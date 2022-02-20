Teams bracing for potential Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell trade demands

The teams that have a star are feverishly doing everything to keep them happy. The rest are plotting to poach them. Around the league, team executives are already bracing (and/or plotting) for the next disenchanted star to ask out, with speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah.
Source: Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Donovan Mitchell is out of the AS Game due to a non-Covid related illness pic.twitter.com/fzTEhUAsUP – 6:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell announces he is out of the All-Star game with an upper respiratory illness. – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell is out of All-Star Game due to non-COVID illness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/20/don… – 6:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not play in NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/kXDHMImuHR pic.twitter.com/sNgYyTosGq – 6:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All-star game loses one as Utah’s Donovan Mitchell a late scratch with non-COVID illness. – 6:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Donovan Mitchell to miss the All-Star Game with an upper respiratory illness. – 5:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Statement from Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who’ll miss the All-Star Game with a non-Covid respiratory illness pic.twitter.com/y9RqsXGriF – 5:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell announces he is out for tonight’s All-Star game.
“Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related).” – 5:50 PM
Donovan Mitchell announces he is out for tonight’s All-Star game.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell won’t play in tonight’s All-Star game, saying he has a respiratory illness that is non-Covid-related pic.twitter.com/GhSKSLjt8l – 5:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell won’t play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). pic.twitter.com/4YQrqqD74r – 5:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game due to a non-COVID-related illness. pic.twitter.com/IQintLB77G – 5:49 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has an upper respiratory illness and will not play in today’s All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/MIpHbM1Ok9 – 5:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s NBA All-Star game due to an upper respiratory illness. pic.twitter.com/8UwlA8KZEb – 5:49 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Donovan Mitchell announces he will miss tonight’s All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/K47cBmet6W – 5:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is not playing in the All-Star Game tonight pic.twitter.com/A7jUUIjTG7 – 5:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Breaking: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell (Non-Covid illness) will be OUT for tonight’s NBA All-Star game – 5:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game because of a non-COVID illness – 5:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
CJ McCollum still hasn’t spoken with Zion Williamson since joining the Pelicans.
➡️ https://t.co/IGp6Zw7sfW pic.twitter.com/fJEr3jmkpL – 12:10 PM
CJ McCollum still hasn’t spoken with Zion Williamson since joining the Pelicans.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just catching up, Haynes drafted Dame in the NBA 75 all-time draft. That’s pretty funny. – 1:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
2021 @MLB Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso earned a $1 million winner’s prize. Sure a similar prize from some willing sponsor could make the likes of Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon and perhaps other stars think about it. – 11:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The fact that it can even be confidently suggested to put the 3-point contest on last means Ant, Ja and Zion need to do the dunk contest next year – 11:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Man @Zach LaVine and @Aaron Gordon yall messed it up for the rest of us 😂😂 – 10:54 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum said he hasn’t spoken to Zion Williamson since the trade. McCollum praised Zion’s ability to score at the basket and said he looks forward to welcoming Zion when he rejoins the team. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked CJ McCollum about his conversations w/ those close to Zion: “Just continuing to work on my game and continuing to do all I can to help the team. And then when he comes back, I look forward to welcoming him back.” – 10:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
To recap Zion news:
– Sept. 27: Says he’ll be ready for season opener
– Dec. 2: Team says he’s dealing w/ soreness
– Dec. 16: Has injection to promote healing, per team
– Jan. 5: Pelicans say he’s rehabbing away from team
– Feb. 10: Griff says he doesn’t know when Zion returns – 9:28 PM
To recap Zion news:
– Sept. 27: Says he’ll be ready for season opener
– Dec. 2: Team says he’s dealing w/ soreness
– Dec. 16: Has injection to promote healing, per team
– Jan. 5: Pelicans say he’s rehabbing away from team
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum — the president of the NBA Players Association — says he hasn’t spoken directly to teammate Zion Williamson.
McCollum tells TNT broadcast crew, “I know about as much as you do right now. But I’m going to get to the bottom of it.” pic.twitter.com/KXfBBn5tym – 8:08 PM
CJ McCollum — the president of the NBA Players Association — says he hasn’t spoken directly to teammate Zion Williamson.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is known for giving away his sneakers to fans pregame. This is partly practical, but also a callback to when an NBA player made a big difference to a then-teenage Don by throwing some sneakers his way. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:28 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Sort of alarming how the broadcast continues to call Jabari Smith “the future No. 1 overall pick” as if this is a Cade/Zion/KAT/AD year. Jabari could be 1, could just as easily be 2 or 3. – 4:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane win the Clorox Clutch challenge with a time of 39.1. The next closest was 49.7. Haliburton made the first four shots and Bane nailed the dagger Damian Lillard playoff shot. – 10:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Wonder where Luka Doncic’s 49-point game ranks vs New Orleans? Most points scored against the Pelicans franchise in a game:
54 – Damon Stoudamire
53 – Stephen Curry
50 – Damon Lillard, Kobe Bryant
49 – Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic
Wonder where Luka Doncic’s 49-point game ranks vs New Orleans? Most points scored against the Pelicans franchise in a game:
54 – Damon Stoudamire
53 – Stephen Curry
50 – Damon Lillard, Kobe Bryant
49 – Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pelicans tried to trade up for No. 2 pick in 2019 NBA Draft, pair Zion Williamson and Ja Morant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/rep… – 9:14 PM
But an accurate assessment, post-deadline, of Lillard’s commitment to the only team he’s played for over his 10 seasons in the league? For those still wondering, or holding out hope that he wants out of Portland? Especially after the organization completely revamped the roster? That we can provide with 100 percent certainty. Because we asked him for an update. “I’m loyal to what I believe,” Lillard tells Complex Sports. “I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers. But I’ve built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years. I’ve been part of the change here and us being a successful franchise. I know what means something to me in my heart. And that’s winning a championship here.” -via complex.com / February 18, 2022
His future has been up in the air since last offseason when he sounded tired of not getting out of the first round of the playoffs and hinted he wanted to play somewhere he could compete for a title. However, Blazers insiders feel the Lillard is likelier to want to stay one more season now that blazers GM Neil Olshey was let go. -via New York Post / February 14, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz