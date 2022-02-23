Goran Dragic says he and Raptors agreed for him to go home, no hard feelings

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets Injury Report for Thursday night’s game vs. Boston:
Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:34 PM
Nets Injury Report for Thursday night’s game vs. Boston:
Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and Joe Harris are all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and Joe Harris are all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game against Boston: Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:30 PM
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game against Boston: Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic on what needs to happen for #Nets to win the #NBA title: “No excuses. No excuses anymore.” – 3:01 PM
Goran Dragic on what needs to happen for #Nets to win the #NBA title: “No excuses. No excuses anymore.” – 3:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic on what the Nets have to do to win it all: “No excuses. No more excuses.” – 2:55 PM
Goran Dragic on what the Nets have to do to win it all: “No excuses. No more excuses.” – 2:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dragic has been playing pickup in Miami. Said he expects a decision in the coming days to determine when he will take the floor. – 2:54 PM
Dragic has been playing pickup in Miami. Said he expects a decision in the coming days to determine when he will take the floor. – 2:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked Goran Dragic why he only played 5 games with the Raptors this season. He said Toronto told him they wanted to go young and didn’t see him fitting in with their roster. He also pointed out that the Nets play the Raptors twice in the upcoming weeks. 👀 – 2:54 PM
I asked Goran Dragic why he only played 5 games with the Raptors this season. He said Toronto told him they wanted to go young and didn’t see him fitting in with their roster. He also pointed out that the Nets play the Raptors twice in the upcoming weeks. 👀 – 2:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic said he picked the #Nets from among a group of six contenders to play with the new Big 3 and for his mentor Steve Nash. Adds KD, Ben Simmons and others texted him in the recruitment process. Sounds different than Zion in NOLA. #nba – 2:54 PM
Goran Dragic said he picked the #Nets from among a group of six contenders to play with the new Big 3 and for his mentor Steve Nash. Adds KD, Ben Simmons and others texted him in the recruitment process. Sounds different than Zion in NOLA. #nba – 2:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dragic said the Raptors wanted to go young and he didn’t fit into their plans. They agreed for him to go home. He has no hard feelings towards them. – 2:52 PM
Dragic said the Raptors wanted to go young and he didn’t fit into their plans. They agreed for him to go home. He has no hard feelings towards them. – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic says picking the Nets was tough, but his relationship with Steve Nash led him to the Nets. He also talked to Kevin Durant. Ben Simmons texted him and he heard from Andre Drummond, too. They share a workout coach in Miami. – 2:52 PM
Goran Dragic says picking the Nets was tough, but his relationship with Steve Nash led him to the Nets. He also talked to Kevin Durant. Ben Simmons texted him and he heard from Andre Drummond, too. They share a workout coach in Miami. – 2:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic says there were 6 contenders trying to sign him in free agency but opted to sign with Brooklyn because of the Nets’ talent and, of course, Steve Nash. – 2:50 PM
Goran Dragic says there were 6 contenders trying to sign him in free agency but opted to sign with Brooklyn because of the Nets’ talent and, of course, Steve Nash. – 2:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on how he recruited Goran Dragic to the Nets: “When you recruit, you never give away your secrets.”
Nash when @Alex Schiffer followed up: “I didn’t say anything. That’s what don’t give away your secrets means. I don’t give away those details.” 🤣🤣 – 2:45 PM
Steve Nash on how he recruited Goran Dragic to the Nets: “When you recruit, you never give away your secrets.”
Nash when @Alex Schiffer followed up: “I didn’t say anything. That’s what don’t give away your secrets means. I don’t give away those details.” 🤣🤣 – 2:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about the kind of salesman he is regarding his recruitment of Goran Dragic, Steve Nash said he can’t reveal his secrets. – 2:41 PM
Asked about the kind of salesman he is regarding his recruitment of Goran Dragic, Steve Nash said he can’t reveal his secrets. – 2:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic won’t play tomorrow against Boston. Said he’s been training but needs some practices under his belt. Doesn’t think it will be long. Adds Durant is closer to returning than Simmons but has no hard dates. No update on Joe Harris. – 2:37 PM
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic won’t play tomorrow against Boston. Said he’s been training but needs some practices under his belt. Doesn’t think it will be long. Adds Durant is closer to returning than Simmons but has no hard dates. No update on Joe Harris. – 2:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he doesn’t anticipate Goran Dragic playing soon because Goran has only played in 5 games this season. – 2:36 PM
Steve Nash says he doesn’t anticipate Goran Dragic playing soon because Goran has only played in 5 games this season. – 2:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steve Nash and Goran Dragic catching up — as Simmons shoots in the background. pic.twitter.com/pAvZXUgJHf – 2:30 PM
Steve Nash and Goran Dragic catching up — as Simmons shoots in the background. pic.twitter.com/pAvZXUgJHf – 2:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
And there’s Goran Dragic in his first Nets practice. pic.twitter.com/QzbSRzQ9Hn – 2:18 PM
And there’s Goran Dragic in his first Nets practice. pic.twitter.com/QzbSRzQ9Hn – 2:18 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
Nets have two remaining questions: How soon will mandate be lifted? When will Joe Harris return? Otherwise, this team is tough.
Kyrie
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond
Patty Mills
Harris (?)
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas – 1:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Goran Dragic signs with the #Nets
📞 Jeff Van Gundy previews the second half of the #NBA season
🔊 @Brian Windhorst recaps #NBAAIIStar with us
pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 1:00 PM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Goran Dragic signs with the #Nets
📞 Jeff Van Gundy previews the second half of the #NBA season
🔊 @Brian Windhorst recaps #NBAAIIStar with us
pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 1:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on the Nets’ Goran Dragic acquisition: “I have to give full credit to Steve (Nash) on this one.. It was really intriguing for me to see the relationship Goran and Steve have with one another.” – 6:13 PM
Sean Marks on the Nets’ Goran Dragic acquisition: “I have to give full credit to Steve (Nash) on this one.. It was really intriguing for me to see the relationship Goran and Steve have with one another.” – 6:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks notes how much the respect Goran Dragic has for Steve Nash was key in recruiting the guard over the weekend in Miami. #Nets – 6:13 PM
Sean Marks notes how much the respect Goran Dragic has for Steve Nash was key in recruiting the guard over the weekend in Miami. #Nets – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks, speaking to season ticket holders said he met with Goran Dragic in Miami over the weekend with Steve Nash. Credits Nash for the recruiting effort. – 6:12 PM
Sean Marks, speaking to season ticket holders said he met with Goran Dragic in Miami over the weekend with Steve Nash. Credits Nash for the recruiting effort. – 6:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Carter will clear waivers on Wednesday after Brooklyn released him to sign Goran Dragic. – 4:27 PM
Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Carter will clear waivers on Wednesday after Brooklyn released him to sign Goran Dragic. – 4:27 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Dragic said he had six different teams after his services. He picked Nets because “They have a really good chance to win a championship.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 23, 2022
Scotto: Dragic’s decision came down to his personal relationship with Steve Nash, who mentored him in Phoenix. I’m told the opportunity to play with such elite talent in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons appealed to Dragic. He’s viewed as the pure point guard they need. Nash met with Dragic in Miami on Saturday. Sean Marks was there as well. I’m told Nash outlined his plan for Dragic and how he’ll fit in with the team during that meeting. I’m told there was no specific promise in terms of playing time, but there is an understanding there between the two men that he’ll be an important piece of that team. -via HoopsHype / February 23, 2022
Dragic also met with the Bucks, including general manager Jon Horst, owner Marc Lasry and head coach Mike Budenholzer. The Clippers also flew to Miami to meet with Dragic in person over the weekend. Simply put, I was told by a source close to Dragic, “If it wasn’t for Nash, Dragic would be either with the Bucks or Clippers. Nash’s impact on Goran’s decision couldn’t be overstated.” -via HoopsHype / February 23, 2022