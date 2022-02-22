Jevon Carter to Milwaukee

Adrian Wojnarowski: Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Carter will clear waivers on Wednesday after Brooklyn released him to sign Goran Dragic.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks to sign Jevon Carter
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sean Marks completely revamped this Nets team since the deadline.
Added: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic
Lost: James Harden, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter – 1:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets will take on the following dead money for Jevon Carter (assuming he clears waivers):
21-22: $3,650,000
22-23: $3,925,000
Not a massive amount, considering Brooklyn is a title contender and tax team for as long as KD is there. – 1:04 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic’s agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic’s deal will be for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2022