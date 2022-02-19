Cade Cunningham named MVP in Rising Stars Challenge

The Rising Stars Challenge became the latest part of All-Star Weekend to undergo a format change, and it was a success. The event, which features the top first- and second-year NBA players, employed an entirely new format this season. Rather than just being one game involving those players, like in years past, there were four seven-man rosters coached by Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, James Worthy and Gary Payton. Three games were played — two semifinal matchups to 50, and a championship game to 25, in a nod to the league celebrating its 75th anniversary this season. “It was a lot of fun,” Cunningham said after claiming the event’s MVP award. “Great teammates, great coaches, great atmosphere … I had a good time, for sure.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Cade Cunningham lands MVP honors, Team Barry wins Rising Stars Challenge #NBAAllStar
Cade Cunningham lands MVP honors, Team Barry wins Rising Stars Challenge #NBAAllStar
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘He’s big time’: Cade Cunningham says #Cavs‘ Evan Mobley could have been Rising Stars MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:11 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham, Rising Stars MVP. pic.twitter.com/RNhV076gOD – 12:51 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Voting results for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars MVP Award, won by Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/FzuJ4FILew – 12:23 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Big winners in NBA Rising Stars game? New format and Cade Cunningham nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/big… – 12:02 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Full transparency: I debated Jae’Sean Tate, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham for Rising Stars MVP. They were all really close. Cade got the nod because of his late-game plays in the championship game. – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cade Cunningham Rising Stars MVP. #NBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/En2w8lz7kI – 11:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on playing against Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart in the final: “We had been talking trash for two weeks. To meet up with them in the championship game was how it was supposed to play out, and now I’m going to flex on them with the win.” – 11:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham on MVP and Rising Stars win: “It means a lot. This is a game I was looking forward to, to be around so much big-time talent, to have fun and compete.” – 11:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mom watching Cade Cunningham’s postgame interview: “Who does he play for? Clorox?” – 11:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham, the Rising Stars MVP, is coming to the podium next. – 11:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham, Rising Stars MVP. Great showing for the Pistons tonight – 11:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is the Rising Stars MVP.
theathletic.com/3093022/2022/0… – 11:20 PM
Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is the Rising Stars MVP.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was named the Rising Stars game MVP. – 11:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pistons rookie guard Cade Cunningham was MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge. – 11:19 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The 2022 NBA Rising Stars MVP is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham.
Jae’Sean Tate did not win. – 11:19 PM
The 2022 NBA Rising Stars MVP is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Team Barry wins Rising Stars, 25-20. Cade Cunningham leads the way, and may be the MVP. – 11:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Team Barry (Cade Cunningham) beats Team Isiah (Stew, Bey) in Rising Stars title game. Clutch 3 from Cade late. – 11:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
They run the play for Precious Achiuwa
Precious, with Cunningham on him
OK PRECIOUS
Achiuwa is taking over here
Achiuwa’s in that conversation for MVP
how did we get here lmao pic.twitter.com/f3lU5VIt8t – 11:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner wins the #NBARisingStars game for Team Barry after hitting his first free throw.
Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jae’Sean Tate each had 5 points while Wagner finished with 3 to beat Team Isiah. – 11:15 PM
Franz Wagner wins the #NBARisingStars game for Team Barry after hitting his first free throw.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham with the deep 3 and dish to Wagner for, likely, the win. – 11:14 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Cade Cunningham, king of the 2022 #RisingStars. He balled out.
#NBAAllStar – 11:14 PM
Cade Cunningham, king of the 2022 #RisingStars. He balled out.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham brought the whole bag to Rising Stars. pic.twitter.com/syC5vhOKk5 – 11:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Team Barry 20, Team Isiah 18
Bey: 5 pts
Stewart: 3 rebs
Cunningham: 2 pts, 2 rebs, 3 assts – 11:07 PM
Team Barry 20, Team Isiah 18
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade finished with 13 pts, 6 ast and 5 reb in a game to 50 lol – 10:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team Barry knocks off Team Payton on a driving layup by Jae’Sean Tate. Team Barry will now face Team Isiah in the final game.
Mobley/Cunningham: 13 points each
Jaden McDaniels: 12 points – 10:31 PM
Team Barry knocks off Team Payton on a driving layup by Jae’Sean Tate. Team Barry will now face Team Isiah in the final game.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade vs. Beef Stew and Saddiq in the championship. This is fun – 10:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Team Barry wins, 50-48
Cunningham: 13 pts, 5 rebs, 6 assts
Mobley: 13 pts, 8 rebs – 10:30 PM
Team Barry wins, 50-48
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Cade Cunningham misses a potential game-winning, but Team Barry fouls. – 10:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Team Barry 48, Team Payton 47
A basket here can win it for #Pistons Cade Cunningham and Team Barry. – 10:27 PM
Team Barry 48, Team Payton 47
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Someone in Pistons Twitter is gonna write a blog about Cade’s chemistry with Mobley and why the Pistons need to pair Cade with an athletic big. I can feel it coming – 10:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team Barry leads Team Payton 41-38 at the second timeout.
Evan Mobley: 12 points, 6 rebounds
Cade Cunningham: 11 points, 6 assists
Bones Hyland: 10 points
Jaden McDaniels: 9 points – 10:14 PM
Team Barry leads Team Payton 41-38 at the second timeout.
Evan Mobley: 12 points, 6 rebounds
Cade Cunningham: 11 points, 6 assists
Bones Hyland: 10 points
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Team Barry 41, Team Payton 38
Mobley: 12 pts, 6 rebs
Cunningham: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 6 assts, 2 blks – 10:13 PM
Team Barry 41, Team Payton 38
Mobley: 12 pts, 6 rebs
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Ummm … #Pistons Cade Cunningham has 6 assts … in an exhibition. pic.twitter.com/7kA3zWpjUM – 10:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team Barry leads Team Payton at the first timeout, 21-18. Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley each have 8 points for Team Barry while Jaden McDaniels has 9 to lead Team Payton. – 10:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Team Barry 21, Team Payton 18
Cunningham: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 assts
Mobley: 8 pts, 4 rebs – 10:01 PM
Team Barry 21, Team Payton 18
Cunningham: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 3 assts
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham and #Cavs Evan Mobley on the same squad: 2 of America’s Most Wanted. pic.twitter.com/7UgFioK9AY – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley was cool and calm — as always — while practicing for tonight’s Rising Stars. He will be part of Team Barry with Isaac Okoro and Cade Cunningham, among others. pic.twitter.com/fL0Sd2HDIu – 1:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
And a few minutes with Tate, Sengun. With Cunningham, Mobley, Wagner the Rising Stars favorites? pic.twitter.com/FTkm8Xj5WN – 11:42 AM
Ben Golliver: MVP Cade Cunningham on beating Detroit Pistons teammates Saddiq Bey & Isaiah Stewart in the Rising Stars final: “We’ve been talking trash two weeks in advance. To meet up in the championship game was how it was supposed to play out. Now I’m about to flex on them with the win.” pic.twitter.com/8IFlCeMQaS -via Twitter @BenGolliver / February 19, 2022
After getting his first taste of All-Star weekend, and last as a participant in the Rising Stars competition, Haliburton said he’s eager to earn his first All-Star selection so he can play on Sunday rather than Friday. “That’s the goal,” Haliburton said of competing in the All-Star game. “I’ll be back. Don’t know when, but eventually I’ll be back, and I’m looking forward to it.” -via Indianapolis Star / February 19, 2022
“It feels good to be recognized,” he said. “But also I understand that there’s more work to do. This is just a stepping stone. “I’m excited, I’m humbled to be here, and I’m thankful. But I also understand there’s work to be done. I still have that chip on my shoulder. And I’m excited to keep working.” That’s the level-headed, workmanlike approach that has gotten Dosunmu this far — in the NBA, alone, from an end-of-bench prospect to a stopgap starting point guard trusted vehemently by his coaches and teammates, and widely respected by his peers. -via NBC Sports / February 19, 2022
