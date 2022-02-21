Stephen Curry wins All-Star Game MVP

Stephen Curry put on a shooting clinic all evening, hitting 16 3-pointers and scoring 50 points, while LeBron James hit an absurd, one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant 163-160. On a night when the NBA honored its 75 greatest players, two of them — Curry and James — put on displays worthy of the occasion. “Yeah, I told him on the court after the game it was kind of a perfect ending,” said Curry, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. “I was chasing that extra two or three points. I think DeMar [DeRozan] hit a big shot, and then [James] came out and hit the game winner. “It was kind of a perfect ending. Obviously, I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game winner. All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty — can’t really draw it up any other way. “It’s right on the nose of how it should go.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
On a night Stephen Curry made 16 3-pointers on his way to his first All-Star MVP award: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:28 AM
Dazzled by greats, Stephen Curry shines to win All-Star MVP in Cleveland nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/21/daz… – 2:10 AM
Rudy Gobert shows off flashy spin move, but Stephen Curry steals the show in NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/43n8rp14F8 pic.twitter.com/2V2mLXX57x – 1:05 AM
Stephen Curry hit a record 16 3-pointers in a 50-point night. LeBron James hit the game-winning shot in another All-Star win.
Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron.
“It’s right on the nose of how it should go,” Curry said.
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Team LeBron beats Team Durant in All-Star Game despite Stephen Curry’s shooting clinic ift.tt/HqBZNTc – 12:19 AM
Stephen Curry: “The ceremony and everything from this past four or five hours, it’s just been a memorable experience. … Pretty perfect, if you ask me.” – 12:10 AM
Steph Curry on turning a hostile Cleveland crowd into Curry fans: pic.twitter.com/yhQzDzzqF9 – 12:09 AM
Stephen Curry on winning his first All-Star MVP award: “It was definitely something I wanted to experience. Once I kind of knew I was feeling it, I kind of knew I wanted to ride that wave.” – 12:08 AM
Steph Curry with the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.
He said he enjoyed being booed by the Cleveland crowd.
“It takes some energy to boo, so you got to care a lot to do that.” pic.twitter.com/AHnrBVoBLx – 12:03 AM
Steph Curry with the new Kobe Bryant Trophy pic.twitter.com/ijdc524gfr – 12:02 AM
Stephen Curry received 11 of the 12 votes for MVP. LeBron James received the other one, a third fan vote. – 12:00 AM
Story: Stephen Curry shines brightest & wins over booing Cleveland crowd w/ record shooting night to cap historic NBA All-Star Game @PostSports https://t.co/yg7sPfgLSv pic.twitter.com/cOFLEpo82S – 11:36 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry earns 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP, demolishes record for most 3-pointers in single game
Monty Williams talks Steph Curry MVP night, Lebron’s final shot, cheering for Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injury. #Suns #NBAAllStar break. pic.twitter.com/Kxs9xnALmK – 11:25 PM
Stephen Curry wins the NBA’s new Kobe Bryant Trophy for the All-Star Game MVP, featuring an 8-sided base and 4 levels of 2, 7, 9 & 11 inches in height — a nod to the 2002, 2007, 2009 & 2011 years in which Kobe won his record-tying 4 All-Star MVPs. pic.twitter.com/FlLO7UFtev – 11:13 PM
Your #KiaAllStarMVP…Steph Curry!
Steph Curry wins MVP. Total class -love the man.. just a special, special person @StephenCurry Philippians 4:13 ! – 11:05 PM
It is objectively funny that Cleveland has been booing Steph Curry all weekend and he just went ahead and dropped 50 in the All-Star Game – 11:04 PM
Curry collects the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. It’s the first game with the hardware named after the Lakers icon. – 11:02 PM
Steph Curry wins All-Star MVP. The Cleveland cheers drowned out the Cleveland boos pic.twitter.com/MAmDfKV4FQ – 11:02 PM
MVP Steph Curry (50pts) sets ’em up, LBJ knocks ’em down; James drills game-winning fadeaway for Team LeBron, which takes the 163-160 win; Curry, 16-27 3ptFG, Giannis, 30pts, 12reb.
Darius Garland: 13pts, 5-12FG, 3-7 3ptFG, 3asst, 2stl
Steph Curry scores 50, wins MVP, LeBron hits game-winner. Just two kids from Akron #NBAAllStar – 11:02 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry finally gets cheers in Cleveland after winning MVP honors for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game after scoring 50 points. The trophy is named after the late great Kobe Bryant. – 11:01 PM
First time that Stephen Curry has won the All-Star Game MVP.
Congrats to Steph Curry for finally getting his MVP trophy in after a win in Cleveland. – 11:01 PM
Stephen Curry wins the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. First time with the new Kobe trophy. – 11:01 PM
2022 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award: Stephen Curry. 50 points, new record 16 three-pointers. – 11:00 PM
The Elam Ending worked again. Great show from Stephen Curry, finish by LeBron James, wins for Team LeBron and the two natives of Akron. – 10:59 PM
Akron’s Finest deliver in incredible style. Curry drops a 50-piece. LeBron hits the game winner in Cleveland. What more could you ask for? – 10:57 PM
Steph Curry tonight:
50 PTS
17-30 FG
16-27 3P
Why does Stephen Curry reeeally wants this MVP award? Because it has Kobe’s name on it – 10:56 PM
Fitting finish in Cleveland. Jarrett Allen has a couple big plays, then LeBron James hits the game-winner for his team. Luka Doncic wins again. Steph Curry finishes with 50 as Team LeBron wins 163-160. – 10:55 PM
Helluva game-winner.
Curry going supernova.
LeBron winner.
Giannis giving a crap.
Ja alley-oops.
Elam Ending ftw, again, after LeBron’s game-winner.
And Joel Embiid about to become the answer to this trivia question: “Which NBA player dropped 36 and 10 in the All-Star game and was NOT the game’s MVP?”
But Curry went nuclear for 50 points. – 10:54 PM
Fair to say Steph Curry, who finished with 50 points and 16 made 3-pointers, is your All-Star Game MVP. Now, all that’s left is for him to win a Finals MVP. In June, perhaps? – 10:54 PM
Curry. 50 Piece. 🤭
25 years ago, in the 1997 All-Star game, 50 treys were launched, 21 made. MVP Glen Rice was 4-7. M.J. was 0-0. After three quarters tonight, the two teams were 43-99. Curry currently is 16-23. – 10:48 PM
Luka’s night may be done with eight points, three assists and a rebound in 25 points. Like everybody else, he knew this was Steph Curry’s night. – 10:48 PM
Zach LaVine is back in early in fourth quarter and guarding Steph Curry – 10:45 PM
On his way to putting on a ridiculous shooting display, Steph Curry shattered the record for most made 3-pointers in a single NBA All-Star Game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/20/war… – 10:44 PM
LeBron sees that Curry can’t miss. So, LeBron jacks up two threes. – 10:44 PM
Stephen Curry goes ballistic in 2022 NBA All-Star Game, demolishes record for most 3-pointers in single game
Curry is four points away from the All-Star record of 52 points, set by Anthony Davis in 2017 – 10:42 PM
I was thrilled to hear the boos directed at Steph in the hope that this would be the response. Just real king stuff from Curry. – 10:40 PM
By my count, only two players have won NBA MVP in a loss: Julius Irving in 1977 and Magic Johnson in 1990. Curry, at 45 points and 15 3s, is probably going to win it tonight, but his team trails by a point. – 10:40 PM
If you are wondering, Anthony Davis in 2017 scored 52 points, which is the All-Star record. Curry has 45 going into the fourth. I’m thinking that part of the All-Star record book will need updating in less than an hour. – 10:39 PM
Embiid’s All Star MVP odds are probably pretty low with Curry going bananas, but having an outside chance as a big man after three quarters is a pretty huge win in this era – 10:38 PM
Now watch Curry get on social tomorrow and start with the line “About last night …” – 10:38 PM
One quarter left in Cleveland. Team Durant leads Team LeBron, 139, 138. Q4 is untimed. Durant needs 24 points to win, LeBron needs 25. Curry has 45 points. Buckle up – 10:37 PM
“Can somebody tell me what the record is for most points?” Steph Curry is making history tonight. pic.twitter.com/zfSTIdhB1T – 10:36 PM
Steph Curry is the best shooter I’ve ever seen, but Drazen Petrovic, who is just a hair behind him in 4th place all-time 3-pt% was special, too. His practice routine was like nothing I’ve ever seen. (1/2) – 10:32 PM
At the risk of sounding like D*ar*en Rov*l*, great timing for CarMax on that ad with Curry – 10:32 PM
This is extremely fun to watch. Less spreading the shots around so everyone can score and more Steph Curry scoring 100 – 10:32 PM
In case you’re wondering, the NBA All-Star Game scoring record is 52 points by Anthony Davis in 2017. Stephen Curry currently has 45. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/FXPXgb7yqm – 10:30 PM
Steph Curry 15-for-21 from 3 (All-Star Game record) for 45 points 🔥🔥🔥 – 10:30 PM
Is there anything better in sports, or hell in life, than Curry on a heater? – 10:29 PM
Stephen Curry has made more 3s (15) than any player in any NBA game, ever. The NBA All-Star scoring record (52 — Anthony Davis, 2017) is in serious danger. Steph has 45. – 10:28 PM
Stephen Curry now has 14 3-pointers in this game. His fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, has the NBA record with the same number. – 10:27 PM
Steph Curry on latest All-Star nod:“I want to play better & be a little bit more efficient. But everything else in terms of the game and the impact, I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do.” How can you play better? Steph:”I should say just shoot better.” on.nba.com/3LDtQ9D – 10:27 PM
Stephen Curry now with the second-best scoring mark in All-Star Game history. – 10:26 PM
Stephen Curry not even watching these. Greatest to ever shoot the 3. pic.twitter.com/9vYrasIiWm – 10:26 PM
Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry has an All-Star Game record with 13 three-pointers and an All-Star Game career-high 39 points. The previous record was nine threes by Paul George in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Exw6eCpXF3 – 10:25 PM
Steph Curry in the #NBAAllStar game after getting booed all weekend pic.twitter.com/Uu8eegPXvr – 10:24 PM
Steph Curry is so ridiculous. This is my last game as a Warriors beat writer, and it feels so fitting. Written so many game stories about his greatness. Tonight will be no different. – 10:23 PM
Every shot should be a Steph Curry 3 or a Ja.Morant dunk, simple as that – 10:21 PM
Well, that was a rather insane Curry flurry there.
He’s got 13 3s and 39 points; single all-star game record used to be 9 3s – 10:20 PM
Curry from Akron! 😳
The Steph Curry Show: He’s up to 13 3s, 39 points in 21 minutes with 5:33 left in third quarter and distances getting more outrageous with each one. #NBAAllStar – 10:19 PM
That was five straight three-pointers for Warriors’ Stephen Curry in 2:08 of game time. – 10:18 PM
I looked down and Embiid was the leading scorer with 27 and then all of a sudden Curry scored 12 points lol – 10:17 PM
Stephen Curry has blown right past the #NBAAllStar record of nine 3-pointers and might double it. He’s got 13 in the third quarter. – 10:17 PM
I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever get bored of watching Stephen Curry shoot. – 10:17 PM
Steph Curry just set an NBA All-Star Game record for three pointers, making his 10th. The previous record was held by Paul George (nine) in 2016.
Curry has 39 points in 20 minutes, going 13-for-18 from beyond the arc. – 10:17 PM
Steph Curry has 12 3-pointers in 20 damn minutes. #NBAAIIStar – 10:16 PM
Stephen Curry is ridiculous. He has 13 threes in 20 minutes. – 10:16 PM
The saltiness has gone away. Cleveland fans now cheering for Steph Curry after his flurry of 3’s – 10:16 PM
Steph Curry is the first player ever with 10+ threes in a All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/rR8YQ0Mr2i – 10:16 PM
Steph Curry running away with this All-Star MVP award all while Devin Booker has been on the bench, I’m sick – 10:16 PM
Stephen Curry set the NBA All-Star record for 3s in a game (10) and we have a ton of game left. – 10:15 PM
And just like that, Curry has the All-Star 3-pointers record. We’re less than four minutes into the third quarter. – 10:15 PM
Stephen Curry just broke the All-Star single-game record for most 3s. – 10:15 PM
Stephen Curry now has the all-time All-Star Game 3-point record with 10 after making that one-legged triple from the top of the key. – 10:15 PM
Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry has set a new NBA All-Star Game record with his 10th three-pointer, breaking the previous record held by Paul George (9 in 2016). – 10:15 PM
Curry raising money for Cleveland schools while trolling Cleveland is legendary stuff – 9:58 PM
Stephen Curry sets All-Star quarter and half 3-point records, nears game record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/20/ste… – 9:48 PM
At halftime, Steph Curry, who was born in Akron, leads all scorers with 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting. His team captain, LeBron James, who obviously was also born in Akron, has 13 points, four assists and two steals. – 9:23 PM
With a record-setting eight 3-pointers in the first half of tonight’s All-Star Game, the “other” kid born in Akron playing in this game – Stephen Curry – is in early pole position to win his first-ever All-Star Game MVP award. Team Durant leads 94-93 at half. – 9:23 PM
The heavily booed Stephen Curry has 24 points and eight 3-pointers for Team LeBron in Cleveland at halftime of the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/GS3nvu4zOz – 9:22 PM
Halftime in Cleveland. Team Durant 94, Team LeBron 93. The Durants get $100K for the Food Bank by winning Q2. Curry detonating with 24 points on 8 3s. Joel Embiid with 17 points and Devin Booker 16 points off the bench for Durant. Up next, the 75 greatest. – 9:22 PM
The NBA All-Star Game record for three-pointers is 9 by Paul George in 2016.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has 8 at halftime. – 9:21 PM
Curry is so hot at #NBAAllStar that the Cleveland crowd can’t even boo him anymore. Starting to hear the usual oohs and aahs that he produces. – 9:20 PM
Embiid with heat-check 3 after burying two in a row. He’s up to 17 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. In the MVP running with Curry (21 points). – 9:19 PM
In case you were bored, just another kid from Akron, Steph Curry, has 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3s) in 12 minutes. LeBron 11p (5-9, 1-4), 5a in 12 minutes – 9:16 PM
An All-Star Game MVP is one of the only things missing from Steph Curry’s resume. Still early, but he could rectify that tonight. – 9:14 PM
The two Akron-born players, and All-Star teammates, are vying for MVP. Steph Curry has scored 12 of his 18 points in Q2; LeBron 11 points and 5 assists. hmm… – 9:13 PM
I mean, we all knew the guy born in Akron was going to put on a show tonight, right? Yes, that’s right. I’m talking about Stephen Curry. – 9:12 PM
Stephen Curry really just Rock and Roll Hall of Famed in the corner 🎸 – 9:11 PM
Team LeBron and Team Durant have both sprung traps tonight. One on Devin Booker. One on Stephen Curry. Is this the playoffs? – 9:08 PM
LeBron James needs one more 3-pointer to become the NBA All-Star Game’s leader in made 3s. He’s tied with sidelined James Harden at 39. Steph Curry has 33. #NBAllStar – 8:54 PM
#TeamLeBron 23 #TeamDurant 18.
Curry 6. Embiid 7.
Booker and Paul haven’t played yet.
#Suns #NBAAllStar – 8:39 PM
Cleveland fans are going to cheer for Team LeBron to win. But they’re going to boo Steph Curry when he’s trying to help Team LeBron win. Love the riddle on that one – 8:30 PM
Steph Curry is here for the Cleveland boos pic.twitter.com/RTPN69SCTm – 8:28 PM
Cleveland fans still don’t like Stephen Curry. Watch — and listen to — this. pic.twitter.com/C1Al7ObMqB – 8:19 PM
Respect to the Cleveland fans at tonight’s All-Star Game for lustily booing Stephen Curry as he is introduced from Team LeBron. Of course, James – who told @Jason Lloyd Saturday he hasn’t closed the door on a third stint w/the Cavs – got thunderous applause. – 8:16 PM
Doesn’t matter if you’re playing for Team LeBron. Steph Curry and James Harden both soundly booed. #NBAAllStar – 8:15 PM
LeBron James, Stephen Curry & Giannis Antetokounmpo cracking up back stage during NBA All-Star Game introductions pic.twitter.com/SQZ74lAcFh – 8:13 PM
Giannis blames Curry for dud Dunk Contest, “You changed the game” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/20/gia… – 12:20 PM
Stephen Curry plans to raise money for the Cleveland Metro School District through his #NBAAllStar stats:
• $1,000 for every point
• $3,000 for every 3-pointer
• $10,000 if he wins ASG MVP
Curry Brand is also providing @PositiveCoachUS training to every CMSD hoop coach. pic.twitter.com/05CMQhJjGL – 11:30 AM
Saturday’s NBA All-Star festivities included the inaugural HBCU Classic, between Howard and Morgan State, continuing the effort of the league & stars like Chris Paul and Stephen Curry to shed light on and bring investment to HBCUs. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BzCTUk – 9:00 AM
His team needed one basket to win, and James spun back and shot a high-arcing fadeaway over a double team that arrived just a second late. The ball went through the basket, the crowd, including his closest friends, washed totally over in another signature sequence. Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 163-160 Sunday in Cleveland, James authoring the flawless final sentences of an All-Star weekend that he unsurprisingly dominated. -via Los Angeles Times / February 21, 2022
The Kobe Bryant Trophy, presented to the game’s most valuable player, left with Stephen Curry. He made a record 16 threes, obliterating Paul George’s previous record of nine. And his 50 points were two shy of Anthony Davis’ All-Star record. But the final moment, the ball in James’ hand, was too perfect — the most important people in his life, from his family to his closest friends in the building. “I could not have dreamed of that moment any better,” James said. -via Los Angeles Times / February 21, 2022
He stared at the banner he won with the Cavaliers that hangs in their building’s rafters while he was introduced as an All-Star for the 18th time. And as the crowd’s roars only grew stronger, James looked to the sky and howled. With a massive smile, he said, “Let’s go.” It was as happy as he’s looked all year. “How much more can a man ask for really when you have an opportunity to live this moment with everybody that has seen you come up?” James said with a relaxed smile. -via Los Angeles Times / February 21, 2022
