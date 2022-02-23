Joe Ingles undergoes surgery on injured knee

Trail Blazers forward Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee this morning. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Munster, Indiana. Ingles will begin rehabilitation this week and is expected to make a full recovery.
Source: NBA.com
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery) and Jusuf Nurkic (left foot) are out Thursday vs. Warriors – 6:50 PM
Keon Johnson (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery) and Jusuf Nurkic (left foot) are out Thursday vs. Warriors – 6:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee, per Blazers. No timetable, but team says Ingles is expected to make a full recovery. – 6:45 PM
Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee, per Blazers. No timetable, but team says Ingles is expected to make a full recovery. – 6:45 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Quick: Joe Ingles, one of the new Blazers, has arrived in Portland. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury and becomes a free agent this summer. Interim GM Joe Cronin said they value his Bird Rights. -via Twitter @jwquick / February 12, 2022
Ryan McDonald: Renae Ingles on her IG story: “Joe’s definitely not done.” -via Twitter @ryanwmcdonald / February 4, 2022
The 34-year-old Ingles, who will soon undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, is determined and confident that he will return strong after a grueling rehabilitation process that could last into next season. Ingles, the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season who has been an essential role player during his eight-year Jazz tenure, insists that he will continue to be a quality contributor after his comeback. “Literally no doubt,” Ingles told ESPN. “I know probably everybody says that when they’re going through this. A few days post-injury, people might think I’m a little bit crazy. But you look at people who have been through this. The MRI was a little bit of a win, I guess, with it just being my ACL. -via ESPN / February 4, 2022