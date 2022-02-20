Jalen Green wants back on dunk contest

Adam Wexler: #Rockets @Jalen Green after tonight’s #ATTSlamDunk contest if he wants to be in the dunk contest again, “Yeah, I for sure need a run back, b/c I messed up…I need to run that back next year…I just missed. I had the height, I had the power, I got up there, it just didn’t go in.” pic.twitter.com/rPDKVUUfzy
Source: Twitter @AdamJWexler
Source: Twitter @AdamJWexler
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Jalen Green vows to return after slip-up at NBA dunk contest ift.tt/qfY8EuZ – 3:18 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Jalen Green vows to return after slip-up at NBA dunk contest ift.tt/qfY8EuZ – 3:18 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets @Jalen Green after tonight’s #ATTSlamDunk contest if he wants to be in the dunk contest again, “Yeah, I for sure need a run back, b/c I messed up…I need to run that back next year…I just missed. I had the height, I had the power, I got up there, it just didn’t go in.” pic.twitter.com/rPDKVUUfzy – 11:17 PM
#Rockets @Jalen Green after tonight’s #ATTSlamDunk contest if he wants to be in the dunk contest again, “Yeah, I for sure need a run back, b/c I messed up…I need to run that back next year…I just missed. I had the height, I had the power, I got up there, it just didn’t go in.” pic.twitter.com/rPDKVUUfzy – 11:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
What a disaster of a dunk contest. They punished Jalen Green out of the gate for missing several attempts … only to be left with a couple of role players in the Finals who couldn’t make any of their attempts. – 10:57 PM
What a disaster of a dunk contest. They punished Jalen Green out of the gate for missing several attempts … only to be left with a couple of role players in the Finals who couldn’t make any of their attempts. – 10:57 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green eliminated in the first round of the Dunk Contest. He should’ve had Josh Christopher set him up with a transition lob – 10:46 PM
Jalen Green eliminated in the first round of the Dunk Contest. He should’ve had Josh Christopher set him up with a transition lob – 10:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green and Cole Anthony eliminated. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Obi Toppin advance. Too many misses on the first attempt. – 10:45 PM
Jalen Green and Cole Anthony eliminated. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Obi Toppin advance. Too many misses on the first attempt. – 10:45 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green eliminated in the first round. The choice for his first dunk and the time it took to complete it cost him. The dunk alone should have gotten a higher score. – 10:44 PM
Jalen Green eliminated in the first round. The choice for his first dunk and the time it took to complete it cost him. The dunk alone should have gotten a higher score. – 10:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The dunkers went 7-25 (28%) in the first round.
Jalen Green went 1-9 (11.1%) on his first dunk. pic.twitter.com/R4VIKK1Ea7 – 10:43 PM
The dunkers went 7-25 (28%) in the first round.
Jalen Green went 1-9 (11.1%) on his first dunk. pic.twitter.com/R4VIKK1Ea7 – 10:43 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The crowd just wasn’t going to give it up for Jalen Green, no matter what he did. No way he threw down a 360, between-the-legs & got crickets. You know how hard that was? – 10:39 PM
The crowd just wasn’t going to give it up for Jalen Green, no matter what he did. No way he threw down a 360, between-the-legs & got crickets. You know how hard that was? – 10:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Green just had an amazing dunk but those misses in the first round zapped him of the braggodocio he needed to sell it. – 10:38 PM
Jalen Green just had an amazing dunk but those misses in the first round zapped him of the braggodocio he needed to sell it. – 10:38 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nice bounce-back 45 for Jalen Green with his second dunk. That one was nice. – 10:37 PM
Nice bounce-back 45 for Jalen Green with his second dunk. That one was nice. – 10:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Jalen Green, who took about 15 minutes to complete a dunk, got six points less than Obi Toppin? I’m confused. – 10:35 PM
Jalen Green, who took about 15 minutes to complete a dunk, got six points less than Obi Toppin? I’m confused. – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets rookie Jalen Green with the dunk after several attempts.
Only scored 38, but he did something far more impressive earlier today.
Saw him watching #NBAAllStar practice from afar.
He wants to be there one day.
Inspired. Motivated. Hungry. pic.twitter.com/qQleUM96eG – 10:33 PM
#Rockets rookie Jalen Green with the dunk after several attempts.
Only scored 38, but he did something far more impressive earlier today.
Saw him watching #NBAAllStar practice from afar.
He wants to be there one day.
Inspired. Motivated. Hungry. pic.twitter.com/qQleUM96eG – 10:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Green’s NFT was for the Nine Fucking Times he tried his dunk attempt. – 10:33 PM
Jalen Green’s NFT was for the Nine Fucking Times he tried his dunk attempt. – 10:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green scores just a 38 with his first dunk, taking a pass from Josh Christopher and throwing down a windmill jam. It took numerous failed attempts before finally getting one, which no doubt hurt his score. – 10:31 PM
Jalen Green scores just a 38 with his first dunk, taking a pass from Josh Christopher and throwing down a windmill jam. It took numerous failed attempts before finally getting one, which no doubt hurt his score. – 10:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Josh Christopher just handed Jalen Green an NFT of his own dunk highlight to wear as a chain. pic.twitter.com/10zkG0far2 – 10:27 PM
Josh Christopher just handed Jalen Green an NFT of his own dunk highlight to wear as a chain. pic.twitter.com/10zkG0far2 – 10:27 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
And now with the throwback #Rockets gear and the grill beaming bright, it’s @Jalen Green . #ATTSlamDunk #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FyYJN85idL – 10:16 PM
And now with the throwback #Rockets gear and the grill beaming bright, it’s @Jalen Green . #ATTSlamDunk #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FyYJN85idL – 10:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It didn’t dawn on me that Jalen Green is the favorite to win this thing until now. – 10:14 PM
It didn’t dawn on me that Jalen Green is the favorite to win this thing until now. – 10:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with the old flying rocket Rockets warmup gear. – 10:11 PM
Jalen Green with the old flying rocket Rockets warmup gear. – 10:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
💥 Obi Toppin
💥 Jalen Green
💥 Cole Anthony
💥 Juan Toscano-Anderson
Who’s taking the Dunk Contest tonight? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rCanosVMnH – 10:08 PM
💥 Obi Toppin
💥 Jalen Green
💥 Cole Anthony
💥 Juan Toscano-Anderson
Who’s taking the Dunk Contest tonight? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rCanosVMnH – 10:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Both Cole Anthony and Jalen Green have consulted the master of the dunk – Zach LaVine! Let’s see if one of his students wins. – 10:07 PM
Both Cole Anthony and Jalen Green have consulted the master of the dunk – Zach LaVine! Let’s see if one of his students wins. – 10:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
How is Juan Toscano-Anderson going to do tonight against Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, and Obi Toppin?
#DunkContest #ALLSTARWEEKEND – 10:02 PM
How is Juan Toscano-Anderson going to do tonight against Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, and Obi Toppin?
#DunkContest #ALLSTARWEEKEND – 10:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
They’ll get around to the dunk contest eventually. In the meantime, Jalen Green and Cole Anthony were pretty spectacular at the Rising Stars practice yesterday. The real dunk contest practice was last night as the Rising Stars games. – 9:58 PM
They’ll get around to the dunk contest eventually. In the meantime, Jalen Green and Cole Anthony were pretty spectacular at the Rising Stars practice yesterday. The real dunk contest practice was last night as the Rising Stars games. – 9:58 PM
More on this storyline
Cole Anthony: Im never dunking again y’all sorry strictly layups now #mytimbsnotyours -via Twitter @The_ColeAnthony / February 20, 2022
Donovan Mitchell: Man @ZachLaVine and @Double0AG yall messed it up for the rest of us 😂😂 -via Twitter @spidadmitchell / February 20, 2022