-point lead to Chicago. This was the beginning of the season, we were 2-5, everybody was frustrated and on edge a bit.” -via Booth Newspapers / February 18, 2022
“I wasn’t angry or mad or anything,” Tatum said. “I just waited to the next day. I saw Marcus at the facility and we sat down and talked. It was a great talk actually. We had some time to sleep. The adrenaline was gone from the game. He apologized for what he said and that was something he shouldn’t have said in the media and that they got his words mixed up. I didn’t take offense. -via Booth Newspapers / February 18, 2022
“I started it off by saying, ‘Bro I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I still got a long way to go from where I’m trying to get to.’ I think we ended the conversation on, we are in this together, we are all on the same team and we are trying to figure it out. Trying to say things like that in the media doesn’t help anyone’s case because that’s all they talk about for the next week or so when referring to the Celtics. It wasn’t the end of the world. No harm, no foul, we are past it now. ” -via Booth Newspapers / February 18, 2022