LeBron James: My last year will be played with Bronny

LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams Saturday was clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”
Source: Jason Lloyd @ The Athletic
Source: Jason Lloyd @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sam Presti is going to turn those 200 draft picks into LeBron and Bronny, isn’t he? – 6:02 PM
Sam Presti is going to turn those 200 draft picks into LeBron and Bronny, isn’t he? – 6:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Third time’s a charm? LeBron on return to Cavaliers, “The door’s not closed on that” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/thi… – 5:46 PM
Third time’s a charm? LeBron on return to Cavaliers, “The door’s not closed on that” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/thi… – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LeBron James praised Sam Presti today, should you put on the tinfoil hat? thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/19/leb… – 5:41 PM
LeBron James praised Sam Presti today, should you put on the tinfoil hat? thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/19/leb… – 5:41 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
It would be worth using a ______ pick on Bronny to get a year of age 39 LeBron at the minimum: – 5:36 PM
It would be worth using a ______ pick on Bronny to get a year of age 39 LeBron at the minimum: – 5:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
LeBron James: “I love everything about him.”
Monty Williams: “He’s having an amazing run.”
Trae Young: “He’s obviously a great dude.”
Nikola Jokic: “I hate him.”
Fellow All-Stars have big praise and big sarcasm for Luka Doncic here in Cleveland: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:12 PM
LeBron James: “I love everything about him.”
Monty Williams: “He’s having an amazing run.”
Trae Young: “He’s obviously a great dude.”
Nikola Jokic: “I hate him.”
Fellow All-Stars have big praise and big sarcasm for Luka Doncic here in Cleveland: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What is a one year of a 40-year-old LeBron for the mid-level or minimum worth in draft terms?
For the right team, I think the answer is probably a mid-lottery pick. LeBron should still be a plus-starter at that point. – 4:54 PM
What is a one year of a 40-year-old LeBron for the mid-level or minimum worth in draft terms?
For the right team, I think the answer is probably a mid-lottery pick. LeBron should still be a plus-starter at that point. – 4:54 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Darius Garland and LeBron James have planned for a Sunday night highlight, and the All-Star Cavaliers guard states his desire for Cleveland to retain Collin Sexton this summer. Full Q+A at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29536… – 4:50 PM
Darius Garland and LeBron James have planned for a Sunday night highlight, and the All-Star Cavaliers guard states his desire for Cleveland to retain Collin Sexton this summer. Full Q+A at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29536… – 4:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James officially confirms that he will play the final season of his career on his son’s team, via The Athletic: pic.twitter.com/YpHm7s4J5t – 4:43 PM
LeBron James officially confirms that he will play the final season of his career on his son’s team, via The Athletic: pic.twitter.com/YpHm7s4J5t – 4:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Would be such a bummer if the Cavs finally got a cool/fun/good team that doesn’t involve LeBron and then ditched it to be his farewell tour ad campaign for Nike. – 4:37 PM
Would be such a bummer if the Cavs finally got a cool/fun/good team that doesn’t involve LeBron and then ditched it to be his farewell tour ad campaign for Nike. – 4:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Well, @Jason Lloyd got something interesting from LeBron today – in Cleveland, of course, during All-Star Weekend – and only in @TheAthletic:
Would he consider a third go-round with the Cavs?
“The door’s not closed on that,” James said.
Read on: bit.ly/3LHz8kB – 4:34 PM
Well, @Jason Lloyd got something interesting from LeBron today – in Cleveland, of course, during All-Star Weekend – and only in @TheAthletic:
Would he consider a third go-round with the Cavs?
“The door’s not closed on that,” James said.
Read on: bit.ly/3LHz8kB – 4:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James on Cleveland hosting NBA All-Star Game: ‘They got another guy in the All-Star, and that’s me’
https://t.co/3x79LffU5w pic.twitter.com/hQ8cSnezcP – 4:31 PM
LeBron James on Cleveland hosting NBA All-Star Game: ‘They got another guy in the All-Star, and that’s me’
https://t.co/3x79LffU5w pic.twitter.com/hQ8cSnezcP – 4:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sam Presti is just minding his own business collecting draft picks and he became the proxy for LeBron soft launching his exit from the Lakers in 2023. – 4:23 PM
Sam Presti is just minding his own business collecting draft picks and he became the proxy for LeBron soft launching his exit from the Lakers in 2023. – 4:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
LeBron James: Cleveland has *three* All-Stars this weekend
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/l… – 4:22 PM
LeBron James: Cleveland has *three* All-Stars this weekend
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/l… – 4:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Les Snead is his kind of guy. Sam Presti is the MVP. LeBron James is heaping praise on sports executives in the short time that’s followed since LA’s quiet trade deadline es.pn/35abnAy – 4:13 PM
New story: Les Snead is his kind of guy. Sam Presti is the MVP. LeBron James is heaping praise on sports executives in the short time that’s followed since LA’s quiet trade deadline es.pn/35abnAy – 4:13 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘Even more special’: LeBron James reconnects with St. V teammates during NBA All-Star week @stvmirish #NBAAllStar beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 3:56 PM
‘Even more special’: LeBron James reconnects with St. V teammates during NBA All-Star week @stvmirish #NBAAllStar beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 3:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LeBron James today said he will find a mix of playing and resting this year for the All-Star Game. He also had a nice line about his minutes.
“It’s the only time and only game throughout the season where I’m OK talking about my minutes.” – 2:13 PM
LeBron James today said he will find a mix of playing and resting this year for the All-Star Game. He also had a nice line about his minutes.
“It’s the only time and only game throughout the season where I’m OK talking about my minutes.” – 2:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Who could LeBron praise this weekend that would cause the biggest uproar?
Dan Gilbert feels like the nuclear option. – 2:02 PM
Who could LeBron praise this weekend that would cause the biggest uproar?
Dan Gilbert feels like the nuclear option. – 2:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron James was asked about Josh Giddey: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti. He the MVP. I mean Josh Giddey is great. But I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. This guy’s pretty damn good.”
LeBron buying all stocks in the Thunder rebuild. – 1:51 PM
LeBron James was asked about Josh Giddey: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti. He the MVP. I mean Josh Giddey is great. But I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. This guy’s pretty damn good.”
LeBron buying all stocks in the Thunder rebuild. – 1:51 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Pat Riley reflects on LeBron James’ decision to leave Miami in 2014 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:46 PM
Pat Riley reflects on LeBron James’ decision to leave Miami in 2014 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Team LeBron coach Monty Williams ran his squad through some sets before Giannis Antetokounmpo et al had some fun. #NBAAllStar #Bucks pic.twitter.com/MT1knSIUFu – 1:14 PM
Team LeBron coach Monty Williams ran his squad through some sets before Giannis Antetokounmpo et al had some fun. #NBAAllStar #Bucks pic.twitter.com/MT1knSIUFu – 1:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Over the next two months until they lose in the play-in, LeBron is going to go out of his way to praise every other GM in the league. – 1:06 PM
Over the next two months until they lose in the play-in, LeBron is going to go out of his way to praise every other GM in the league. – 1:06 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LJ came through in the Nike LeBron VIII @DJClarkKent 112 Pack! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7weimHCMrB – 1:05 PM
LJ came through in the Nike LeBron VIII @DJClarkKent 112 Pack! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/7weimHCMrB – 1:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo corner 3 💦 with Stephen Curry & LeBron James watching on. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6NFFNi5e6P – 1:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo corner 3 💦 with Stephen Curry & LeBron James watching on. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6NFFNi5e6P – 1:04 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” pic.twitter.com/9vrxm4Zrvq – 1:00 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” pic.twitter.com/9vrxm4Zrvq – 1:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A couple days after LeBron credited Rams GM Les Snead’s “F*** Them Picks” method of building a champion, LeBron used a question about Josh Giddey to speak about how impressed he is by Thunder GM Sam Presti’s work in OKC. The backdrop: Rob Pelinka made no moves at the deadline – 1:00 PM
A couple days after LeBron credited Rams GM Les Snead’s “F*** Them Picks” method of building a champion, LeBron used a question about Josh Giddey to speak about how impressed he is by Thunder GM Sam Presti’s work in OKC. The backdrop: Rob Pelinka made no moves at the deadline – 1:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James said All-Star game is the only game he won’t complain about his minutes pic.twitter.com/rdCbOdzmAY – 12:58 PM
LeBron James said All-Star game is the only game he won’t complain about his minutes pic.twitter.com/rdCbOdzmAY – 12:58 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.” pic.twitter.com/mNb35Ggi6P – 12:56 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.” pic.twitter.com/mNb35Ggi6P – 12:56 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James: “I’m pushing P. capital P, you know. That’s what I’m doing.” pic.twitter.com/64NenxtQXa – 12:51 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James: “I’m pushing P. capital P, you know. That’s what I’m doing.” pic.twitter.com/64NenxtQXa – 12:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James asked about OKC rookie Josh Giddey: “The MVP there is Sam Presti.” – 12:48 PM
LeBron James asked about OKC rookie Josh Giddey: “The MVP there is Sam Presti.” – 12:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on the All-Star Game: “It’s the only time and the only game throughout the season where I’m okay talking about my minutes.” pic.twitter.com/kTFGU2KsEe – 12:44 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James on the All-Star Game: “It’s the only time and the only game throughout the season where I’m okay talking about my minutes.” pic.twitter.com/kTFGU2KsEe – 12:44 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on what it means to him to have the All-Star game in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/3lNeFTvb1e – 12:42 PM
LeBron James on what it means to him to have the All-Star game in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/3lNeFTvb1e – 12:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron debuts the upcoming LeBron 19 Low at #NBAAllStar practice.
📷: @NBA Kicks pic.twitter.com/kDI2JT4ZCq – 12:41 PM
LeBron debuts the upcoming LeBron 19 Low at #NBAAllStar practice.
📷: @NBA Kicks pic.twitter.com/kDI2JT4ZCq – 12:41 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron laces up for #NBAAllStarPractice presented by @att! #NBAKicks #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xOmvn9wN9H – 12:38 PM
LeBron laces up for #NBAAllStarPractice presented by @att! #NBAKicks #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xOmvn9wN9H – 12:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams with LeBron James #Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/U6rD109zy4 – 12:27 PM
Monty Williams with LeBron James #Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/U6rD109zy4 – 12:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul and LeBron James talking. Paul (hand) hasn’t been doing anything. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VK2m8vbtwW – 12:27 PM
Chris Paul and LeBron James talking. Paul (hand) hasn’t been doing anything. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VK2m8vbtwW – 12:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Erik Spoelstra puts LeBron James’ latest All-Star season in context and why he wishes he played LeBron some at center when he was with the Heat pic.twitter.com/Pw7fP7RLjg – 12:23 PM
Erik Spoelstra puts LeBron James’ latest All-Star season in context and why he wishes he played LeBron some at center when he was with the Heat pic.twitter.com/Pw7fP7RLjg – 12:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Hellooooo from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, where Team Durant is practicing now and holding media day soon.
Luka Doncic and Team LeBron will do the same after.
My goal today: collect Luka-centric perspectives from as many other All-Stars as possible.
Who ya want to hear from? pic.twitter.com/XHzpHuCkXW – 11:59 AM
Hellooooo from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, where Team Durant is practicing now and holding media day soon.
Luka Doncic and Team LeBron will do the same after.
My goal today: collect Luka-centric perspectives from as many other All-Stars as possible.
Who ya want to hear from? pic.twitter.com/XHzpHuCkXW – 11:59 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this very nice piece in @latimessports on @LeBron James on: NBA All-Star weekend PSA: LeBron James is the Kid from AKRON, not Cleveland latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:30 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this very nice piece in @latimessports on @LeBron James on: NBA All-Star weekend PSA: LeBron James is the Kid from AKRON, not Cleveland latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:30 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Been thinking about how if LeBron didn’t take take as much care of his body as he has, age 37 in Cleveland for the All-Star Game would’ve had serious farewell vibes. Instead, he’s still chugging along as one of the best in the game with more to come.
Beyond special. – 10:57 AM
Been thinking about how if LeBron didn’t take take as much care of his body as he has, age 37 in Cleveland for the All-Star Game would’ve had serious farewell vibes. Instead, he’s still chugging along as one of the best in the game with more to come.
Beyond special. – 10:57 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three players from each team get assigned to a bigger interview room here at All-Star Game media day.
They are LeBron, Giannis, Curry, Booker Embiid and … Ja Morant. – 10:08 AM
Three players from each team get assigned to a bigger interview room here at All-Star Game media day.
They are LeBron, Giannis, Curry, Booker Embiid and … Ja Morant. – 10:08 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I can’t tell whether these are boos or “Stews” from the crowd.
I mean, it is Cleveland, and Stewart did have a little encounter with LeBron, so… – 9:08 PM
I can’t tell whether these are boos or “Stews” from the crowd.
I mean, it is Cleveland, and Stewart did have a little encounter with LeBron, so… – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Look who I found on my walk to the arena here in Cleveland O-H-I-O.
LeBron James and Devin Booker.
#Suns #NBA75 #NBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/rNGa0pQ5Vx – 9:02 PM
Look who I found on my walk to the arena here in Cleveland O-H-I-O.
LeBron James and Devin Booker.
#Suns #NBA75 #NBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/rNGa0pQ5Vx – 9:02 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Matt James from The Bachelor pulled up to the Celeb Game in the @LeBron James Draft suit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3l7wzjFN7H – 7:07 PM
Matt James from The Bachelor pulled up to the Celeb Game in the @LeBron James Draft suit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3l7wzjFN7H – 7:07 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 53 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss comments made by LeBron James that he’d be willing to leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/vVXNIkMmM8 – 5:49 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 53 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss comments made by LeBron James that he’d be willing to leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/vVXNIkMmM8 – 5:49 PM
More on this storyline
“I think Koby and those guys have done an unbelievable job drafting and making trades,” James said. “I think big fella (Allen), that acquisition was amazing for them to make that trade. Obviously Darius Garland is a big-time player. And I think the role that Kevin (Love) is playing right now has kind of uplifted those young guys, seeing a veteran that could sacrifice, a champion that’s won a championship, all the things that he’s done, to come off the bench and play this role. I am not surprised by anything that they’re doing right now.” -via The Athletic / February 19, 2022