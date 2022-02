Donovan Mitchell: 'I'm focused on my team'

“I’m at a point now where it’s the NBA, this is what it is,” Mitchell said. “People are going to write things. If I have to respond every five minutes to a story, then I’m taking away from my teammates, and I’m taking away from my happiness. I love this team, and we want to find a way to win as a group. I’m focused on my team. As long as my teammates and my coaches know my intentions, then that’s what it is. But I’m not going to allow articles to deter me from my main goal. I love this group. So, let’s find a way to do it.”Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic