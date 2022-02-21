Donovan Mitchell: 'I'm focused on my team'

“I’m at a point now where it’s the NBA, this is what it is,” Mitchell said. “People are going to write things. If I have to respond every five minutes to a story, then I’m taking away from my teammates, and I’m taking away from my happiness. I love this team, and we want to find a way to win as a group. I’m focused on my team. As long as my teammates and my coaches know my intentions, then that’s what it is. But I’m not going to allow articles to deter me from my main goal. I love this group. So, let’s find a way to do it.”
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
A conversation with Donovan Mitchell. In this story, he talks about his burden of carrying the Jazz with Rudy Gobert.
The injury scare of his life
How much January affected him
His burden in the lockerroom as a leader
Please read, here – theathletic.com/3140120/2022/0… – 12:43 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Team LeBron able to overcome the absence of Donovan Mitchell and get the win – 10:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mitchell was announced with the rest of the lineup. “Selected but unable to attend, three time all Star Donovan Mitchell.” – 8:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Donovan Mitchell is out of the AS Game due to a non-Covid related illness pic.twitter.com/fzTEhUAsUP – 6:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell announces he is out of the All-Star game with an upper respiratory illness. – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell is out of All-Star Game due to non-COVID illness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/20/don… – 6:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not play in NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/kXDHMImuHR pic.twitter.com/sNgYyTosGq – 6:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All-star game loses one as Utah’s Donovan Mitchell a late scratch with non-COVID illness. – 6:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Donovan Mitchell to miss the All-Star Game with an upper respiratory illness. – 5:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Statement from Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who’ll miss the All-Star Game with a non-Covid respiratory illness pic.twitter.com/y9RqsXGriF – 5:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell announces he is out for tonight’s All-Star game.
“Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related).” – 5:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell won’t play in tonight’s All-Star game, saying he has a respiratory illness that is non-Covid-related pic.twitter.com/GhSKSLjt8l – 5:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell won’t play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). pic.twitter.com/4YQrqqD74r – 5:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game due to a non-COVID-related illness. pic.twitter.com/IQintLB77G – 5:49 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has an upper respiratory illness and will not play in today’s All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/MIpHbM1Ok9 – 5:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s NBA All-Star game due to an upper respiratory illness. pic.twitter.com/8UwlA8KZEb – 5:49 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Donovan Mitchell announces he will miss tonight’s All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/K47cBmet6W – 5:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is not playing in the All-Star Game tonight pic.twitter.com/A7jUUIjTG7 – 5:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Breaking: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell (Non-Covid illness) will be OUT for tonight’s NBA All-Star game – 5:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game because of a non-COVID illness – 5:47 PM
The teams that have a star are feverishly doing everything to keep them happy. The rest are plotting to poach them. Around the league, team executives are already bracing (and/or plotting) for the next disenchanted star to ask out, with speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah. -via Sports Illustrated / February 20, 2022
“I think I’ve reached a point where you’re happy with yourself, first off,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I’ve seen it. I’m not too stressed about it. I’m not thinking about it. Because for me, it’s about how we can win. “There’s going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don’t say something because that’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always been someone that’s like, ‘OK, they’re saying stuff. Let’s go ahead and lock in.’ I haven’t really thought too much about it. I’m happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022
Howard Beck on Jazz: I think they’re in trouble. I think they’re in trouble because this this thing has run its course and we know there are some tensions that are in that locker room. And I’ve been told recently that they might be a little worse than we’ve even been led to believe. And so if this doesn’t end well, this postseason and there’s no reason to think that it will… (…) Those Donovan Mitchell ‘wants out’ rumors are going to be starting like as soon as the season is over. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2022