Nets waiving Jevon Carter

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic’s agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic’s deal will be for the rest of the season.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sean Marks completely revamped this Nets team since the deadline.
Added: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic
Lost: James Harden, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter – 1:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets will take on the following dead money for Jevon Carter (assuming he clears waivers):
21-22: $3,650,000
22-23: $3,925,000
Not a massive amount, considering Brooklyn is a title contender and tax team for as long as KD is there. – 1:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic’s agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic’s deal will be for the rest of the season. – 1:02 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
If it’s Jevon Carter released I’m not sure you can expect to find anyone better that’s available. George’s health becomes even more important now – 12:55 PM
Shams Charania: Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 21, 2022
Word is Dragic was determined to spend at least a week evaluating the teams chasing him the hardest (Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Chicago, Golden State and the LA Clippers) and one source close to the process described as him as “really open-minded” to the pitches he’s getting. The Bucks notably have a significant backcourt role to offer, on top of their proven championship stock, while the Nets have Coach Steve Nash, who mentored Dragic in Phoenix when the Slovenian broke into the NBA, entrenched as their lead recruiter. League sources say Nash registered key aspects of the Nets’ bid to Dragic on Friday as Brooklyn also maintains hope that Kyrie Irving will be more available for the stretch run if the vaccine mandate that has ruled him out of home games all season is finally lifted in New York City. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 20, 2022