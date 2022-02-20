Stephen Curry booed in Cleveland while promoting new gameshow

Vincent Goodwill: Cleveland booing Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, who are promoting their HBOMax show “About Last Night”. Those feelings must hurt, all time.
Source: Twitter @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If you want to know the significance of Devin Booker being at the main podium for media interviews today, the other five players to do the same Saturday are as follows:
Joel Embiid.
Ja Morant.
LeBron James.
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Stephen Curry.
#Suns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VA1B25H3no – 10:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Pretty much anything DJ Khalid says “they” didn’t think he could do is just the @killakow I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter tweet – 10:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I never thought we’d see a Newlywed style game with 2 Chainz and definitely never thought it would be at NBA All-Star weekend and that it would make Stephen Curry look so small. – 9:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You’re telling me basketball fans would rather watch this Curry family infomercial than a couple of stars playing HORSE? – 9:05 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
what if they swapped this segment with the Batman one. Like they had a CGI Ayesha Curry drop onto the top of The Q and then now they’d have the cast of The Batman doing Gatorade shots for trivia or whatever – 9:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cleveland booing Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, who are promoting their HBOMax show “About Last Night”. Those feelings must hurt, all time – 9:02 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph Curry getting booed in Cleveland while promoting a completely harmless TV show is fantastic pettiness.
Cavs-Warriors really was incredible. – 9:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed to Cleveland with boos during promotion of HBO show. Curry waves to bring it on. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston cheerleader on stage with the Curry’s?
Steph to the Celtics CONFIRMED! – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen and Ayesha Curry stand given a new plug their HBO Max show. Instead, Steph is just getting a bunch of boos from the Cleveland crowd – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Josh Raznick tried his hand at Rock Paper Scissors against Steph Curry.
He tried his hand against Ja Morant. Here is how it went: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:47 PM
Josh Raznick tried his hand at Rock Paper Scissors against Steph Curry.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo corner 3 💦 with Stephen Curry & LeBron James watching on. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6NFFNi5e6P – 1:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three players from each team get assigned to a bigger interview room here at All-Star Game media day.
They are LeBron, Giannis, Curry, Booker Embiid and … Ja Morant. – 10:08 AM
Three players from each team get assigned to a bigger interview room here at All-Star Game media day.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a crafty bounce pass through the lane from Steph Curry, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga capitalized with an explosive reverse dunk. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/17/wat… – 10:00 AM
Law Murray: Stephen Curry getting booed furiously 😭 pic.twitter.com/8ME2MmuCNb -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 20, 2022
