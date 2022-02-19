Bulls waiving Alfonzo McKinnie

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The move creates roster space for signing of Tristan Thompson. McKinnie played 17 games for Bulls this season – and now will be playoff-eligible to join a new team.
The Indiana Pacers announced today they have waived Tristan Thompson. The Pacers roster currently stands at 16. -via NBA.com / February 17, 2022
Julia Poe: DeRozan on Tristan Thompson signing: “Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obv. we all know what he brings on the court. I think this would be a great addition for us with what he’s able to bring: veteran leadership, understanding what it takes to win a championship.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / February 17, 2022