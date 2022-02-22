JJ Redick: Zion Williamson a detached teammate

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In hindsight, we probably should have made a bigger deal out of Coach K saying Zion wasn’t in the “playing shape or the mental shape to play” to even play at Summer League. forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Admit it, you’re not the least bit surprised by JJ Redick’s words today.
However, either Williamson’s behavior gets rectified asap (Zion/his camp get with program) or toxicity gets removed from New Orleans.
Should be zero tolerance on a team whose culture is finally blossoming. – 12:23 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans should not be let off the hook.
David Griffin did not optimize the relationship. Hiring Stan Van Gundy was a catastrophically bad mistake that poisoned the Pelicans’ culture last year.
But, Zion is absolutely at fault here as well.
It’s a bad situation. – 12:03 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
JJ Redick is a Duke guy, a CAA guy and someone with a personal grudge against David Griffin.
For him to light Zion up as a bad teammate and not invested in the franchise or his career, is the most damning condemnation I can think of, short of a current teammate doing it. – 11:51 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion could quiet this all down by doing easy little things. He might be faking it/lying when he does that. But it quiets everything.
But sometimes silence is an answer – 11:48 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It’s stupefying, considering all of the noise and conjecture floating around about Zion, that he’s continuing on the path of complete silence.
Even a coordinated leak from his camp would counteract a lot of this.
Instead, there’s just nothing. A void. – 6:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA teams eying Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell as next stars to push for trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/21/rep… – 6:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Going from the face of the Pelicans franchise to not even being listed on the latest season ticket brochure, that’s some downward spiral for Zion Williamson.
Biggest shame is it feels like a lot of negativity could have been avoided by matters simply being handled differently. pic.twitter.com/oFicIRLoK9 – 4:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Given the way things have gone, a lot of it out of their hands, it’s probably the right move to not mention Zion in that ticket renewal opening paragraph. If the Pels did the backlash would be just as bad. – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 There is a pattern with Zion Williamson
🏀 Why not talking to CJ McCollum is a big deal
🏀 What is going on with Zion’s camp?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Wi2aJOfeTO – 3:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I get it from the Pelicans perspective.
They’ve pushed Zion as the marquee attraction for 3 years and he’s played in 14 home games that weren’t seriously limited by COVID restrictions.
I’m certain they’re tired of being accused of false advertising. And it makes sense. – 3:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 There is a pattern with Zion Williamson
🏀 Why not talking to CJ McCollum is a big deal
🏀 What is going on with Zion’s camp?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/LNfejyo9Z9 – 12:59 PM
