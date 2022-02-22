Nuggets re-signing DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract

Shams Charania: Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Can confirm the earlier reports the Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. Sounds like the deal will be done Friday, per league source. – 6:20 PM
Can confirm the earlier reports the Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season. Sounds like the deal will be done Friday, per league source. – 6:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins coming off his couch to reunite with Michael Malone and solidify Denver’s bench has been an awesome story. This team will need his toughness/physicality in the playoffs. Nuggets are 8-0 with Cousins in the lineup — easy call to sign him for the rest of the year. – 5:04 PM
DeMarcus Cousins coming off his couch to reunite with Michael Malone and solidify Denver’s bench has been an awesome story. This team will need his toughness/physicality in the playoffs. Nuggets are 8-0 with Cousins in the lineup — easy call to sign him for the rest of the year. – 5:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone. – 4:51 PM
Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone. – 4:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets signed DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract back on Feb 10.
Today is Feb 22. Cousins is NOT on the roster at the moment.
The Nuggets will likely hold practice tomorrow before traveling to Sacramento, and I’d expect to hear something in the next two days on Boogie. – 4:48 PM
The Nuggets signed DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract back on Feb 10.
Today is Feb 22. Cousins is NOT on the roster at the moment.
The Nuggets will likely hold practice tomorrow before traveling to Sacramento, and I’d expect to hear something in the next two days on Boogie. – 4:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Another Lineup data tweet, via CTG:
JaMychal Green at the 4
-181 possessions w/Nikola Jokić: +12.7 points per 100
-78 possessions w/DeMarcus Cousins: -1.9 points per 100, still decent!
JaMychal Green at the 5
-1,030 possessions w/o Jokić or Cousins: -15.9 points per 100 – 3:56 PM
Another Lineup data tweet, via CTG:
JaMychal Green at the 4
-181 possessions w/Nikola Jokić: +12.7 points per 100
-78 possessions w/DeMarcus Cousins: -1.9 points per 100, still decent!
JaMychal Green at the 5
-1,030 possessions w/o Jokić or Cousins: -15.9 points per 100 – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
DeMarcus Cousins’ 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today.
This was Cousins’ second 10-Day with the Nuggets. If Denver wants to keep Cousins, they’ll need to sign him for the rest of the season. – 10:33 AM
DeMarcus Cousins’ 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today.
This was Cousins’ second 10-Day with the Nuggets. If Denver wants to keep Cousins, they’ll need to sign him for the rest of the season. – 10:33 AM
More on this storyline
Mike Singer: Confirming this. Plan is for #Nuggets to sign Cousins for the rest of the season on Friday, per league source. -via Twitter @msinger / February 22, 2022
The Denver Nuggets have signed center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022
Jordan Schultz: Source: #Nuggets are signing DeMarcus Cousins to his third 10-day contract. HC Michael Malone gets his wish. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / February 10, 2022