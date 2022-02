Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Kristaps Porzingis trade: 'We were able to turn KP into two players'

Mavs GM Nico Harrison: ‘I think the biggest thing is we were able to turn KP into two players that give us depth. And so I think for us, that was the biggest thing that we could take away from is like we a chance to turn one player into two and kind of fill some holes that we needed. So that’s that’s the reason why we did it. And then as you start going through trade deadline teams start calling you start have conversations back and forth. And then you start realizing, hey, we actually can make this happen.’Source: DallasBasketball.com Staff @ Sports Illustrated