Goran Dragic chose Nets over Bucks and Clippers thanks to Steve Nash

Dragic also met with the Bucks, including general manager Jon Horst, owner Marc Lasry and head coach Mike Budenholzer. The Clippers also flew to Miami to meet with Dragic in person over the weekend. Simply put, I was told by a source close to Dragic, “If it wasn’t for Nash, Dragic would be either with the Bucks or Clippers. Nash’s impact on Goran’s decision couldn’t be overstated.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on the Nets’ Goran Dragic acquisition: “I have to give full credit to Steve (Nash) on this one.. It was really intriguing for me to see the relationship Goran and Steve have with one another.” – 6:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks notes how much the respect Goran Dragic has for Steve Nash was key in recruiting the guard over the weekend in Miami. #Nets – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks, speaking to season ticket holders said he met with Goran Dragic in Miami over the weekend with Steve Nash. Credits Nash for the recruiting effort. – 6:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Carter will clear waivers on Wednesday after Brooklyn released him to sign Goran Dragic. – 4:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have officially announced the signing of Goran Dragic. – 11:30 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have officially signed veteran guard Goran Dragic: pic.twitter.com/qk8zlOEirt – 11:20 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I watched all of Goran Dragic’s minutes this season to see what he still had left in the tank. Here are my notes on his defense, full story covers both sides of the ball 👇 https://t.co/ZNLf8hkj9Z pic.twitter.com/FuoxXkjLrs – 10:02 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, no Goran Dragic-Heat reunion this season. Dragic will sign with the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But is Dragic’s return possible next season? – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk All-Star Weekend, all the swirl around LBJ and the Lakers, Dragic picking the Nets, injuries to CP and AD, Thompson to the Bulls and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk All-Star Weekend, all the swirl around LBJ and the Lakers, Dragic picking the Nets, injuries to CP and AD, Thompson to the Bulls and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K on the way!
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic makes the Nets more complete for a number of reasons — but he doesn’t extend their clock, and time is ticking to piece this championship puzzle together. New for @NYDNSports: trib.al/34amDYg – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Former Miami Heat star Goran Dragic agrees to terms with Eastern Conference rival. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:33 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The Nets have certainly telegraphed what lineups they’re going to emphasize once they get whole. They’re counting on Kyrie getting back full time sometime before the playoffs. With Mills/Curry/Dragic, we’ll see plenty of small ball with KD/Simmons at 4 and 5. – 4:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic once said he took so much from Steve Nash’s diet that he never saw the Nets coach eat a cookie. Now the two former Suns’ guards are reunited in Brooklyn giving Nash a familiar face and the Nets some much-needed depth at the 1. Today’s story: theathletic.com/3141720/2022/0… – 4:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just filed on Goran Dragic to the Nets off my notes app 30,000 feet in the air on the way home from a trip to Fort Worth. DFW area was good to me, but Brooklyn we outside. Story soon for @NYDNSports – 3:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic signing with #Nets in Steve Nash reunion #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/21/gor… via @nypostsports – 3:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As expected, no Goran Dragic-Heat reunion this season. Dragic will sign with the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Why he isn’t returning to the Heat this season, but it shouldn’t be ruled out next season – 2:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Miami Heat star Goran Dragic agrees to terms with Eastern Conference rival. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A look at why this might or might not work out for all parties involved. – 2:20 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’re looking at a very deep team if the Nets can get these guys on the floor together…
KD
Kyrie (p/t)
Ben Simmons
Joe Harris (?)
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas
We’re looking at a very deep team if the Nets can get these guys on the floor together…
KD
Kyrie (p/t)
Ben Simmons
Joe Harris (?)
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sean Marks completely revamped this Nets team since the deadline.
Added: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic
Sean Marks completely revamped this Nets team since the deadline.
Added: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nets guard rotation: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Goran Dragic, Cam Thomas.
Nets guard rotation: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Goran Dragic, Cam Thomas.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Goran Dragic signing with Nets after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/21/rep… – 1:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets to sign Goran Dragic
Nets to sign Goran Dragic
Michael Dugat @mdug
To clarify, I don’t feel like it’s a huge deal that Mavs won’t get Dragic (unless it is to Luka) … but in the context of the post-2011 FO a missed layup right after a KP deal most felt lacked in return .. it just feels like one more thing to throw on an already significant pile – 1:24 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The 2020 playoffs where Goran Dragic averaged 19-4-4 and was one of the most important players on a team that made the finals feels like at least five years ago. – 1:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nets are waiving guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic, sources tell ESPN. Dragic’s agent Bill Duffy tells ESPN that Dragic’s deal will be for the rest of the season. – 1:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Goran Dragic signs with Nets: Veteran guard will pursue title in Brooklyn after buyout from Spurs, per report
Goran Dragic signs with Nets: Veteran guard will pursue title in Brooklyn after buyout from Spurs, per report
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
In all likelihood Brooklyn was the best place for checking both boxes of competing and playing a lot for Dragic. Kyrie is only a part time player and he has a better playoff track record than Curry. He wouldn’t have gotten as much run in Milwaukee during the playoffs – 12:57 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I’d imagine Dragic no longer wanted to come to the Mavs with the addition of Dinwiddie … doubt he’s looking to be a 4th PG.
I’d imagine Dragic no longer wanted to come to the Mavs with the addition of Dinwiddie … doubt he’s looking to be a 4th PG.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Goran Dragic will join the Brooklyn Nets #NBA
BREAKING: Goran Dragic will join the Brooklyn Nets #NBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat’s All-Star moment came before Sunday’s game and it produced a ‘magical moment.’ How it went down miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Goran Dragic is headed to another East contender – 12:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dragic going to Brooklyn feels much better than him heading to Milwaukee from the Heat’s perspective – 12:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/gOl7j1GNtj – 12:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dragic has a real chance to boost his value as a 2022 free agent. I don’t think any other contender could’ve offered him such a high-usage role even if that role is only going to be available half of the time. – 12:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m VERY curious to see who the Nets waive to bring in Goran Dragic.
There is no easy cut to make. It’s either a rotation guy, semi-rotation guy or you take dead money on the books next year.
I’m VERY curious to see who the Nets waive to bring in Goran Dragic.
There is no easy cut to make. It’s either a rotation guy, semi-rotation guy or you take dead money on the books next year.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Steve Nash. #NBA75 Anniversary team #Suns pic.twitter.com/jvPy1WsL2s – 9:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid’s trolling, Philly’s future, Goran Dragic and the buyout market, Dallas’ long-range view and Adam Silver’s All-Star press conference … all covered in my latest This Week In Basketball around-the-league column: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-nbas-mos… – 11:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goran Dragic should help a contender, but I’m not sure that contender should be the Nets. Unless it’s really just coverage for Kyrie. Otherwise, that team needs a big a lot more than they need another guard. – 10:46 AM
More on this storyline
Scotto: Dragic’s decision came down to his personal relationship with Steve Nash, who mentored him in Phoenix. I’m told the opportunity to play with such elite talent in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons appealed to Dragic. He’s viewed as the pure point guard they need. Nash met with Dragic in Miami on Saturday. Sean Marks was there as well. I’m told Nash outlined his plan for Dragic and how he’ll fit in with the team during that meeting. I’m told there was no specific promise in terms of playing time, but there is an understanding there between the two men that he’ll be an important piece of that team. -via HoopsHype / February 23, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Goran Dragić. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related transaction, Brooklyn has requested waivers on guard Jevon Carter. -via NBA.com / February 22, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Jon Horst, Marc Lasry, Mike Budenholzer, Goran Dragic, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks