Klay Thompson was 10 pounds heavier than usual at time of Achilles injury

But there are different stages to the most careful of recovery approaches. Thompson’s joint had healed. The pandemic had shut down the Warriors’ facility. Thompson was in Los Angeles. Everybody who saw him in those open runs will tell you how great he looked. So he just kept playing, unsupervised and unconcerned about biomechanics that could trigger chain reactions. “I wasn’t at playing weight,” Thompson said. “I was really strong. I was doing a lot of lifting, strengthening my knee. But I just missed the game so much at that time and I was cleared to play 5-on-5. But I’m not sure if it was the right move.” Thompson estimates, during that November 2020 open run, he weighed around 226 or 227 pounds.
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on his defense: “I’m at like 80 percent. But 80 percent me is still great on that side of the ball. I can use my strength to body guys…I can still switch. But as far as my lateral quickness, it’s about 80, 85 percent from where it was.” theathletic.com/3138062/2022/0… – 11:33 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sat down with Klay Thompson recently to discuss the state of his game, regrets from his first rehab and this stage of his career.
Sat down with Klay Thompson recently to discuss the state of his game, regrets from his first rehab and this stage of his career.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Can Steph Curry break Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game scoring record? (He tried once, and now that story can he told. Some Klay Thompson records are in reach, too: maxim.com/sports/steph-c… – 9:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Stephen Curry now has 14 3-pointers in this game. His fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, has the NBA record with the same number. – 10:27 PM
“That’s too big to be a shooting guard in my frame,” Thompson said. Thompson’s regular-season NBA playing weight, he said, fluctuates between 216 and 220. It’s painful for him to consider, but he’s also realistic enough to understand that his impatience and the chain reaction of those extra 6-10 pounds very likely triggered the Achilles tear, which robbed him of another 1.5 seasons of his late prime and still threaten the direction of his career. “It might’ve been costly,” Thompson said. “I don’t know. I try not to think about it too much. But it just, uh, it’s something I learned from. I’m not in my early 20s anymore, where I can just play all offseason. That’s what I was trying to do. Going forward, I’m not going to do that. I’m going to save it for the season.” -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022
Klay Thompson was a late scratch yesterday. So is there any sense that his absence could extend beyond missing just that one game? Marc J. Spears: Yeah, no warriors aren’t too concerned. This is the same knee that’s clever in the finals and that game six against the raptors, but it’s just some soreness and they’re erring on the side of caution. Everything I’m hearing is he’s expected to play tomorrow night against Dallas. -via YouTube / January 25, 2022