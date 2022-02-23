Jusuf Nurkic out at least a month

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New pod!
Some big injury news in the last week with Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and now Jusuf Nurkic going down.
Breaking down the fantasy impact, rotation changes and who to pick up.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…3:34 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Respect to Jusuf Nurkic for being too good to play. – 2:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic out at least a month
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…2:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
What I say? Didn’t I say that someone like Nurkic would magically have a “toe?”
I even said it last night at the blazers booster club meeting.
Well, Nurkic, after 7 consecutive double-doubles, has a foot.
The tank is back on.
#ripcity pic.twitter.com/oTjTux7xMl2:36 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, per Blazers. – 2:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will miss at least a month with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, team says. – 2:33 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers announce that Jusuf Nurkic will miss at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis. – 2:33 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the team just announced. – 2:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis. – 2:30 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
5 year #ripcity @Portland Trail Blazers
#anniversary #hadžomoj 🅿️ pic.twitter.com/QdkvsfztMW1:54 PM

