Klay Thompson was 10 pounds heavier than usual at time of Achilles injury

Klay Thompson was a late scratch yesterday. So is there any sense that his absence could extend beyond missing just that one game? Marc J. Spears: Yeah, no warriors aren’t too concerned. This is the same knee that’s clever in the finals and that game six against the raptors, but it’s just some soreness and they’re erring on the side of caution. Everything I’m hearing is he’s expected to play tomorrow night against Dallas. -via YouTube / January 25, 2022