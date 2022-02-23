Cavs may not jump at chance of landing LeBron James

Marc Stein: In conversations with people that I had in Cleveland, I think it’s just assumed that the Cavs would jump at the chance to get LeBron back… and I really don’t think that’s the case.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the reports and signs of growing tension between LeBron/Klutch and Rob Pelinka/the Lakers. Who’s at fault? (Hint: Everyone.) Can this relationship be fixed? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“LeBron decided to use All-Star Weekend — generally a period for rest, fun and a celebration of excellence — to send a message to the Lakers’ front office.”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 ASW (11:52)
🔘 Cavs/Hornets (21:54)
🔘 All-Defense (29:28)
🔘 LaMelo (35:19)
🔘 CP3 (42:55)
🔘 Parity (48:58)
🔘 No. 3 options (51:48)
🔘 Bronny/LeBron (1:06:50)
🎧 https://t.co/og2mzuU3nb
🍎 https://t.co/B1gvFQKGR3
✳️ https://t.co/QlQ6AOnfQq
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wgrMhuZsaD – 6:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I feel like we jumped from LeBron and the Lakers taking passive aggressive swipes at one another to “LeBron wants out should they trade him????” way too quickly. I’m really not convinced it’s as bad as it’s being made out to be. I think this gets settled quietly in the offseason. – 5:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod on YouTube. We got into the LeBron v. Pelinka brouhaha, including a question worth examining. *Should* the Lakers want LeBron to stay past this contract? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
FanDuel surveyed 1,938 DFS players on a number of NBA topics. LeBron James was voted most overrated, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The NY Court of Appeals is expected to release its decision on the legal fate of DFS in the state in March – 3:55 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
They will script a movie on the Four Horsemen one day.
These gentlemen have already done so much, and they keep building. Great businessmen but better people.
They have done a lot for a lot of us & we appreciate them greatly!
@mavcarter | @LeBron James
@Rich Paul | @ErnieRamos32 pic.twitter.com/oW94HzrhFY – 2:31 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
It’s 2.22.22 TUUEESSDAAAYYYY!! Turned our taco tradition into a whole dang Taco Shop for our @LJFamFoundation families and Akron at House Three Thirty! ❤️❤️❤️ Appreciate you being on this journey @oldelpaso and believing in my hometown 🙏🏾👑. pic.twitter.com/gBrLA7dSQM – 2:24 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Monologue on LeBron’s situation with the Lakers, then Jeff Van Gundy answers 7 Big Questions for the rest of the season — Heat, Sixers, Bulls, Bucks, Grizz, Nets, much more:
Apple: apple.co/33GiMr2
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More All-Star Weekend coverage — with lots of pictures — out soon. Reads until then:
So much in Cleveland sounded like the beginning of the end for LeBron as a Laker: marcstein.substack.com/p/beginning-of…
More All-Star Weekend coverage — with lots of pictures — out soon. Reads until then:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the growing “LeBron/Klutch vs. the Lakers/Rob Pelinka” rift. How did we get here? Can it be fixed? If LeBron wants out early, is that automatically a bad thing? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Adam Silver openly admits that he isn’t ready for LeBron James to step in retirement.
#NBA #Lakers #LakeShow
Adam Silver openly admits that he isn’t ready for LeBron James to step in retirement.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: LeBron James: Game-winning shot in NBA All-Star Game ‘inspired by MJ’ #NBAAllStar @LeBron James From @ByRyanLewis beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:06 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ‘The fly-over city’: LeBron James makes All-Star Game homecoming a love letter to Akron @stvmirish @LJFamFoundation #NBAAllStar beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:05 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
LeBron’s latest dramas are self-inflicted and, worse, boring. The Lakers are the Wizards. YAWN ziller.substack.com/p/lebrons-newe… – 9:25 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
LeBron has said he wants to: 1) Play with his son and 2) Own a team. Sure seems like both those things will happen, but will it be the same team? LeBron discussion here: youtu.be/GMowWsc2HuQ?t=… – 8:27 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
“When LeBron left, we fell flat on our face as a franchise. We weren’t rooted in anything in terms of a culture, a foundation.” Full audio of Koby Altman on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/5VYLXMNh6u pic.twitter.com/11TbcGguT9 – 7:30 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has rather clearly been offended by Lakers’ management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he had both publicly and privately prodded for something. More accurately, he expected it. And second when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stepped over the line when he announced James was on board with the status quo; a source told ESPN there was no prior sign-off from James. -via ESPN / February 21, 2022
Same as he was doing last week, in the wake of the trade deadline inaction, when he spoke about how his recent knee injury would likely bother him the rest of the season. The knee surely is an issue, but James was also laying the groundwork to give himself options depending on how the rest of the season plays out for the Lakers (27-31). What James is doing is likely aimed at one primary goal: Force the Lakers into major action this summer. He tried to do it nicely and now he’s doing it harshly. -via ESPN / February 21, 2022
But it isn’t free. Aug. 4 is the first day James can extend his contract again. The Lakers will surely offer one. And James will have some demands before he accepts. The Lakers have a flawed roster — yes, James played a large role in putting it together but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready to divorce it — but they have options. If Russell Westbrook picks up his own player option, he will be on a $47 million expiring contract. After only being able to trade their 2027 first-round pick — which the Lakers decided not to trade at the deadline, in part because they still owe two future firsts from the Anthony Davis deal — rules will then allow the Lakers to trade their 2029 pick. -via ESPN / February 21, 2022