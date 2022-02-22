Malik Fitts, Kelan Martin joining Celtics with 10-day contracts

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fitts spent time with Jazz this season; Martin played in 27 games for Pacers.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A first look at Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts a pair of forwards the Celtics are reportedly bringing aboard on 10-day contracts masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Small forward Malik Fitts has re-joined the Agua Caliente Clippers, a source tells @TheAthletic.
Fitts spent the first part of this season on a two-way with the Utah Jazz before being waived last month. Was with Clippers in 2020 camp, G League bubble, 10-day, and summer league. – 10:29 AM
Scott Agness: Pacers have waived forward Kelan Martin ahead of his contract becoming guaranteed, the team announced. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 6, 2022
Bobby Marks: Indiana announced that they have waived Kelan Martin. His $1.7M salary was set to become fully guaranteed on Jan. 7- 5PM. $801,900 cap hit and Indiana is now $2.3M below the luxury tax. The Pacers now have an open roster spot available. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 6, 2022