Donovan Mitchell to miss All-Star Game due to illness

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Donovan Mitchell is out of the AS Game due to a non-Covid related illness pic.twitter.com/fzTEhUAsUP – 6:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell announces he is out of the All-Star game with an upper respiratory illness. – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell is out of All-Star Game due to non-COVID illness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/20/don… – 6:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not play in NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/kXDHMImuHR pic.twitter.com/sNgYyTosGq – 6:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All-star game loses one as Utah’s Donovan Mitchell a late scratch with non-COVID illness. – 6:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Donovan Mitchell to miss the All-Star Game with an upper respiratory illness. – 5:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Statement from Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who’ll miss the All-Star Game with a non-Covid respiratory illness pic.twitter.com/y9RqsXGriF – 5:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell announces he is out for tonight’s All-Star game.
“Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related).” – 5:50 PM
Donovan Mitchell announces he is out for tonight’s All-Star game.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell won’t play in tonight’s All-Star game, saying he has a respiratory illness that is non-Covid-related pic.twitter.com/GhSKSLjt8l – 5:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell won’t play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). pic.twitter.com/4YQrqqD74r – 5:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game due to a non-COVID-related illness. pic.twitter.com/IQintLB77G – 5:49 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has an upper respiratory illness and will not play in today’s All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/MIpHbM1Ok9 – 5:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s NBA All-Star game due to an upper respiratory illness. pic.twitter.com/8UwlA8KZEb – 5:49 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Donovan Mitchell announces he will miss tonight’s All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/K47cBmet6W – 5:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is not playing in the All-Star Game tonight pic.twitter.com/A7jUUIjTG7 – 5:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Breaking: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell (Non-Covid illness) will be OUT for tonight’s NBA All-Star game – 5:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game because of a non-COVID illness – 5:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
2021 @MLB Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso earned a $1 million winner’s prize. Sure a similar prize from some willing sponsor could make the likes of Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon and perhaps other stars think about it. – 11:22 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Man @Zach LaVine and @Aaron Gordon yall messed it up for the rest of us 😂😂 – 10:54 PM
More on this storyline
Evan Dammarell: #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Jarrett Allen was unable to pause Pokemon Legends: Arceus so that’s what led to a quick conversation about him being named to the All-Star team. Allen seemed to appreciate the message and went back to playing. -via Twitter / February 17, 2022
Mark Giannotto: Ja Morant says he’s gunning for the All-Star game MVP. Desmond Bane makes it clear “I’m going to save my juice for Saturday” in hopes of winning the 3-point contest. Rising Stars MVP takes a backseat. Bane said he practiced before Hornets game with 3-point racks around the arc. -via Twitter @mgiannotto / February 17, 2022