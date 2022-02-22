Sean Marks: We've had our eyes on Ben Simmons for a long time

Nets Daily: Marks on Ben Simmons “we’ve had our eyes on him for a long time, truth be told.”! “Don’t know if he’s a 1, a 4, or a 5, but I do know that he’s a hell of a basketball player.”
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Joel Embiid couldn’t help himself from sending another parting shot directed at Ben Simmons
sportscasting.com/joel-embiid-bl… – 7:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says the Brooklyn Crew who was at MSG helped spark their 28 point comeback. Admitted MSG is an intimidating place. – 6:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says the times that he thinks Kevin Durant seems happiest are when he’s giving back and helping a young player like Cam Thomas develop. – 6:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks on expectations when the team is fully healthy: “Championship. That’s it. I would be doing 17 players and another 60 staff members a massive disservice if I said anything other than that because that’s what we’re all here for.” pic.twitter.com/dnCRjDTflC – 6:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on what his expectations for the #Nets are this year: “Championship. That’s it.” #NBA – 6:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We’ve gotten see how they respond, to [practice] days like today… It’s probably gonna he tough to be honest to be playing in the next 3 or 4 days, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”
– Nets GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons respective timetables to return – 6:22 PM
“We’ve gotten see how they respond, to [practice] days like today… It’s probably gonna he tough to be honest to be playing in the next 3 or 4 days, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on optimism of seeing Kyrie Irving playing home games this season: “I have to be optimistic, like everyone here.” FWIW, Chicago is dropping their mask and vaccine mandates at the end of the month. #nets #nba – 6:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on seeing KD & Simmons on the floor together: “It’s probably going to be tough playing in the next three or four days,” but adds “I’m not going to bet against it.” #Nets – 6:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons look good in their individual workouts. Says it would be tough to project them back in the next 3 or 4 days but he likes their trajectory. Adds he’s optimistic Kyrie Irving would be eligible for home games in the future too. – 6:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks seems to indicate that he doesn’t expect Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons to play “in the next three to four days.” Would put them both out through the Milwaukee game, but Marks adds they’ll see how their bodies respond after practice the next two days. – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says “it’s probably gonna be tough” for Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons to play “in the next 3 or 4 days,” which makes them unlikely for Thursday against the Celtics or Saturday in Milwaukee against the Bucks. – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on the Nets’ Goran Dragic acquisition: “I have to give full credit to Steve (Nash) on this one.. It was really intriguing for me to see the relationship Goran and Steve have with one another.” – 6:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks notes how much the respect Goran Dragic has for Steve Nash was key in recruiting the guard over the weekend in Miami. #Nets – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks, speaking to season ticket holders said he met with Goran Dragic in Miami over the weekend with Steve Nash. Credits Nash for the recruiting effort. – 6:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “I don’t know if he’s a 1, a 4, or a 5. But I do know that he’s a hell of a basketball player.” #Nets #NBA – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks talking to #Nets season ticketholders. About Ben Simmons: “We’ve had our eyes on him for quite some time.” #NBA – 6:09 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“I did a lot of chasing around trying to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again. It was tough. I didn’t care anymore.”
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons, James Harden, and the MVP race. Catch our convo on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/cI2dXv6QIn – 1:04 PM
“I did a lot of chasing around trying to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again. It was tough. I didn’t care anymore.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Was Ben Simmons unhappy not being alpha in 76ers locker room? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/22/was… – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons “weeks” away from debut with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/22/rep… – 11:03 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Ben Simmons in Brooklyn checks all the boxes! ☑️
He’s the perfect complement to KD/Kyrie — and a key reason why the #Nets present a real threat in the East! 😤
🎥: @TheGameDayHoops
pic.twitter.com/NbXBkOKV6N – 6:56 PM
But now that the Simmons part of the situation is resolved by way of the trade that sent him from Philadelphia to Brooklyn, with his season-long decision not to play on track to end in the somewhat near future, it’s worth wondering what the ripple effect of it all might be. On the business side, you had owners who privately griped about how it was a disaster scenario to have a star choose to be sidelined with three more seasons left on his deal. -via The Athletic / February 21, 2022
But Simmons blew away all modern precedent last summer, demanding a trade from Philadelphia with four full seasons left on his contract. “This one just went over the line,” said another Eastern Conference executive. -via Sports Illustrated / February 20, 2022
Worse, in the view of some executives, is that Simmons had signed the so-called rookie supermax extension—a mechanism specifically created by the league to keep young stars with their teams. Indeed, nearly every wrinkle the league has adopted in its labor deals over the last decade has either backfired or been rendered moot by empowered (and increasingly wealthy) players dictating their own career paths, no matter what the contract says. -via Sports Illustrated / February 20, 2022