Michael Jordan, LeBron James share moment at NBA 75 Ceremony

Pettit, the NBA’s first MVP, looked forward to the festivities, which included a chance to catch up with some players he played against. “It’s a great honor. I’m very appreciative of the fact that I am included,” Petit said. “Anybody who says it isn’t nice to be included is lying. It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my family. It reminds me that I was pretty good after all.” -via USA Today Sports / February 21, 2022