Goran Dragic to Nets

Shams Charania: Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic signing with #Nets in Steve Nash reunion #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/21/gor… via @nypostsports – 3:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As expected, no Goran Dragic-Heat reunion this season. Dragic will sign with the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Why he isn’t returning to the Heat this season, but it shouldn’t be ruled out next season – 2:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Miami Heat star Goran Dragic agrees to terms with Eastern Conference rival. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A look at why this might or might not work out for all parties involved. – 2:20 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’re looking at a very deep team if the Nets can get these guys on the floor together…
KD
Kyrie (p/t)
Ben Simmons
Joe Harris (?)
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas
Nic Claxton – 2:14 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sean Marks completely revamped this Nets team since the deadline.
Added: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Michael Dugat @mdug
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Michael Dugat @mdug
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m VERY curious to see who the Nets waive to bring in Goran Dragic.
There is no easy cut to make. It’s either a rotation guy, semi-rotation guy or you take dead money on the books next year.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic’s agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic’s deal will be for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2022
Word is Dragic was determined to spend at least a week evaluating the teams chasing him the hardest (Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Chicago, Golden State and the LA Clippers) and one source close to the process described as him as “really open-minded” to the pitches he’s getting. The Bucks notably have a significant backcourt role to offer, on top of their proven championship stock, while the Nets have Coach Steve Nash, who mentored Dragic in Phoenix when the Slovenian broke into the NBA, entrenched as their lead recruiter. League sources say Nash registered key aspects of the Nets’ bid to Dragic on Friday as Brooklyn also maintains hope that Kyrie Irving will be more available for the stretch run if the vaccine mandate that has ruled him out of home games all season is finally lifted in New York City. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 20, 2022