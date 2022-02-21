Blazers signing Trendon Watford to multi-year contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are signing two-way rookie forward Trendon Watford to a new four-year, $5.8M deal that’ll include two non-guaranteed seasons. Blazers are also waiving guard Dennis Smith Jr., who is out several weeks with an elbow injury.
Trendon Watford @trendonw
MOOOOOD !! RIPCITY WE LOCKED IN ! 🌹🌹💯💯✍🏽✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/OOkUANpHeY – 2:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Portland to sign Trendon Watford to a new 4-year deal
Portland to sign Trendon Watford to a new 4-year deal
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Portland is going to use a chunk of their remaining MLE to sign Trendon Watford to a four-year deal. That’s how they were able to exceed the two-year minimum deal threshold. – 12:42 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Not a fan of Hinkie Deals for undrafted guys and second rounders. But I’m happy that Trendon Watford is getting a little security and a longer look in the league. He has shown he belongs. – 12:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers are guaranteeing the contract of guard Dennis Smith Jr., for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 7, 2022