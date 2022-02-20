Karl-Anthony Towns wins three-point contest with record score of 29

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns demanded an answer as he bounded into the interview room following the 3-point contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday night. “Who bet against me?” Towns asked with an ear-to-ear grin. Whoever did, lost. Towns, thanks to a record-setting 29 points in the final round, emerged as the winner of the 2022 3-point contest, edging out Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and LA Clippers guard Luke Kennard, who each put up 26. Towns was 13-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, the longest odds in the field. Towns is the first big man to win the 3-point contest since Kevin Love in 2012. At 6-foot-11, he is the second-tallest winner of the contest; Dirk Nowitzki, who is 7-0, won it in 2006.
Luke Kennard got off to a hot start, but couldn’t quite overcome Karl-Anthony Towns in the 3-point shootout.
It was still an enjoyable first go-round for the Clippers’ designated shooter, and Kennard is eager to try it again soon.
N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns wins NBA 3-Point contest, says his late mother is ‘watching over me’ nj.com/nets/2022/02/n…
Year of the big man? Karl-Anthony Towns becomes first center to ever win 3-Point Contest
Karl-Anthony Towns shouts out @Kevin Love after winning the 3-point title:
“Big man hasn’t won in 10 years, and, of course, 10 years ago, a decade ago, who won it? The Wolves [Kevin Love]. It’s coming back home where it belongs.” – 11:45 PM
NBA All-Star 3-point results: Karl-Anthony Towns breaks final-round record, flips longest odds in field to win
So, big men are going to sweep All-Star Saturday: Evan Mobley, Karl-Anthony Towns and either JTA or Toppin? – 10:46 PM
Third time not the charm for Zach LaVine at the 3-point contest. The Bulls’ All-Star enjoyed the showcase, but was ousted in the first round again
The bright side? His good friend Karl-Anthony Towns took home the title
Karl-Anthony Towns backs big talk with 3-point contest victory nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/kar… – 10:05 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns thanked the NBA for allowing him to wear his mom’s chain during the 3-point contest – an exception to the rule that didn’t allow them to wear any jewelry during the competition. – 10:02 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns said there is a rule of no earrings or jewelry in the competitions, but the league allowed him to keep his mothers chain on. He was very thankful for that. – 10:02 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns said he’s so happy to have won the three-point challenge but was mad at himself for not being perfect.
He said he was up at 8 a.m. today to practice.
Says it bolsters his case as the best-shooting big ever. – 10:00 PM
Luke Kennard had a chance but finishes tied for second with Trae Young behind new 3-point shooting champ Karl-Anthony Towns – 9:53 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center to win the 3-point contest. pic.twitter.com/8zwEk11d2v – 9:52 PM
3-point champion.
The big fella.
Karl-Anthony Towns. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UKFCFrOvoD – 9:50 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns winning the 3-point contest. My recent Q&A with KAT, which included details on his shooting regimen on.nba.com/3G8ztsf – 9:50 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is your three-point champ. Luke Kennard finishes with 26 points to join Trae Young behind KAT. – 9:50 PM
Big man Karl-Anthony Towns wins the 2022 NBA 3-point competition. pic.twitter.com/jc8cm7q24k – 9:50 PM
Nice showing for Trae Young in the 3-point contest but he falls short to Karl-Anthony Towns who went the hell off – 9:49 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns could be considered the first center to win the three-point contest.
(2006 Dirk and 2012 Kevin Love didn’t play much center). – 9:49 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns wins the 3-Point Contest with 29 pts. Kennard and Young finish with 26 pts each in the final. – 9:49 PM
On the last shot… Trae Young ties Karl-Anthony Towns and bumps Patty Mills.
Luke Kennard can’t take that 28 to the next round, but was the star of the first round clearly. – 9:38 PM
With 21 being the score to beat, both Luke Kennard (28) and Karl-Anthony Towns will advance to the final, with Trae Young still remaining to shoot.
Young has to beat Patty Mills’ score of 21. – 9:37 PM
Fred VanVleet hit side of backboard on first shot, won’t advance. Clinches Karl-Anthony Towns and Luke Kennard. – 9:37 PM
Great shooting from Karl-Anthony Towns. Soon, Charles and Shaq will insist he should have posted up. – 9:35 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns just eliminated CJ McCollum and put Patty Mills on the brink. Out here shooting long distance free throws like a game of 21. – 9:35 PM
The top #StateFarmSaturday #NBAAllStar 3-point contest participants in unguarded catch & shoot eFG%:
78% Fred VanVleet
78% Zach Lavine
74% Luke Kennard
73% Desmond Bane
72% Patty Mills
71% CJ McCollum
69% Trae Young
67% Karl-Anthony Towns – 9:19 PM
Who is CJ McCollum’s biggest competition in Saturday’s #NBA three-point contest? The other seven participants are Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, Patty Mills, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, Trae Young – 8:17 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on 3-pt contest:
“I ain’t just showing up to be a smiling face. I’m going to compete. I’m not showing up to Cleveland for anything less. I want to win the All-Star game. I want to win Saturday night. Hell, if I get a chance I’m trying to get that MVP on Sunday” – 2:08 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on his PSA to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, and his message to those that hesitate or refuse to get it. pic.twitter.com/AhYuoxgngt – 12:54 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on why it was important to do a PSA about the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/6f5OXmyXDk – 12:53 PM
Obi Toppin was the top dunker Saturday at NBA All-Star Weekend. The New York Knicks forward went through the legs, tapped the ball off the backboard and finished with a one-handed slam to score a 47 on his final dunk and win the NBA slam dunk contest. “We were talking before the dunk contest and were, like, ‘We want to come out here and do things that people have never seen before,'” Toppin said of conversation with Chuck Millan of Team Flight Brothers, a dunk coach he worked with to prepare for the night. “So those dunks, never been done in a dunk contest. I felt good being out there.” -via ESPN / February 20, 2022
Toppin became the third player in Knicks history to win the contest, following Nate Robinson (2006, ’09, ’10) and Kenny “Sky” Walker (1989). Toppin also won the competition in Cleveland 25 years after a rookie Kobe Bryant won the slam dunk contest in Cleveland, a fact that was not lost on him. “It feels amazing,” he said. “There have been a lot of legends that have won the dunk contest, and for my name to be a part of that is something special. I don’t take it for granted.” -via ESPN / February 20, 2022
Obi Toppin goes through the legs and taps the backboard with the ball to WIN #ATTSlamDunk! 🏆 #NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday -via Twitter / February 20, 2022
