Danny Green: I'd be very surprised if Ben Simmons plays against Philadelphia on March 10

Danny Green: Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not. First, I’d be highly surprised if he even plays in that game. I don’t know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I’d be highly surprised. But say that does happen, I see it as being a very hectic, playoff-like atmosphere and environment to where it may be very rough for him. I don’t have any ill will toward the guy, I don’t hate him I don’t dislike him, it’s just for me, it’s whatever. I waste more energy going out of my way to dislike him, or spend energy trying to go out of my way to hate him or do things to him. If he comes up and shows love, I’ll say what’s up, that’s the type of deal I’m on. I’m not the type of guy to not say what’s up to people that say what’s up to me.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and Joe Harris are all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons did individual work today but was not a full participant in Nets practice. So he did not participate in 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 drills. Hence Steve Nash saying Ben didn’t practice — he trained but there’s a small, yet significant difference in wording #NetsWorld – 4:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Johnson: “I know a lot of people should be scared of a mental-healthy Ben Simmons. If he’s right, he’s going to be killing.” – 3:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons didn’t practice today nor did Joe Harris, we are told. – 2:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic said he picked the #Nets from among a group of six contenders to play with the new Big 3 and for his mentor Steve Nash. Adds KD, Ben Simmons and others texted him in the recruitment process. Sounds different than Zion in NOLA. #nba – 2:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic says picking the Nets was tough, but his relationship with Steve Nash led him to the Nets. He also talked to Kevin Durant. Ben Simmons texted him and he heard from Andre Drummond, too. They share a workout coach in Miami. – 2:52 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
91.4% of Ben Simmons’ field goal attempts over the past three seasons have been 10 feet or less from the basket. Calculating and typing the number is wild. – 2:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on when Ben Simmons or Kevin Durant will rejoin the Nets roster: “No clarity on Kevin or Ben, but they’re both working their way back. I think Kevin’s probably closer to coming back and is progressing nicely.” – 2:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyle Korver is working with Ben Simmons today at Nets practice pic.twitter.com/fxCs6RuXr1 – 2:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons getting some post practice work in with Kyle Korver. pic.twitter.com/qd3mWtQWjb – 2:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons at #Nets practice today. #nba pic.twitter.com/g2vjE9kfyS – 2:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
And behind Nic Claxton, there’s Ben Simmons talking to none other than Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver. pic.twitter.com/eBg2lnge4n – 2:20 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
First two NBA reads of the week:
Pickleball, Ben Simmons and Free Throw Science with Hall of Famer Rick Barry: marcstein.substack.com/p/when-pickleb…
Was All-Star Weekend the beginning of the end in Lakerland for LeBron James? Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/beginning-of… – 12:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons could return sooner rather than later #nets nypost.com/2022/02/22/net… via @nypostsports – 9:05 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Joel Embiid couldn’t help himself from sending another parting shot directed at Ben Simmons
#76ers #NBA
Joel Embiid couldn’t help himself from sending another parting shot directed at Ben Simmons
#76ers #NBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We’ve gotten see how they respond, to [practice] days like today… It’s probably gonna he tough to be honest to be playing in the next 3 or 4 days, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”
– Nets GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons respective timetables to return – 6:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons look good in their individual workouts. Says it would be tough to project them back in the next 3 or 4 days but he likes their trajectory. Adds he’s optimistic Kyrie Irving would be eligible for home games in the future too. – 6:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks seems to indicate that he doesn’t expect Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons to play “in the next three to four days.” Would put them both out through the Milwaukee game, but Marks adds they’ll see how their bodies respond after practice the next two days. – 6:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says “it’s probably gonna be tough” for Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons to play “in the next 3 or 4 days,” which makes them unlikely for Thursday against the Celtics or Saturday in Milwaukee against the Bucks. – 6:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “I don’t know if he’s a 1, a 4, or a 5. But I do know that he’s a hell of a basketball player.” #Nets #NBA – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks talking to #Nets season ticketholders. About Ben Simmons: “We’ve had our eyes on him for quite some time.” #NBA – 6:09 PM
Nets Daily: Marks on Ben Simmons “we’ve had our eyes on him for a long time, truth be told.”! “Don’t know if he’s a 1, a 4, or a 5, but I do know that he’s a hell of a basketball player.” -via Twitter @NetsDaily / February 22, 2022
But now that the Simmons part of the situation is resolved by way of the trade that sent him from Philadelphia to Brooklyn, with his season-long decision not to play on track to end in the somewhat near future, it’s worth wondering what the ripple effect of it all might be. On the business side, you had owners who privately griped about how it was a disaster scenario to have a star choose to be sidelined with three more seasons left on his deal. -via The Athletic / February 21, 2022
But Simmons blew away all modern precedent last summer, demanding a trade from Philadelphia with four full seasons left on his contract. “This one just went over the line,” said another Eastern Conference executive. -via Sports Illustrated / February 20, 2022