76ers signing Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-day contract

John Clark: Source tells me Sixers will be signing free agent 7 foot center Willie Cauley Stein on 10 day contract He played 18 games with the Mavericks this season and was waived January 15
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I now officially have an excuse to repost @Connor Letourneau’s terrific profile of Willie Cauley-Stein sfchronicle.com/warriors/artic… – 6:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers to sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-day contract in attempt add depth at center inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A source confirms the report by @JClarkNBCS that Willie Cauley-Stein will sign a 10-day deal. Here’s a quick newser. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/22/rep… via @SixersWire – 5:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
As @JClarkNBCS first reported, Sixers will sign Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day deal, team sources confirm.
Interesting mix of big guys now that includes the Pauls, Reed and Millsap. Cauley-Stein hasn’t played since Nov. 27. An impressive athlete dating back to his UK days. – 5:09 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers plan to sign veteran Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-Day deal, a source confirms @JClarkNBCS report. – 4:45 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Source confirms that the Sixers will sign Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract. Believe @JClarkNBCS had it first. – 4:42 PM
More on this storyline
Brad Townsend: Nico Harrison says the conversation with Cauley-Stein was difficult, but that the Mavs will continue to support him through his personal situation. He adds that in the end, franchise had to do what’s best for the franchise. -via Twitter @townbrad / January 15, 2022
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have signed Marquese Chriss to a multi-year contract. In an additional move, Dallas has requested waivers on center Willie Cauley-Stein. -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 15, 2022
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a new two-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chriss has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks, impressing the team with his energy. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 15, 2022