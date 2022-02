Cade Cunningham named MVP in Rising Stars Challenge

“It feels good to be recognized,” he said. “But also I understand that there’s more work to do. This is just a stepping stone. “I’m excited, I’m humbled to be here, and I’m thankful. But I also understand there’s work to be done. I still have that chip on my shoulder. And I’m excited to keep working.” That’s the level-headed, workmanlike approach that has gotten Dosunmu this far — in the NBA, alone, from an end-of-bench prospect to a stopgap starting point guard trusted vehemently by his coaches and teammates, and widely respected by his peers. -via NBC Sports / February 19, 2022