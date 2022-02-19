Chris Paul may miss some time with hand injury

Results of an MRI scheduled for Thursday haven’t been released by the team, but Chris Paul’s hand was wrapped in a cast during Team LeBron’s practice Saturday afternoon. Paul didn’t rule himself out of Sunday’s All-Star Game but was vague when asked about how long he could be out. “We’re 48-10 and if we do miss some time, I know the guys are going to hold it down,” Paul said, referencing the Suns’ record. “There’s always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now.”
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul at All-Star with hand in soft cast, hints he could miss time nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/chr… – 3:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I always want to beat Book, whatever it is. Shooting games, cards, All-Star game. We’ve got to win.” Chris Paul on facing Devin Booker in Sunday’s #NBAAllStar game.
Paul is on #TeamLeBron
while Booker is on #TeamDurant.
Paul is looking to play despite hand injury. #Suns – 3:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul and Monty Williams on CP3’s hand injury: pic.twitter.com/bSBk4Zahzv – 3:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chris Paul today addressed his hand injury:
“I’ve had four hand surgeries in my career. My hand surgeon is part of my family now, but things could be a lot worse. I’m still blessed. Grateful that we’re 48-10, and if I do miss some time, I know the guys will hold it down.” – 3:07 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Reppin’ Winston Salem!
@Chris Paul x #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/1Gpv4DjsjT – 2:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’ll be alright.”
“I’m going to see. Even if it’s just to get out there and maybe throw a couple of assists.”
Chris Paul about his right hand and if he was going to play in Sunday’s #NBAAllStar game.
Then I asked if it was broken or anything.
“We’re going to see.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/U0EqTIyHDz – 2:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
24/7: #Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul talks and walks basketball like no other (w/videos) #NBAAllStar azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:23 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Chris Paul has another hand injury. From the Classic Cacciola™ archives: nytimes.com/2017/03/22/spo… – 2:20 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Wearing a cast at All-Star practice Saturday, Chris Paul indicates he could miss some time with latest hand injury: es.pn/3I3wK5t – 2:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m honored and privileged to be here, but at the same time, you want to win.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on coaching #NBAAllStar game.
Also when asked Chris Paul (hand) will be out there playing, Williams said, “we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/J89n1p5OM3 – 1:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They had Samuel, Denzel, Don Cheadle, Clint Eastwood, Will Smith. Once they got down to like the top 10, I was at 10. So they asked me to be a part of it.”
Monty Williams on being in @StateFarm commercial with Chris Paul. #Suns pic.twitter.com/e09gpZZz8q – 1:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Chris Paul compared Ja Morant’s explosiveness to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
“Not too many guys got it like Ja.” pic.twitter.com/fswBfT4Upe – 1:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul: “When I did feel that in my hand, I was mad for all types of reasons. Obviously, we aren’t going to do anything dumb or stupid. I’m going to try and heal as [quick] as possible. The second that I am able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing.” – 1:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looks like a soft cast on Chris Paul hand. #Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kKKSM4I47l – 1:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said the second he’s able to play, he will.
So Paul may take the court Sunday, but it sounds as if he won’t be playing for #Suns out of the break. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Rx4PgSdvIb – 1:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said he’s looking to play, saying if he has to miss some time, the team will be good. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sznftqZkqy – 12:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chris Paul’s thumb in a heavy wrap from a moment vs. the Rockets on Wednesday. Said he will try to play. pic.twitter.com/Ubo897UMzW – 12:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When asked by @ALaForce on the NBA TV broadcast how his hand is doing and if he is playing tomorrow, Chris Paul said that he “might” get out there to get an assist or two. – 12:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul and LeBron James talking. Paul (hand) hasn’t been doing anything. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VK2m8vbtwW – 12:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul with right hand in wrap. #Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/DjHWGPNBll – 12:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He looks fine to me ” Devin Booker on Chris Paul, saying he had his right hand wrapped up a little bit. #Suns #NBAAllStar – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Listen, that guy could crawl out there, he’d want to play. He’ll be all over Coach Mont I’m sure tomorrow (Saturday) as we get ready for it (#NBAAllStar game).” #Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on Chris Paul, who injured his right hand in Wednesday’s win over Houston. – 9:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That guy would crawl out there. He’d want to play. He’ll be all over Coach (Monty Williams) I’m sure tomorrow (Saturday) to be ready for (#NBAAllStar game).” #Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on Chris Paul (hand), who injured his right hand in Wednesday’s win over Houston. – 8:42 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Top-ranked UCLA commit Jada Williams (@mrsmac0606) is the 1st NIL deal signing for @MoveInsoles.
The upstart performance insoles company is co-founded by @Damian Lillard and backed by a group of athlete investors including @Chris Paul, @Jamal Crawford & more. pic.twitter.com/Ri0XojCzho – 6:22 PM
Paul hasn’t missed a game this season and is averaging 14.9 points and a league-best 10.7 assists for first-place Phoenix. “I always want to play. When I felt that in my hand, I was mad for all types of reasons,” Paul said. “Obviously we’re not going to (rush it). I’m going to try to heal as fast as physically possible. The second I’m able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing.” -via ESPN / February 19, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker on Chris Paul: “We seen him in the locker room, he’s fine.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 17, 2022