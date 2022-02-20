Evan Mobley half-court shot wins skills challenge

Evan Mobley brought his first trophy to Cleveland. The rookie’s excellent shooting led a team with Cavaliers teammates Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen to a win in the Skills Challenge in front of their home fans Saturday night. Mobley sealed the victory by hitting a half-court shot on his first try in the final round. A team made up of rookies Josh Giddey, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes finished second.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘Literally a unicorn’: #Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley’s legend grows with halfcourt shot beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
So, big men are going to sweep All-Star Saturday: Evan Mobley, Karl-Anthony Towns and either JTA or Toppin? – 10:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Darius Garland on #Cavs Evan Mobley: “I mean, he’s literally a unicorn. Seven-footer, 20 years old that can do everything. So I mean, I’m glad to play with him.” – 9:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Cade Cunningham-Evan Mobley rivalry took another step tonight. Skills Challenge provided the stage. – 8:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Evan Mobley with a half court shot in 5.5 seconds to win the skills challenge for the #Cavs.
What can he not do? – 8:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Evan Mobley hits a halfcourt shot in 5.5 seconds … that’ll do it.
#Cavs win the Skills Challenge. – 8:53 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Is there anything Evan Mobley doesn’t do well?
The kid might be Batman. pic.twitter.com/HpXC47We5E – 8:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Evan Mobley making statements. 😤
Tune into the Skills Challenge on NBA Radio.
🔊 https://t.co/xQk3E95QGt pic.twitter.com/xWek7GAYkc – 8:28 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs win team shooting competition with 44 points, 21 points by Darius Garland, 18 from Evan Mobley, 5 from Jarrett Allen. Rooks had 32, Antetokounmpos 20 – 8:26 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
EVAN MOBLEY GO OFFFFFFFFFFF!!!!!!!!! @Evan Mobley #LetEmKnow – 8:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Oh my god, Evan Mobley lolol. 18 points in the shooting portion of the Skills Challenge for the #Cavs team. He made his first five shots. – 8:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’ll have whatever Evan Mobley had for his pregame meal. Yowza. – 8:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs intro of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland for the Skills Challenge. pic.twitter.com/g1OZdHEVBO – 8:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Draymond Green: “I think the biggest surprise team is Cleveland. I don’t think anyone expected them to be this good. I think finding a young star in Darius Garland, who’s leading the charge. Evan Mobley. They’re putting it together, but they’re going to be good for years to come” pic.twitter.com/N97VNYDmm1 – 2:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Cavs rookie Evan Mobley on the city’s vibe during All-Star weekend in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/WiohSJ0qft – 11:14 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ‘He’s big time’: Cade Cunningham says #Cavs‘ Evan Mobley could have been Rising Stars MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:58 AM
