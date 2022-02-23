Joe Ingles undergoes surgery on injured knee

Joe Ingles undergoes surgery on injured knee

Main Rumors

Joe Ingles undergoes surgery on injured knee

February 23, 2022- by

By |

Trail Blazers forward Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee this morning. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Munster, Indiana. Ingles will begin rehabilitation this week and is expected to make a full recovery.
Source: NBA.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery) and Jusuf Nurkic (left foot) are out Thursday vs. Warriors – 6:50 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
*Blazers forward Joe Ingles underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL today. Ingles will begin rehab this week and is expected to make a full recovery. – 6:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee, per Blazers. No timetable, but team says Ingles is expected to make a full recovery. – 6:45 PM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️ – 11:56 AM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️ – 9:40 AM

More on this storyline

The 34-year-old Ingles, who will soon undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, is determined and confident that he will return strong after a grueling rehabilitation process that could last into next season. Ingles, the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year last season who has been an essential role player during his eight-year Jazz tenure, insists that he will continue to be a quality contributor after his comeback. “Literally no doubt,” Ingles told ESPN. “I know probably everybody says that when they’re going through this. A few days post-injury, people might think I’m a little bit crazy. But you look at people who have been through this. The MRI was a little bit of a win, I guess, with it just being my ACL. -via ESPN / February 4, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home