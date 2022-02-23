James Harden: I'm willing to do whatever it takes to bring a championship to the 76ers

Lauren Rosen: James Harden on his motivation as he joins the @Philadelphia 76ers: “I’m turnt, man. I’m excited… I’m a competitor. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring a championship to the 76ers and Philly. That’s the main reason I’m here honestly. We’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us.”
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Joel Embiid talks about James Harden and the chemistry class they’re about to share, and I mention (again) why I find the MVP discussion so off-base lately, at @TheAthletic
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on his motivation as he joins the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“I’m turnt, man. I’m excited… I’m a competitor. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring a championship to the 76ers and Philly. That’s the main reason I’m here honestly. We’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us.” – 3:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on @Tyrese Maxey, from Harden’s first day as a 76er:
“You love that young, turnt energy that he has… He’s getting more comfortable. He’s being ultra-aggressive. He’s making the right reads. I can’t wait to have that pace. I feel like we can compliment each other.” – 12:26 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Kyrie immediately after his championship, Harden talks beards with Trey, and Kristen Ledlow brings a friend by.
“No Dunks Top 75 Guests” continues.
📼: https://t.co/q1ta631Bp5
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/9Ux8vWgHui – 9:01 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s our top-3 tandems in #Sixers’ history that Joel Embiid and James Harden could end up joining if their partnership goes as well as Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers hope (for subscribers): https://t.co/J2ilyhJg10 #76ers pic.twitter.com/r43QZh1uL2 – 8:15 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
FanDuel surveyed 1,938 DFS players on a number of NBA topics. LeBron James was voted most overrated, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The NY Court of Appeals is expected to release its decision on the legal fate of DFS in the state in March – 3:55 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“I did a lot of chasing around trying to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again. It was tough. I didn’t care anymore.”
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons, James Harden, and the MVP race. Catch our convo on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/cI2dXv6QIn – 1:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 61 points and 26 rebounds in a 139-121 win over the Hawks.
It was the last of 65 consecutive 30-point games for Chamberlain, the longest such streak in NBA history by 33 games (James Harden, 32). pic.twitter.com/SVFXzUy7Xa – 10:01 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sean Marks completely revamped this Nets team since the deadline.
Added: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic
Lost: James Harden, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter – 1:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A simple question heading into a likely Harden debut after the break ends — who should be the fifth starter?
phillyvoice.com/sixers-fifth-s… – 1:49 PM
James Harden @JHarden13
started from the bottom don’t know how I’m up here… pic.twitter.com/DvnaMKtM3M – 1:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 30 points in a loss to the Lakers, his last of 32 consecutive 30-point games.
The only player in NBA history with a longer such streak is Wilt Chamberlain (65 games). pic.twitter.com/8T8d9A81GT – 1:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“To see it actually be final, it was like, ‘Wow, who would have ever thought?’”
Spent a chunk of All-Star Weekend surveying players about the Harden-Simmons trade, and how it could impact an already-tight playoff race in the East.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:58 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New for @NYDailyNews/@NYDNSports: In Brooklyn, the first half of the season has prepared them for the second. On the Nets, their still intact championship aspirations, and a locker room now steeled after the James Harden trade. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:39 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
But seriously… fun All-Star Game! Steph hit 16 threes, LeBron made a tough game-winner, Embiid and Giannis gave a shit, Ja did some stuff, the target score thing worked, the NBA75 halftime was great, and Luka jogged around in honor of James Harden. Two thumbs up. – 11:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#nba75 Allen Iverson and James Harden are honored in this clip. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ert07DxGn3 – 10:00 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
James Harden looks like he’d rather be anywhere else right now 😭 – 9:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
James Harden greeted with mild cheers and mild boos during his Top 75 intro. Ouch – 9:48 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Also in the column….
* Joel Embiid has been fantastic, but the overlooking of Nikola Jokic’s season (which is better than his MVP campaign) simply has to stop
* Adam Silver, Draymond Green, and Trae Young discuss the James Harden-Ben Simmons sagas
theathletic.com/3139321/2022/0… – 9:16 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James needs one more 3-pointer to become the NBA All-Star Game’s leader in made 3s. He’s tied with sidelined James Harden at 39. Steph Curry has 33. #NBAllStar – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James held back laughter toward Macy Gray during her national anthem performance as if she also declined to pick James Harden for the All-Star game – 8:21 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Doesn’t matter if you’re playing for Team LeBron. Steph Curry and James Harden both soundly booed. #NBAAllStar – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield: Woj on NBA Countdown doubles down and says the Nets and 76ers have not had any meaningful conversations around a deal including Ben Simmons and James Harden. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 9, 2022
Jordan Schultz: Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers #Nets -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / February 9, 2022
Sources say Harden wants to be traded to the Sixers, where he would reunite with Morey and form an elite All-Star pairing with Joel Embiid. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022