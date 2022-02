Stephen Curry wins All-Star Game MVP

Stephen Curry put on a shooting clinic all evening, hitting 16 3-pointers and scoring 50 points, while LeBron James hit an absurd, one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant 163-160. On a night when the NBA honored its 75 greatest players, two of them — Curry and James — put on displays worthy of the occasion. “Yeah, I told him on the court after the game it was kind of a perfect ending,” said Curry, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. “I was chasing that extra two or three points. I think DeMar [DeRozan] hit a big shot, and then [James] came out and hit the game winner. “It was kind of a perfect ending. Obviously, I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way . “It’s right on the nose of how it should go.”Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN